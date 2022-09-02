Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Two shot in Seattle’s Yesler Terrace neighborhood
SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting in the Yesler Terrace neighborhood on early Monday morning. At about 1:30 a.m., officers on patrol heard shots fired near Boren Avenue South and East Yesler Way. Police then encountered two shooting victims, a 41-year-old...
KOMO News
One person shot in Everett, police searching for a suspect
EVERETT, Wash. - Everett Police say they are searching for a suspect after someone was shot in Henry M Jackson Park Monday. According to police, the suspect fired several rounds into the parking hitting one person. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. It is...
Ravenna Shooting Leaves 1 Gunshot Victim Hospitalized
Seattle, WA: A victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound by Seattle Police officers around 12:26 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, after calls to 911 reported a man shot on the 1000 block of Northeast 73rd Street in the Ravenna neighborhood of Seattle. Seattle Fire Department along with Medic One...
Man found dead in Tacoma road
TACOMA, Wash. — A man with a gunshot wound was found dead in a Tacoma road early Monday. At 5:13 a.m., personnel from the Tacoma Fire Department saw a man on the road at the intersection of East 72nd and East I Street. The man appeared to have been...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
q13fox.com
1 injured in North Seattle shooting
SEATTLE - One man was injured in a shooting in Seattle’s Roosevelt neighborhood early Sunday morning. Seattle Police received calls that a man was shot near 73rd and Roosevelt Way around 12:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a 47-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his torso. Firefighter...
KING-5
5-mile backup reported after fatal crash on southbound I-5 in Seattle
SEATTLE — All lanes of southbound Interstate 5 in Seattle's Northgate neighborhood were closed for several hours Tuesday morning following a fatal multi-vehicle crash, creating long backups and delays for drivers during the morning commute. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) first reported the collision near Northeast Northgate...
The Crime Blotter: Aberdeen Police search for armed and dangerous person of interest in shooting
Aberdeen Police say Sunday at 5 p.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting that had just occurred in the 300 block of East State Street. Aberdeen Officers arrived and found a 32-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers started providing emergency care while securing the area for...
KING-5
Tacoma homicide rate on historic pace
Tacoma police are investigating a homicide after a man was found shot to death at an intersection. It marks the second Tacoma killing in the last two days.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chronicle
Death of Woman Found Buried in Cascades Stumps Detectives, But They Have Theories
More than two years have passed since the body of a missing Auburn woman was found buried in the Cascade mountains of King County, days after her car was torched in downtown Tacoma. The killing has stumped Tacoma detectives determined to find who is responsible, but they have theories about...
q13fox.com
Man found shot dead in Tacoma street
TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a Tacoma street early Monday morning. Tacoma firefighters found a man who appeared to be shot around 5:00 a.m. near E. 72nd and E. Illinois. Crews tried to give the man medical aid but he...
Police investigating after woman found with fatal gunshot wound behind Tacoma business
TACOMA, Wash. — An investigation is underway after a woman was shot and killed in Tacoma early Sunday morning. Just after midnight, police responded to the 3800 block of South Cedar Street after a 911 caller reported seeing a woman with a gunshot wound to the head behind a business in the area.
Investigation underway after man shot in Seattle’s Roosevelt neighborhood
SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating after a man was shot in the Roosevelt neighborhood early Sunday morning. At about 12:30 a.m., police responded to the 1000 block of Northeast 73rd Street after receiving reports that a man had been shot. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man armed with knife shot and killed by police at Federal Way Transit Center
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A man armed with a knife was shot and killed by police officers at the Federal Way Transit Center Sunday night. According to the Federal Way Police Department (FWPD), officers were called to the transit center just before 9 p.m. after a man refused to get off a bus. Callers reported to 911 dispatchers that the man, a 54-year-old from Soap Lake, appeared to be under the influence and possibly suffering from a mental health crisis.
One person fatally shot by officer at Federal Way Transit Center
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — One person was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Federal Way. The shooting happened at the Federal Way Transit Center at about 11 p.m. Sunday. Federal Way police were called to a disturbance on a bus at the transit center, according to South Sound News.
KOMO News
Rescue swimmers train in Renton for people 'having the worst day of their life'
RENTON, Wash. — At the Lindbergh Pool, the best of the best train for those at their worst. “We’re making a really big difference for people who are having the worst day of their life,” said Ann Hoag, a firefighter and rescue swimmer with South King Fire and Rescue.
mltnews.com
Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Aug. 25-31, 2022
18400 block Highway 99: A woman driver was booked into Snohomish County Jail on charges of DUI after she was pulled over by a Mountlake Terrace police officer conducting a DUI emphasis patrol for the Target Zero Teams program. The driver was stopped about 10:15 p.m. in the Safeway parking lot on 196th Street Southwest in Lynnwood after a check of her license plate revealed she was driving with a suspended license. Based on the results of field sobriety tests and a preliminary breath test, she was arrested and taken to jail.
Highway 167 Shooting Leaves 1 Man Wounded
Kent, WA: A man was shot while in a vehicle traveling along Highway 167 early Saturday morning, Sept. 3, in the city of Kent. Multiple calls were placed to 911 stating that a man had been shot and was located in the 22500 block of 84th Avenue South, but was shot while traveling on Highway 167.
KOMO News
Woman found dead behind a Tacoma business
TACOMA, Wash. — Around 12 a.m. Sunday morning, officers responded to a 911 reporting a woman who had a gunshot wound to the head behind a business in the 3800 block of S. Cedar St. Officers located an unresponsive female in the 3700 block of S. Cedar St. and...
Motorcyclist Injured in Traffic Collision with Vehicle in Federal Way
Federal Way, WA: A vehicle and motorcycle collided injuring the rider in the intersection of Pacific Highway South and South 356th Street in the city of Federal Way on Friday, Sept. 2, around 9:16 p.m. Federal Way Police and Puget Sound Fire crews arrived and medics were called to take...
1 dead, 9 missing after floatplane crashes in Puget Sound
RENTON, Wash. — (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard was continuing to search Monday for nine people, including a child, who were missing after a floatplane crashed in the waters of Puget Sound northwest of Seattle. The body of a 10th person was recovered by a good Samaritan...
Comments / 1