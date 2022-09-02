Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Blues and Heritage Music Festival returns to Riverfront
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Every Labor Day weekend since 1990, Peoria has hosted its Blues and Heritage music festival at the city’s riverfront. After a two-year Hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival returned Friday and Saturday. Coordinators say that approximately 5,000 people show up annually from...
Central Illinois Proud
CI Hero: Marigold Festival Grand Marshal humbled by honorary title
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — This year’s marigold festival grand marshal reflects on his decades spent in the Pekin community. Jim Fairchild said he’s proud of the honorary title. “Becoming the Grand Marshal is very humbling to me,” said Jim Fairchild. “I didn’t feel like that was something...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria celebrates Labor Day with parade
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Monday is Labor Day, and what better way to spend it than by honoring those who work hard by throwing a parade. “They make me feel good for the labor movement. You know, it’s still there, it’s still thriving and the people are still interested in it,” said Nancy Gardner, co-chair of the Labor Day parade committee.
Watch People Stuck on Skylift During Storm at Illinois State Fair
Talk about being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Last week at the Illinois State Fair, a storm came in fast leaving 2 people trapped on the skylift in the middle of the deluge. This new video was just shared out of Springfield, Illinois with this brief backstory:
hoiabc.com
Comic, toy shop owner creates space with his kids in mind
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A Pekin business owner is expanding his operations in Peoria, bringing fun to the northwest side of the city. But he’s doing it for more reasons than just bringing in additional customers. ‘The Zone’ card shop held its opening weekend Saturday and Sunday...
1470 WMBD
Peoria Labor Day parade and picnic returns
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria’s Labor Day Parade returns to downtown Peoria Monday at 10 a.m. The parade will begin at the corner of Monroe and Fulton, and proceed to Main, Adams and Fulton. After the parade, a community picnic will be held at Festival Park on the Riverfront,...
Did You Know a Significant Uprising in Illinois is the Reason for Labor Day?
It doesn't get much more the "More You Know" than this one right here. With Labor Day coming on Monday, I figured I would look into how it all came about. I mean, I know Labor Day is the unofficial end of summer, the kids are all back to class and we're staring at fall, winter, and the end of the year.
macaronikid.com
Jurassic Quest is Coming to our Area!
Calling all dinosaur lovers! Come see for yourself why Jurassic Quest is America’s biggest and most popular dinosaur event at the Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, Illinois from November 18 - 20, 2022!. The classic Jurassic Quest indoor adventure is back! SKYSCRAPING DINOSAURS will bring supersized family fun –...
Central Illinois Proud
Lou’s Drive-In preparing to close until next summer
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — After 8 p.m. Sunday, Peoria’s Lou’s Drive-in will be closed until next April. Customers lined up outside the establishment Sunday to put their final orders in before closing for the season at 8 p.m. Known for its popcorn, hot dogs, and homemade root...
Two Illinois Cities Are Of The Most Rat-Infested In All Of America
Rats are cute and cuddly to some pet owners but wild rats are not to be reckoned with. They can do severe damage to property, especially when looking for food. If you were to assume rats are flocking to businesses with food those places need extensive pest control. Where would you guess rats went when restaurants were closed during the pandemic? One thing is certain, rats made a big impact on two cities in Illinois.
Central Illinois Proud
Labor Day Bridge to Bridge run for Illinois Valley Striders
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Early Labor Day morning, more than 300 runners took a four-mile run to support the Illinois Valley Striders, an organization that promotes wellness through running and walking activities, while striving to enhance the Peoria community. Runners prepared to run from Water Street in Peoria, over...
Central Illinois Proud
Hundreds attend Threshermen’s Reunion Parade
PONTIAC, Ill (WMBD) — Hundreds lined the Sunday Sidewalks in Pontiac cheering on The Threshermen’s Reunion in Pontiac. The parade featured tractors, horses and The University of Illinois Marching Illini Band. Spectators received candy and were even squirted with water. Aubrey Christiansen,13, said she comes to the parade...
This Illinois State Park Named a Best Place to View Fall Colors
Hard to believe we're not that far away from the season when the colors will start to change signaling the arrival of Fall. If you're a fan of watching leaves performing this annual ritual, you need to drive down the Mississippi River a ways to an Illinois state park that was named one of the best places in America to see the changing of the seasons.
hoiabc.com
Homeless shelters pushed past their limits in Peoria
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A surge of homelessness means more people seeking refuge in Peoria shelters, as organizations work with the city to find a quick solution. Kristy Schofield is the Director of Homeless and Housing at the Dream Center Peoria, and says they have more people than ever before at their facilities. The Center can house up to 125 people at a time. But right now, they’re pushing past with 135, with several sleeping on mats instead of beds due to capacity overflow. While some may ask if they would stop letting people in, Schofield says that’s not the policy of the Center, classified as a low-barrier shelter.
Local School Ranks Top 10 of Most Haunted in Illinois
Sometimes worrying about school work, projects, and reading assignments aren't the only things students need to be mindful of. I swear as soon as September hits my mind changes from summer fun to hauntings and where you can find them. Lucky for us, one of those haunted places is right here in Quincy. The Quincy Junior High School is an amazing, beautiful building and when people drive by it or even have the luck to walk inside it really does give off that castle vibe. But, like all castles, there is a legend of a haunting in the school.
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Sunday Links: Meatballs - Plus: The MBIP Coming Attractions!
Tomorrow is Labor Day and that means the summer is over. Wow, where did it go? Before you know it we’ll be knee deep in that dreaded winter hoopla. But before that, since this is the last day of summer, I thought I’d put up some links to one of my favorite summer movies, Meatballs, starring Bill Murray. This was Bill Murray’s first movie and even though it was a low budget film, he and the rest of the cast knocked it out of the summer ball park!
Central Illinois Proud
See inside: $47.9M estate is Indiana’s most expensive listing
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WXIN) – Wondering what almost $50 million can get you on the Indiana real estate market?. For this home in Santa Claus, Indiana, it can get you a lot. It’s called Big Tree Farm. This one-of-a-kind estate on a 550-acre lot with 50,782 square feet of buildings.
Health Department hosting tire collection event
PONTIAC, Ill. (WCIA) — The Livingston County Health Department is contributing to an effort to reduce mosquito breeding grounds by hosting a tire collection event later this week. The LCHD said tires are notorious breeding grounds because after sitting outdoors, they often fill with stagnant water and leaves. This makes the tires perfect environments for […]
Most humid city in IL isn’t what you think
You don’t have to be outside very long on a scorching day before somebody says, “it’s not the heat, it’s the humidity!” If you want to avoid the humidity, where should you live? The team at House Method helps people find home service providers in new areas, so they decided to take on this challenge. […]
Illinois is the third most-dangerous state to be a police officer, FBI says
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The state of Illinois is one of the most dangerous states to be a police officer, says the FBI. According to data compiled by the bureau, Illinois is the third-most dangerous state to be cop. Between 2012 and 2022, there have been a total of 33 officer fatalities, which equated to 355 […]
