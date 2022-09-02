Read full article on original website
Related
zycrypto.com
Funex Coin All Set To Launch Its Initial Coin Offering (IEO) On Renowned Exchange, Coinsbit
Summary: Funex Coin’s ICO is scheduled for September 5, 2022, on the Coinsbit platform. During the IEO, participants may acquire Funex Coin at a cheaper price. VILNIUS, LITHUANIA / SEPTEMBER 5TH, 2022 – An initial coin offering (IEO) for Funex Coin is scheduled to take place on September 5, 2022, and will be presented via the reputable exchange Coinsbit. The IEO will last for a total of twenty days, and during that time, participants will have the opportunity to buy Funex Coin at a lower price than usual. Coins can be purchased with a wide number of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), and USDT, amongst other cryptocurrencies. The conclusion of the presale will take place on September 25th, 2022.
zycrypto.com
Ethereum (ETH) Darts Higher As Bellatrix Hard Fork, The Merge Enter Home Stretch
Ethereum’s landmark Merge event is coming — possibly even sooner than expected. According to a recent tweet by Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, the upgrade will now be fully executed sometime around September 13-15. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, ETH led gains among crypto majors as the Bellatrix hard fork and...
zycrypto.com
Crypto Pundit Opines That The Bottom Is Still Not In For Bitcoin, Sees 2023 As The Recovery Year
The crypto market has been erratic, affecting even the most resilient among them – Bitcoin. The coin has fallen from the highs of over $50k to the lows of under $20k since the start of the year. While the pains in the crypto market over these months were expected due to the looming global recession and crypto winter, what experts have to say about it is the most interesting.
zycrypto.com
Insights On Solana, Youniverze Finance, and Hedera
Blockchain technology has transformed financial transactions as well as recreational and gaming services. The cryptocurrency market is a rapidly expanding industry that has produced several projects utilizing blockchain technology to develop alternative approaches to managing finance. However, the crypto market is notoriously unstable, and investors must always be attentive to market trends to know what project is best for long-term crypto investment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
zycrypto.com
Nigeria To Build Crypto-Friendly Digital City In Partnership With Binance
Binance, the world’s largest exchange is in talks with the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) over plans to create a special economic zone focused on crypto and blockchain-related businesses. Binance To Help Create Nigeria’s Virtual Free Zone. NEPZA held preliminary discussions with Binance and technology infrastructure firm...
zycrypto.com
Cardano Eyes ‘Monster Move’ As ADA Builds Up Momentum To Knock Out XRP Ahead Of Vasil Upgrade
Cardano fanatics have one more reason to keep grinning as news of ADA’s feat against XRP is disseminated across the market. As witnessed for a while, XRP has been a stumbling block keeping Cardano from climbing the ladder to improve its position in the market charts. That has now changed.
zycrypto.com
Can Immunicorn Disrupt a Market Dominated by Ether and BNB?
There exist over 1000 cryptocurrencies in the crypto market today. However, of this large number, only about 10% dominate the market and are more popular than the others. The dominant ones include Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin (BTC), Tether (USDT), (XRP), USD Coin (USDC), Binance Coin (BNB), and Cardona (ADA). These dominant...
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin Dips Below $20k As Post-Fed Buyers Burn Out; Insights On The Week Ahead
Major cryptocurrencies kicked off the week on a low-key after a month of robust gains that coincided with the Federal Reserve increasing interest rates by the widely anticipated 75 basis points. Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, led other crypto assets in the go-slow after losing over 4%...
Comments / 0