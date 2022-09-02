ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Watch CNN’s John Harwood Call Trump a ‘Dishonest Demagogue’ on Air – Shortly Before Exiting Network (Video)

By Jeremy Bailey
TheWrap
TheWrap
 6 days ago
Comments / 129

Don
6d ago

When will these media clowns realize they aren’t as smart as they portray themselves and that the American people no longer attend their circus

Rose
6d ago

I bet this clown lost his job because first he wasn’t unrest about what ever he was reporting .second he was lying too. I am so happy he lost his job. May it’s good for him to go look for a job working with LIZ CHENEY TO CARRY HER BAG AND THEY BOUT CAN LOOK FOR NEW JOB TO GATHER. OR THEY CAN GO CLEAN GEORGE SOROS HOUSE AND BE HANDY BOY AND GALL FOR HIM. HE WAS FEEDING THEM ANY WAY. NOW THEY CAN KISS HIS ASS MORE.

Repub
6d ago

When CNN gets rid of people, like Don Lemon, and liars like the other queen guy, as they did with Chris Cuomo, then they will be making headway. The daytime shows stink. They need new faces, new unbias voices, and less screeching, hard on the ears, female hosts.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Presidential Debates#Nbc#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#American#St Petersburg Times#Wsj#Nyt
