Large 1 Bedroom Studio available in East Jackson $1500/month(utilities included) starting October 1st. We are looking for a highly motivated and reliable individual with prior management and hospitality experience to be a part of the management and success of our amazing 25-room hotel overlooking the Elk Refuge. As the Assistant Hotel Manager you will work with the team to provide exceptional guest services. We continually work to exceed our guests expectations. You will do this whilst overseeing the smooth running of the hotel’s operations ensuring the hotel’s objectives are met and maintained at all times through maximizing occupancy, revenue, and maintaining and building on the reputation of the hotel.

JACKSON, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO