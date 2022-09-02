ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brumley, MO

KOMU

Hartsburg man charged with first-degree murder of his father

BOONE COUNTY − A Hartsburg man has been charged with the first-degree murder of his father, after a deadly stabbing took place Friday night. Collin Knight, 23, is being held without bond at the Boone County Jail. He is also charged with armed criminal action. Knight appeared in court...
HARTSBURG, MO
KOMU

Wrongful death lawsuit filed in Jefferson City woman's 2020 death

COLE COUNTY − The family of a woman who was struck by a truck and killed in December 2020 has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in Cole County. Julie Hentges, 50, of Holts Summit, was struck by a pickup truck near the intersection of Country Club Drive and Rainbow Drive in Jefferson City on the evening of Dec. 29, 2020, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Former Columbia mayor sworn in to Highway and Transportation Commission

JEFFERSON CITY − Former Columbia mayor Brian Treece was sworn in to Missouri's Highway and Transportation Commission Tuesday morning during a ceremony at the Capitol. Gov. Mike Parson hosted the ceremony for Treece after announcing his two new appointments to the commission on Aug. 12. Treece served as the...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia City Council to discuss building low-income housing on Park Avenue

COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council is set to meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday to discuss replacing downtown public housing units on Park Avenue. The housing units would be renovated and run by Columbia Housing Authority (CHA), which has completed six low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC) projects in Columbia and renovated 597 public housing units since 2012.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Race director organizes Columbia's most historic marathon

COLUMBIA- Boone County History and Culture Center is hosting the second longest running marathon in the country on Monday. The Columbia Track Club presents the Heart of America marathon, which originally began in 1960. The race starts at 6 a.m. and lasts until 12 p.m. The marathon is 26.2 miles...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

MU receives $1.5 million grant for student support program

COLUMBIA - The U.S. Department of Education granted MU $1.5 million Tuesday to continue the Ronald E. McNair Post-Baccalaureate Achievement Program for the next five years. Originally established in 1989, the program presents students whose parents do not have graduate degrees and students from groups traditionally underrepresented in higher education with the opportunity to enroll in graduate studies.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Mokane World's Fair sees record numbers

CALLOWAY COUNTY – Mid-Missouri residents gathered for the 73rd annual Mokane World's Fair this weekend, hosted by the Mokane Lions Club. The town of 188 people, according to the 2020 census, hosts several thousand people every Labor Day weekend for three days of food, rides, and attractions. It's what their town is known for, according to Mokane Lions Club Treasurer Bryan Rogers, a resident of Mokane for 61 years.
MOKANE, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Tuesday, September 6

Unemployment is high, but Columbia small business owner keeps positions staffed. A monthly jobs report, released Friday, shows unemployment is up by .2% this month in spite of an increase in the number of jobs available. Economics believe this is overall good news, however, as it could mean that the rate of inflation is slowing and jobs are readily available.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Tolton softball falls to Southern Boone

Southern Boone softball prevailed in its home opener, scoring eight unanswered runs to defeat Tolton 8-7 on Monday in Ashland. Tolton got things started early, scoring three runs in the top of the first inning and piling on four more in the top of the fourth. However, Southern Boone began...
ASHLAND, MO
KOMU

Travel at COU in full swing to finish off Labor Day weekend

BOONE COUNTY — Labor Day usually marks the end of the summer travel season and one of the most-traveled days across the year. But for Columbia Regional Airport passenger Joya-Maria Azzi, there weren't many problems. "When I watched the screen for the departures or arrivals, there were many flights...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Forecast: Sunny and mild for the foreseeable future

After a wet Friday, the rest of Labor day weekend is looking to be sunny and mild. Sunday will retain some slight chances for showers and storms, though overall any rain at all is unlikely. Similar to Saturday, mid-Missouri can expect mostly sunny skies with the occasional cloud. The only...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Monday, Sept. 5

"That does not fall out of the sky very often": Private donation will breathe new life into Cosmo Park. Thanks to a $400,000 private donation, Cosmo Park football fields 5 and 6 are getting a major upgrade. The donation was given by the late JD and Anna Hall. Anna passed...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Low-income households eligible for free Roots N Blues vouchers

COLUMBIA - A limited number of complimentary Roots N Blues Festival passes are available for Columbia residents with a family household income of less than 185% of the poverty level. Trio Presents, LLC, the owner and operator of Roots N Blues, along with Columbia Parks and Recreation, are behind the...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Rock Bridge softball wins Southside Classic; Tolton defeats Battle

Rock Bridge softball hosted its second annual Southside Classic, and just like last year, the Bruins came out on top. Rock Bridge opened its day with a semifinal matchup against Fulton (6-2) after starting the tournament 3-0. Fulton scored first in the top of the second. After Rock Bridge tied...
COLUMBIA, MO

