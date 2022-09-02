ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

wabe.org

Speaking of the Arts: Alex Waggoner

Alex Waggoner is an Atlanta-based painter specializing in traditional Southern urban landscape painting and architectural imagery. A former resident of Charleston, South Carolina, Waggoner retains a love for the bright pastel colors of the city’s iconic architectural style. She also enjoys exploring unusual surface materials. “I love focusing on...
ATLANTA, GA
wabe.org

Nonprofit works to keep Atlanta high school students on track to graduation

The pandemic disrupted learning for a lot of Georgia students especially those in vulnerable populations. Communities in Schools, an education-focused non-profit is working to help many of them finish high school. Catalina Valdez and Frederica Teodori work for CIS Atlanta at Cross Keys High School in DeKalb County. More than...
ATLANTA, GA
wabe.org

Stacey Abrams: "The urgency I assumed existed in '18, I know exists today."

Outside a juice bar in Marietta, a few dozen women are seated on folding chairs, listening to the candidate they hope will be their next governor. Up front, Democrat Stacey Abrams and Dr. Nadine Becker, an Atlanta OB-GYN, take questions, mostly on Georgia’s new abortion law. The law bans most abortions after roughly six weeks, with few exceptions.
GEORGIA STATE

