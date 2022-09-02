Read full article on original website
TV Stars Who Left Hit Shows
It’s never easy to say goodbye, even if it’s a television goodbye. While no TV show can last forever – well, Law & Order: SVU is in the running – the cast doesn’t always stay as long. Many actors choose to leave after their contracts end. Some give the networks a lengthy heads-up, while others […]
Former NCIS Star Pauley Perrette Shares Video One Year After Stroke
Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette has celebrated a year since she had a stroke, calling herself a “survivor.” The 53-year-old who played the beloved Abby Sciuto on NCIS for 15 years before quitting in 2018, shared that she has had a rough few years since, dealing with her health issues and the death of her father and cousin. “Hey guys, oh my God, it’s Sept 2,” Perrette said in the video below. “It’s a one-year anniversary since I had a stroke. And I’m still here.” “I’m still here,” she said. “Yes, I’m still here, again. How many times do...
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
Gamespot
God Of War Ragnarok Teaser Shows Off Dwarven Realm Svartalfheim
A new God of War Ragnarok teaser, courtesy of Game Informer, showcases the new dwarven realm Svartalfheim. The short video doesn't show much gameplay, but does walk us through what Svartalfheim will look and feel like. Svartalfheim is a product of Dwarven ingenuity and has "mine pits, artificial water channels,...
Gamespot
The Man Running Amazon Games Talks His GTA Past, Failures, And Aspiring To Be The Disney Of The Future
With just months to go before Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel was due to release in October 2014, Christoph Hartmann--then the head of publisher 2K Games--still didn't have a cover for the game. Pressure was mounting and 2K had a host of possibilities to choose from. So Hartmann came up with a plan, and that was to let his pug Sissi decide the cover.
Gamespot
Cyberpunk 2077 Edgerunners Update Trailer
Check out Patch 1.6 for Cyberpunk 2077 in this latest teaser trailer that brings over a cross over collaboration with the anime Cyberpunk Edgerunners. You can find a new mission, the jacket that David wears in the anime, a new weapon, and more.
Gamespot
The Story Of How A Dog Chose The Cover Of A Borderlands Game, Sort Of
The cover art for Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel was chosen by one of the most unlikely of sources--a dog. Well, that's partly true. With just months to go before the game was released in October 2014, the head of 2K Games--Christoph Hartmann--didn't have a final cover for the game. Blood pressures were rising. Stress was mounting. Hartmann's plan? Let his dog decide.
Gamespot
Fans Think The Last Of Us Part 1 Is Teasing Naughty Dog's Next IP
Some art that has been found in The Last of us Part 1 has fans thinking it's a tease for Naughty Dog's next game. As spotted by a number of fans and shared by Naughty Dog Central, some new art has cropped up in The Last of Us Part 1 that isn't in the original game. The art shows a number of fantasy images, one of which shows a warrior facing a fire-breathing dragon, another showing some kind of snake-like beast wrapped around what looks to be a triangular shaped moon, and another showing a horned pegasus.
Gamespot
Ghost Reaper Girl #2 - Vol. 2
Aspiring actress Chloé lands the role of an afterlife-time when she’s offered the role of taking down evil spirits as Ghost Reaper Girl. And her powers continue to impress as she’s able to absorb Noel’s abilities and add catlike quickness to her bag of tricks. But how far will her new powers take her against the mysterious Nyarlathotep?
Gamespot
Disney Dreamlight Valley Realms List: Frozen, Moana, Wall-E, And More
In Disney Dreamlight Valley, the farm-life sim stretches beyond its surface-level comparisons to Animal Crossing thanks, in large part, to Realms. This is a feature that allows you to travel outside your titular community to spend time in the worlds of popular Disney and Pixar characters. Completing their missions will earn you new cosmetic and currency rewards while also--and perhaps most importantly--allowing new characters to move into your community. Here's everything we know about Realms so far, including a list of all announced Realms and how many more we can expect.
Gamespot
Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox Series S Performance Mode Official Gameplay
Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure RPG set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour, and body modification. You play as a cyberpunk mercenary taking on the most powerful forces of the city in a fight for glory and survival. Fully customize your character and playstyle as you take on jobs, build your reputation, and unlock upgrades. The relationships you forge and the choices you make will shape the story and the world around you. Available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Google Stadia, Xbox Series X and S or PlayStation 5.
Gamespot
LOTR: The Rings Of Power Reaches 25 Million Viewers In First 24 Hours
Amazon Studio's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power had a massive debut on Prime Video. Amazon has announced that the show reached "25 million global viewers" in its first 24 hours. This made The Rings of Power the "most watched series premieres on Prime Video," Amazon said. The streaming service released the first two episodes of The Rings of Power on September 1. The remaining episodes in Season 1 will drop on Fridays at 12 AM ET.
Gamespot
Life in Willowdale: Farm Adventures
Life in Willowdale: Farm Adventures
Gamespot
Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Official Teaser Trailer
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Official Teaser Trailer. Get ready for Phantom Liberty a spy-thriller expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 set in an all new district of Night City. Coming in 2023 to PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and Stadia. Also Keanu Reeves is making a return as Johnny Silverhand in the upcoming expansion.
Gamespot
Why Amazon's Lord Of The Rings MMO Was Canceled
For years, Amazon Games was developing a Lord of the Rings MMO alongside Chinese game developer Leyou and Middle-earth Enterprises. There was a good amount of hype around the game, but it was abruptly canceled in 2021, leaving fans scratching their heads and wondering how it all fell apart. Amazon...
Gamespot
Disney Dreamlight Valley Cross-Play And Cross-Save Explained
With Disney Dreamlight Valley launching on most major platforms today, both farm life sim fans and Disney fans are likely jumping into the titular village to customize it to their heart's. desire. Getting your neighborhood just how you like it takes a while, during which time you'll upgrade your home,...
Gamespot
DREAM LOGIC
DREAM LOGIC
Gamespot
Gundam Evolution Is Coming To PC On September 21, But Console Players Will Have To Wait
Bandai Namco's Gundam Evolution, a free-to-play hero-shooter featuring various Gundams and Mobile Suits spanning the popular franchise's long history, will arrive on PC September 21. The console version of Gundam Evolution will arrive two months later on November 30. Though no specific reason has been given for the console version's...
Gamespot
Today's Wordle Answer (#444) - September 6, 2022
Come one, come all as we gear up for yet another edition of our Wordle guides. It's Tuesday, September 6, and we're here to help you ensure that you get the answer to puzzle #444. It might be a bit tricky, though, as the answer today is sure to trip up at least a few players. To make sure that doesn't happen to you, use our recommended list of starting words and read some of our helpful hints below.
Gamespot
