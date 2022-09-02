ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

TV Stars Who Left Hit Shows

It’s never easy to say goodbye, even if it’s a television goodbye. While no TV show can last forever – well, Law & Order: SVU is in the running – the cast doesn’t always stay as long. Many actors choose to leave after their contracts end. Some give the networks a lengthy heads-up, while others […]
TV SERIES
TheDailyBeast

Former NCIS Star Pauley Perrette Shares Video One Year After Stroke

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette has celebrated a year since she had a stroke, calling herself a “survivor.” The 53-year-old who played the beloved Abby Sciuto on NCIS for 15 years before quitting in 2018, shared that she has had a rough few years since, dealing with her health issues and the death of her father and cousin. “Hey guys, oh my God, it’s Sept 2,” Perrette said in the video below. “It’s a one-year anniversary since I had a stroke. And I’m still here.” “I’m still here,” she said. “Yes, I’m still here, again. How many times do...
CELEBRITIES
Gamespot

God Of War Ragnarok Teaser Shows Off Dwarven Realm Svartalfheim

A new God of War Ragnarok teaser, courtesy of Game Informer, showcases the new dwarven realm Svartalfheim. The short video doesn't show much gameplay, but does walk us through what Svartalfheim will look and feel like. Svartalfheim is a product of Dwarven ingenuity and has "mine pits, artificial water channels,...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Walking Dead#Comics#Video Game#Ips
Gamespot

Cyberpunk 2077 Edgerunners Update Trailer

Check out Patch 1.6 for Cyberpunk 2077 in this latest teaser trailer that brings over a cross over collaboration with the anime Cyberpunk Edgerunners. You can find a new mission, the jacket that David wears in the anime, a new weapon, and more.
COMICS
Gamespot

The Story Of How A Dog Chose The Cover Of A Borderlands Game, Sort Of

The cover art for Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel was chosen by one of the most unlikely of sources--a dog. Well, that's partly true. With just months to go before the game was released in October 2014, the head of 2K Games--Christoph Hartmann--didn't have a final cover for the game. Blood pressures were rising. Stress was mounting. Hartmann's plan? Let his dog decide.
PETS
Gamespot

Fans Think The Last Of Us Part 1 Is Teasing Naughty Dog's Next IP

Some art that has been found in The Last of us Part 1 has fans thinking it's a tease for Naughty Dog's next game. As spotted by a number of fans and shared by Naughty Dog Central, some new art has cropped up in The Last of Us Part 1 that isn't in the original game. The art shows a number of fantasy images, one of which shows a warrior facing a fire-breathing dragon, another showing some kind of snake-like beast wrapped around what looks to be a triangular shaped moon, and another showing a horned pegasus.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
RPG
Gamespot

Ghost Reaper Girl #2 - Vol. 2

Aspiring actress Chloé lands the role of an afterlife-time when she’s offered the role of taking down evil spirits as Ghost Reaper Girl. And her powers continue to impress as she’s able to absorb Noel’s abilities and add catlike quickness to her bag of tricks. But how far will her new powers take her against the mysterious Nyarlathotep?
MOVIES
Gamespot

Disney Dreamlight Valley Realms List: Frozen, Moana, Wall-E, And More

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, the farm-life sim stretches beyond its surface-level comparisons to Animal Crossing thanks, in large part, to Realms. This is a feature that allows you to travel outside your titular community to spend time in the worlds of popular Disney and Pixar characters. Completing their missions will earn you new cosmetic and currency rewards while also--and perhaps most importantly--allowing new characters to move into your community. Here's everything we know about Realms so far, including a list of all announced Realms and how many more we can expect.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox Series S Performance Mode Official Gameplay

Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure RPG set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour, and body modification. You play as a cyberpunk mercenary taking on the most powerful forces of the city in a fight for glory and survival. Fully customize your character and playstyle as you take on jobs, build your reputation, and unlock upgrades. The relationships you forge and the choices you make will shape the story and the world around you. Available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Google Stadia, Xbox Series X and S or PlayStation 5.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

LOTR: The Rings Of Power Reaches 25 Million Viewers In First 24 Hours

Amazon Studio's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power had a massive debut on Prime Video. Amazon has announced that the show reached "25 million global viewers" in its first 24 hours. This made The Rings of Power the "most watched series premieres on Prime Video," Amazon said. The streaming service released the first two episodes of The Rings of Power on September 1. The remaining episodes in Season 1 will drop on Fridays at 12 AM ET.
TV SERIES
Gamespot

Life in Willowdale: Farm Adventures

Sign In to follow. Follow Life in Willowdale: Farm Adventures, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Official Teaser Trailer

You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Official Teaser Trailer. Get ready for Phantom Liberty a spy-thriller expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 set in an all new district of Night City. Coming in 2023 to PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and Stadia. Also Keanu Reeves is making a return as Johnny Silverhand in the upcoming expansion.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Why Amazon's Lord Of The Rings MMO Was Canceled

For years, Amazon Games was developing a Lord of the Rings MMO alongside Chinese game developer Leyou and Middle-earth Enterprises. There was a good amount of hype around the game, but it was abruptly canceled in 2021, leaving fans scratching their heads and wondering how it all fell apart. Amazon...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Disney Dreamlight Valley Cross-Play And Cross-Save Explained

With Disney Dreamlight Valley launching on most major platforms today, both farm life sim fans and Disney fans are likely jumping into the titular village to customize it to their heart's. desire. Getting your neighborhood just how you like it takes a while, during which time you'll upgrade your home,...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

DREAM LOGIC

Sign In to follow. Follow DREAM LOGIC, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
TV & VIDEOS
Gamespot

Today's Wordle Answer (#444) - September 6, 2022

Come one, come all as we gear up for yet another edition of our Wordle guides. It's Tuesday, September 6, and we're here to help you ensure that you get the answer to puzzle #444. It might be a bit tricky, though, as the answer today is sure to trip up at least a few players. To make sure that doesn't happen to you, use our recommended list of starting words and read some of our helpful hints below.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy