Outside a juice bar in Marietta, a few dozen women are seated on folding chairs, listening to the candidate they hope will be their next governor. Up front, Democrat Stacey Abrams and Dr. Nadine Becker, an Atlanta OB-GYN, take questions, mostly on Georgia’s new abortion law. The law bans most abortions after roughly six weeks, with few exceptions.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO