Liberty Center, OH

Game day updates: Liberty Center 9, Otsego 0 — Final

By By Mark Monroe / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y8Ovh_0hg5Nh3A00

TONTOGANY — Here are updates from Friday’s high school football game between Otsego and Liberty Center. This story will be updated after each quarter.

FOURTH QUARTER

Liberty Center led 6-0 with 8:35 left and drove from its own 18 to the Otsego 8. Kicker Ian Rosebrook then booted a 25-yard field goal with 2:14 left in the game.

Tigers QB Zane Zeiter and running back Matthew Orr each broke of 22-yard runs on the drive.

Liberty Center remained undefeated at 3-0 and Otsego (2-1) lost for the first time.

THIRD QUARTER

The defensive stalemate continued into the scoreless third quarter where neither team could mount much offense. Each team punted once.

SECOND QUARTER

In a scoreless second quarter, the Knights forced two LC turnovers. But the Tigers defense limited Otsego to 29 total yards of offense in the first half.

On the third play of the second quarter, Otsego defensive back Owen Atkinson came up with an interception.

Otsego's Blake Steele then recovered an LC fumble at the Tigers' 30. But the Liberty Center defense, which was extremely stingy throughout the first half, forced a quick turnover on downs.

The half came to an end when Liberty Center threw an incomplete pass in the end zone. The Tigers opted to forgo a 39-yard field goal attempt after Otsego had called a timeout.

FIRST QUARTER

Liberty Center opened the game with a nine-play, 74 yard drive to take the early lead. Quarterback Zane Zeieter hooked up with wide receiver Noah Hammontree on a 21-yard TD pass strike. The point after attempt was blocked by Jayden Pinkney but the Tigers took a 6-0 lead with 8:13 left in the first quarter.

Hammontree and Zeiter had connected on another 21-yard pass play early in the drive.

LC then force a three and out on Otsego's initial possession. But the Knights returned the favor and got the ball right back. Liberty Center lineman Bodde Simon came up with consecutive sacks to force another Otsego punt.

PREGAME

Unbeaten teams from the Northern Buckeye Conference and Northwest Ohio Athletic League meet in the final non-league game of the regular season on Friday night.

The host Knights (2-0) are the defending NBC champions and the Tigers (2-0) are the preseason pick to win the NWOAL.

Otsego has wins over Wynford (18-12) and Van Buren (48-7). The Knights, who went 11-1 last season, have been led by junior quarterback Devin Farley, senior running back Blake Steele, and junior wide receiver Jack Simpson.

Liberty Center has victories over Tinora (31-0) and Napoleon (35-21). The Tigers, who went 11-3 last season, have been led by senior quarterback Zane Zeiter and senior running back Matthew Orr.

Otsego defeated Liberty Center 40-21 on the road in Week 3 last season.

