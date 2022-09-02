GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A neighborhood on Green Bay’s east side has come together to help bring more meaning to holidays in a very unique and patriotic way. What first started as an idea by Green Bay residents, Lois and Roger Bader, to line the streets with American flags in the Indian Springs Neighborhood during the 4th of July, has now become a holiday tradition with every neighbor joining in, placing almost 400 American flags in their yards for Labor Day, as well.

