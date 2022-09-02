Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
UC students on alert after hearing gunshots early Saturday morning
CINCINNATI — An overnight shootinginjures two people in an area not far from the University of Cincinnati. Connor Inskeep was closing up Hot Rod Charlies on Short Vine Street on Saturday morning, when he heard the chaos. "I saw people running right in front of the shop. People were...
wvxu.org
A new legal maneuver is being used to restore access to abortion in Ohio
Earlier this week, it was announced that the only abortion clinic in Dayton will be closing its doors on Sept. 15 if legal action to allow it to stay open is unsuccessful. An attorney representing many of Ohio's abortion clinics, including the Dayton facility, says they can't wait much longer. So, a strategic legal move is being taken to try to keep those facilities open and "immediately restore Ohioans' reproductive rights secured by the Ohio Constitution."
spectrumnews1.com
UC student focuses on education, being a business owner
CINCINNATI — It’s hard enough being a full-time college student, but one UC Bearcat is focusing not only on his education but on his business as well. Nick Nguyen is a finance major at the University of Cincinnati and spends a lot of his time crunching numbers for both his business and his classes.
Fox 19
Cincinnati’s interim city manager left Friday with $434K
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Interim City Manager John Curp left his job Friday with a severance payout of about $436,000, city records show. Curp was one of two finalists for the city’s top administrative position. He lost out last week to Assistant City Manager Sheryl Long, who will be paid about $287,000 annually.
Chief: Officer Burton transferred to hospice facility
Officer Burton's condition has remained unchanged, according to the update. She is still fighting for her life in Miami Valley Hospital, where she is being closely monitored.
Cincinnati: 2 People Sent To The Hospital After Shooting
spectrumnews1.com
Everyone is ready for Riverfest 2022
NEWPORT, Ky. — Kyle and Tamara Thompson set up on the hill at Newport’s Riverfront first thing Sunday morning. She said it was a spur-of-the-moment decision that lead the couple to getting on a bus to take them to Riverfest. “I had woken him up at like 5...
WLWT 5
Colerain High School senior dies in car crash; honored by students, staff
CINCINNATI — The Colerain community is mourning after a student was killed in a car crash last week. Colerain High School senior Tyler Carter, 17, was on his way to play in the Colerain v. Talawanda golf match last Monday when he crashed. According to a police report, the...
Fox 19
Man dead in Norwood shooting, coroner says
NORWOOD (WXIX) - A man died after a shooting in Norwood on Monday night, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. It happened near the area of Mills and Walter avenues around 9:30 p.m., according to Norwood police. Police say the 26-year-old man who was suffering from a gunshot...
Fox 19
Crash closes Colerain Avenue overnight
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Colerain Avenue was shut down for a couple of hours in Mt. Airy early Tuesday due to a crash, according to Cincinnati police. The road reopened at about 3:45 a.m. A car flipped at the intersection of Colerain Avenue and Shepherd Creek Drive at about 1:30 a.m.
Today is Riverfest, the region’s largest celebration of the year; here are some reminders about the rules
The City of Newport, along with Cincinnati and Covington, will participate in the largest celebration of the year on the riverfront — Riverfest. Such a large event requires some regulations, and here they are from the city of Newport:. 1 DO NOT bring any beverages, or ALCOHOL of any...
Which Cincinnati neighborhoods are the most dangerous for pedestrians?
So far this year, the city has reported 190 crashes involving pedestrians. Four of those crashes were fatal and pedestrians were seriously injured in nearly 40 crashes.
Fox 19
18-year-old driver arrested after high-speed I-75 chase from Warren County to Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An 18-year-old Cincinnati driver is under arrest after leading state troopers on a chase on Interstate 75 through three counties at high speeds exceeding 115 mph, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Edward Mumphrey Jr. of Avondale is charged with six felonies, said Sgt Nathan Stanfield...
Fox 19
Family remembers woman killed in Jefferson County, Ind. flash flooding
MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - Flash flooding ravaged part of Jefferson County, Indiana on Saturday, killing one woman in its wake. Family identified the victim as 64-year-old Linda Wood. On Monday, they gathered where her house used to stand on Brushy Fork Road in Madison. Jefferson County Emergency Management reported more...
University of Cincinnati News Record
Get out and do something: Sept. 6-12
If your everyday routine is starting to feel tired, try something new this week and check out the many events, shows and festivals happening in and around campus. The ever-popular Hamilton musical is in Cincinnati. Whether you’re a die-hard Hamilton fan or have yet to see the show, tickets are available for the first performance at the Aronoff Center.
spectrumnews1.com
Cincinnati's Last Mile expands direct distribution efforts with free market
CINCINNATI — With growing awareness surrounding food waste in the United States, food rescue nonprofits have sought to serve as an intuitive solution. Instead of food rotting on the shelves at grocery stores or getting tossed prematurely, groups like Cincinnati’s Last Mile pick that food up before it expires and deliver it to organizations that can get in the hands of people in need as quickly as possible.
Fox 19
2 people hospitalized following shooting near UC
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Two people are in the hospital following a shooting that took place near the University of Cincinnati around 1:50 a.m. Saturday. Cincinnati police say that the shooting happened on Short Vine. The victims were taken to UC Medical Center, officers said. Police say that two guns were recovered...
Fox 19
Butler County Sheriff trying to identify peeper
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones is asking for help to identify a man who is attempting to look into residents’ windows. Sheriff Jones says the prowler has been captured by a security camera in the Four Bridges area of Liberty Township. The video -...
Fox 19
2 suspects accused of peeping into NKY teen’s bedroom
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Fort Thomas police are searching for two people accused of peeping into a teenage girl’s bedroom. The victim’s father, who prefers to remain anonymous, says he’s bothered by what happened. “Stay away from my daughter’s bedroom window,” he said Monday.
Fox 19
Butler County homebuilder killed in 9-vehicle crash on I-75 near Lima
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A prominent Butler County homebuilder was killed at the scene of a nine-vehicle crash that injured 21 people on Interstate 75 near Lima over the Labor Day holiday weekend, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Joseph Schwarz, 64, was a rear-seat passenger in a 2019 Chevrolet...
