buckrail.com
Labor Day weekend heatwave sets records across Wyoming
JACKSON, Wyo. – A record-breaking heatwave has taken hold across the Western U.S. since late last week, shattering all-time September high-temperature records across the West, including Wyoming. Daily record high temperatures have been broken across Teton County as well. On Sunday, numerous locations across Wyoming broke their all-time record...
buckrail.com
Front Desk Supervisor - Elk Refuge Inn
Large 1 Bedroom Studio available in East Jackson $1500/month(utilities included) starting October 1st. We are looking for a highly motivated and reliable individual with prior management and hospitality experience to be a part of the management and success of our amazing 25-room hotel overlooking the Elk Refuge. As the Assistant Hotel Manager you will work with the team to provide exceptional guest services. We continually work to exceed our guests expectations. You will do this whilst overseeing the smooth running of the hotel’s operations ensuring the hotel’s objectives are met and maintained at all times through maximizing occupancy, revenue, and maintaining and building on the reputation of the hotel.
buckrail.com
Heads Up! Planned closures start tomorrow in GTNP
JACKSON, Wyo. — Five temporary closures are set to take place beginning tomorrow in Grand Teton National Park. The southern portion of the Moose-Wilson Road from Granite Canyon Entrance to the Laurance S. Rockefeller Preserve will close to all access beginning tomorrow and is tentatively scheduled to reopen in December for winter activity.
buckrail.com
WRAPPED: A week in Jackson Hole Aug. 28-Sept. 3
JACKSON, Wyo. — That’s a wrap on August, folks. Into September we go!. To no surprise, wildlife stole the show this week.
buckrail.com
Aaron Davis & the Mystery Machine headlines LaborLess Shindig at Mangy Moose
TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — Since 1894, Labor Day has recognized the many contributions everyday workers have made to America’s strength and prosperity. Jackson Hole’s workforce is no different, often grinding it out the very holiday weekend that tells us to “take a breather.” Enter the LaborLess Shindig with Aaron Davis & the Mystery Machine this Monday at the Mangy Moose. It’s an end-of-summer rally that’s geared towards locals with free admission, an early show time, and a quartet of working class Teton County musicians that have built a singular sound over the last five years.
