Hartsburg man charged with first-degree murder of his father
BOONE COUNTY − A Hartsburg man has been charged with the first-degree murder of his father, after a deadly stabbing took place Friday night. Collin Knight, 23, is being held without bond at the Boone County Jail. He is also charged with armed criminal action. Knight appeared in court...
Suspect charged after police pursuit through Columbia ends in crash on Highway 63
BOONE COUNTY − A police pursuit in Columbia ended after a suspect crashed into a guardrail on southbound Highway 63 Friday evening. The crash happened just after the southbound Discovery Parkway exit. At least 10 police/sheriff's office vehicles were at the scene, along with the Columbia Fire Department. Sean...
Wrongful death lawsuit filed in Jefferson City woman's 2020 death
COLE COUNTY − The family of a woman who was struck by a truck and killed in December 2020 has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in Cole County. Julie Hentges, 50, of Holts Summit, was struck by a pickup truck near the intersection of Country Club Drive and Rainbow Drive in Jefferson City on the evening of Dec. 29, 2020, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.
Missourians enjoy Labor Day traveling despite traffic, gas prices
COLUMBIA - More people are on Missouri’s roads this holiday weekend. “There’s a lot of traffic,” truck driver Kevin Anderson said. “It’s almost like rush hour all the way from Kansas City up to Columbia, and we’ve been driving all the way from Oklahoma.”
Former Columbia mayor sworn in to Highway and Transportation Commission
JEFFERSON CITY − Former Columbia mayor Brian Treece was sworn in to Missouri's Highway and Transportation Commission Tuesday morning during a ceremony at the Capitol. Gov. Mike Parson hosted the ceremony for Treece after announcing his two new appointments to the commission on Aug. 12. Treece served as the...
Jefferson City Council to vote on new tornado recovery housing developments
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Council will hear presentations on three new housing developments in the area at its meeting Tuesday night. Council will hear from the Stronghold Housing Development, Oak Leaf Villas Housing and Eastland Housing Development. The council will then vote on resolutions to support low-income housing tax...
Columbia City Council to discuss building low-income housing on Park Avenue
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council is set to meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday to discuss replacing downtown public housing units on Park Avenue. The housing units would be renovated and run by Columbia Housing Authority (CHA), which has completed six low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC) projects in Columbia and renovated 597 public housing units since 2012.
VIDEO: Portion of Hinkson Creek Trail to close through November
A section of the Hinkson Creek Trail will be closed starting Sept. 6. There will be a road detour until mid-November.
Race director organizes Columbia's most historic marathon
COLUMBIA- Boone County History and Culture Center is hosting the second longest running marathon in the country on Monday. The Columbia Track Club presents the Heart of America marathon, which originally began in 1960. The race starts at 6 a.m. and lasts until 12 p.m. The marathon is 26.2 miles...
'That does not fall out of the sky very often': Private donation will breathe new life into Cosmo Park
COLUMBIA - Right next to a graveyard might not seem like the best place for youth football. But that location is paying dividends for the City of Columbia and thanks to a more than $300,000 private donation, Cosmo Park football fields 5 and 6 are getting a major facelift. The...
MU receives $1.5 million grant for student support program
COLUMBIA - The U.S. Department of Education granted MU $1.5 million Tuesday to continue the Ronald E. McNair Post-Baccalaureate Achievement Program for the next five years. Originally established in 1989, the program presents students whose parents do not have graduate degrees and students from groups traditionally underrepresented in higher education with the opportunity to enroll in graduate studies.
Mokane World's Fair sees record numbers
CALLOWAY COUNTY – Mid-Missouri residents gathered for the 73rd annual Mokane World's Fair this weekend, hosted by the Mokane Lions Club. The town of 188 people, according to the 2020 census, hosts several thousand people every Labor Day weekend for three days of food, rides, and attractions. It’s what their town is known for, according to Mokane Lions Club Treasurer Bryan Rogers, a resident of Mokane for 61 years.
Here's what you need to know: Tuesday, September 6
Unemployment is high, but Columbia small business owner keeps positions staffed. A monthly jobs report, released Friday, shows unemployment is up by .2% this month in spite of an increase in the number of jobs available. Economics believe this is overall good news, however, as it could mean that the rate of inflation is slowing and jobs are readily available.
Tolton softball falls to Southern Boone
Southern Boone softball prevailed in its home opener, scoring eight unanswered runs to defeat Tolton 8-7 on Monday in Ashland. Tolton got things started early, scoring three runs in the top of the first inning and piling on four more in the top of the fourth. However, Southern Boone began...
Travel at COU in full swing to finish off Labor Day weekend
BOONE COUNTY — Labor Day usually marks the end of the summer travel season and one of the most-traveled days across the year. But for Columbia Regional Airport passenger Joya-Maria Azzi, there weren't many problems. "When I watched the screen for the departures or arrivals, there were many flights...
Forecast: Sunny and mild for the foreseeable future
After a wet Friday, the rest of Labor day weekend is looking to be sunny and mild. Sunday will retain some slight chances for showers and storms, though overall any rain at all is unlikely. Similar to Saturday, mid-Missouri can expect mostly sunny skies with the occasional cloud. The only...
Here's what you need to know: Monday, Sept. 5
Low-income households eligible for free Roots N Blues vouchers
COLUMBIA - A limited number of complimentary Roots N Blues Festival passes are available for Columbia residents with a family household income of less than 185% of the poverty level. Trio Presents, LLC, the owner and operator of Roots N Blues, along with Columbia Parks and Recreation, are behind the...
Rock Bridge softball wins Southside Classic; Tolton defeats Battle
Rock Bridge softball hosted its second annual Southside Classic, and just like last year, the Bruins came out on top. Rock Bridge opened its day with a semifinal matchup against Fulton (6-2) after starting the tournament 3-0. Fulton scored first in the top of the second. After Rock Bridge tied...
