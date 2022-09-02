ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, WI

WBAY Green Bay

SMALL TOWNS: Oconto County resort offers fairy tale setting

MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WBAY) - Tucked away in Wisconsin’s Northwoods is a property that makes you feel as if you’re in a 15th century fairy tale. It’s all thanks to one man’s creative vision and incredibly hard work that began 100 years ago. This week in Small...
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Stretch of S. Oneida Street to be closed during logging expo at Resch

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police and the Village of Ashwaubenon have announced a temporary closure of a portion of S. Oneida Street during a logging expo. S. Oneida will be closed between Lombardi Avenue and Mike McCarthy Way between Sept. 8 and Sept. 10. That’s when the Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association is hosting the Great Lakes Logging and Heavy Equipment Expo at the Resch Expo in Ashwaubenon.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: Northwoods fairy tale

MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WBAY) - Tucked away in Wisconsin’s Northwoods is a property with the feel of a 15th century fairy tale. It’s a vision that began 100 years ago. In Thursday’s Small Towns, Jeff Alexander travels to Mountain in Oconto County to visit Camp Lake Resort. In...
MOUNTAIN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Temporary 3-day closure for section of Oneida Street in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has announced that a section of South Oneida Street in Green Bay will temporarily close for three days beginning Thursday. Authorities say the closure is due to a ‘special event being held at the Resch Expo,’ and closures will...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

National Guard uses Fox River for water rescue training Saturday

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Boaters will see a military presence along the Fox River in Oshkosh on Saturday. The Wisconsin National Guard is conducting training exercises focused on water rescues from 8 in the morning until 4 in the afternoon. The guard is staging in Abe Rochlin Park and the...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay duo arrested after coordinated heist at Kohl’s

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two Green Bay residents are facing a combined ten charges after a theft incident that involved one person parking in the fire lane while the other pilfered items. According to criminal complaints obtained by Local 5, both 39-year-old James Saldana and 27-year-old Sade Mills...
GREEN BAY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

The impact of Hebert Kohler Jr. on Sheboygan County

KOHLER, Wis. — Tracy Gliori had heard about the Village of Kohler several years before she started making trips to the small Sheboygan community. “I originally started coming because I’d heard of the Kohler Waters Spa,” the New Prague, Minnesota, resident said. “I came for 10 years to experience that and loved everything Kohler Stood for.”
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Oconto Falls woman receives cards from royal family

The story behind this fairy tale setting in the Northwoods. Jail escape was unrelated to jail staff shortages, officials say. A Brown County supervisor says the jail's had a shortage of correctional officers for months. Menasha police create list of home surveillance cameras. Updated: 4 hours ago. Participation is voluntary,...
OCONTO FALLS, WI
waupacanow.com

New life at the Poor Farm

The Waupaca County Poor Farm was built in 1876 and used to be a place where people in need would go for room and board. In return, the people who stayed there were expected to work on the farm. If they didn’t work or caused problems, a stay in the basement jail might change their mind.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay neighborhood lining streets with hundreds of American flags for patriotic holidays

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A neighborhood on Green Bay’s east side has come together to help bring more meaning to holidays in a very unique and patriotic way. What first started as an idea by Green Bay residents, Lois and Roger Bader, to line the streets with American flags in the Indian Springs Neighborhood during the 4th of July, has now become a holiday tradition with every neighbor joining in, placing almost 400 American flags in their yards for Labor Day, as well.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: All lanes are now open on WIS 26 in Oshkosh after a crash

THURSDAY 9/8/22 – 4:44 p.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that blocked the southbound lanes of WIS 26 near I-41 in Oshkosh earlier. Officials say that all lanes on WIS 26 are now open. The incident took just over an hour...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Police release more details about ‘peeping tom’ in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is currently investigating a ‘peeping tom’ incident that recently happened and is asking the public for help. According to the department’s Facebook page, the incident happened on the city’s east side. “We are looking for...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: NWTC, Fincantieri team up to train ship builders

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The local shipbuilding industry is going full steam ahead. The increase in maritime workforce demand has prompted Northeast Wisconsin Technical College to expand marine manufacturing training to its Sturgeon Bay campus in partnership with Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding. An NWTC employee training program now improves the...
STURGEON BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Donations needed as food pantry demand surges in Marinette

MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry is seeing record-breaking food pantry visits and its resources are dwindling, according to officials. In 2021, the pantry was visited about 3,600 times. As of September 2022, the pantry has had nearly 5,000 visits. St. Vincent de Paul expects visits to exceed 6,100.
MARINETTE, WI
american-rails.com

Green Bay And Western Railroad: "The Green Bay Route"

The Green Bay and Western Railroad, or "Green Bay Route," was a small, 250-mile system serving its home state of Wisconsin between Kewaunee and Winona, Minnesota. For many years the GB&W operated successfully as a bridge line, maintaining a profitable car ferry service across Lake Michigan in conjunction with Michigan's Pere Marquette and Ann Arbor.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Multiple cars involved in crash on Green Bay’s west side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Several vehicles were involved in a crash in Green Bay on Tuesday and Wisconsin responders are dealing with the aftermath. Local 5 has crew at the scene, which is near 9th Street and Wirtz Avenue in Green Bay. Authorities have not confirmed yet if...
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS 58

Culvers and Kwik Trip engagement photo goes viral on social media

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An engagement photo shoot in Wisconsin is taking social media by storm. That photo shoot has 11,000 likes and thousands of shares on Facebook. "We met on Tinder like every other person our age these days," said Andrew Meier. Meier and his fiancé, Annemarie Ryan, set...
WISCONSIN STATE

