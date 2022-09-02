ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

Related
wvxu.org

A new legal maneuver is being used to restore access to abortion in Ohio

Earlier this week, it was announced that the only abortion clinic in Dayton will be closing its doors on Sept. 15 if legal action to allow it to stay open is unsuccessful. An attorney representing many of Ohio's abortion clinics, including the Dayton facility, says they can't wait much longer. So, a strategic legal move is being taken to try to keep those facilities open and "immediately restore Ohioans' reproductive rights secured by the Ohio Constitution."
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

UC student focuses on education, being a business owner

CINCINNATI — It’s hard enough being a full-time college student, but one UC Bearcat is focusing not only on his education but on his business as well. Nick Nguyen is a finance major at the University of Cincinnati and spends a lot of his time crunching numbers for both his business and his classes.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati’s interim city manager left Friday with $434K

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Interim City Manager John Curp left his job Friday with a severance payout of about $436,000, city records show. Curp was one of two finalists for the city’s top administrative position. He lost out last week to Assistant City Manager Sheryl Long, who will be paid about $287,000 annually.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Cincinnati, OH
Education
City
Cincinnati, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Everyone is ready for Riverfest 2022

NEWPORT, Ky. — Kyle and Tamara Thompson set up on the hill at Newport’s Riverfront first thing Sunday morning. She said it was a spur-of-the-moment decision that lead the couple to getting on a bus to take them to Riverfest. “I had woken him up at like 5...
NEWPORT, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day Weekend#K12#College#Uc#Bearcat
Fox 19

Man dead in Norwood shooting, coroner says

NORWOOD (WXIX) - A man died after a shooting in Norwood on Monday night, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. It happened near the area of Mills and Walter avenues around 9:30 p.m., according to Norwood police. Police say the 26-year-old man who was suffering from a gunshot...
NORWOOD, OH
Fox 19

Crash closes Colerain Avenue overnight

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Colerain Avenue was shut down for a couple of hours in Mt. Airy early Tuesday due to a crash, according to Cincinnati police. The road reopened at about 3:45 a.m. A car flipped at the intersection of Colerain Avenue and Shepherd Creek Drive at about 1:30 a.m.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
University of Cincinnati News Record

Get out and do something: Sept. 6-12

If your everyday routine is starting to feel tired, try something new this week and check out the many events, shows and festivals happening in and around campus. The ever-popular Hamilton musical is in Cincinnati. Whether you’re a die-hard Hamilton fan or have yet to see the show, tickets are available for the first performance at the Aronoff Center.
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Cincinnati's Last Mile expands direct distribution efforts with free market

CINCINNATI — With growing awareness surrounding food waste in the United States, food rescue nonprofits have sought to serve as an intuitive solution. Instead of food rotting on the shelves at grocery stores or getting tossed prematurely, groups like Cincinnati’s Last Mile pick that food up before it expires and deliver it to organizations that can get in the hands of people in need as quickly as possible.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

2 people hospitalized following shooting near UC

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Two people are in the hospital following a shooting that took place near the University of Cincinnati around 1:50 a.m. Saturday. Cincinnati police say that the shooting happened on Short Vine. The victims were taken to UC Medical Center, officers said. Police say that two guns were recovered...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Butler County Sheriff trying to identify peeper

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones is asking for help to identify a man who is attempting to look into residents’ windows. Sheriff Jones says the prowler has been captured by a security camera in the Four Bridges area of Liberty Township. The video -...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

2 suspects accused of peeping into NKY teen’s bedroom

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Fort Thomas police are searching for two people accused of peeping into a teenage girl’s bedroom. The victim’s father, who prefers to remain anonymous, says he’s bothered by what happened. “Stay away from my daughter’s bedroom window,” he said Monday.
FORT THOMAS, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy