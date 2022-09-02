Read full article on original website
TVGuide.com
New Amazon Prime Video TV Shows and Movies (September 2022)
By now you've watched the premiere of Amazon Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and you're either fully on board with this TV series adaptation and tanning some leather for some dwarven cosplay, or you fell asleep halfway through the premiere episode and don't see what the big deal is. Whichever side you're on, the good news is that there's more than just the Lord of the Rings show coming to Prime Video this month.
Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix in September 2022
August is flying by, and a new month approaching means new shows and movies coming to our favorite streaming services. Here’s what you have to look forward to on Netflix in September. The streaming site is kicking off the month with “Collateral,” the 2004 film starring Tom Cruise, Jamie...
The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in September 2022
Fall is almost, which means that spooky season is also just around the corner. And while we’ve got a couple of good Halloween-adjacent options for our September rundown, there are plenty of other great movies hitting Netflix this month, including a bunch of original films that look absolutely incredible — including a long-in-the-works Marilyn Monroe biopic and the new film from French director Romain Gavras.
Elon Musk bashes Amazon's 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' saying 'Tolkien is turning in his grave'
Elon Musk isn't a fan of Amazon Studios' new "The Lord of the Rings" show, according to his latest tweets. "Tolkien is turning in his grave," the billionaire said Monday. In another tweet, Musk went on to write that he disliked the show's male characters in particular. "Almost every male...
Streaming War: Amazon Has News That Disney, Netflix and HBO Won't Like
In the streaming wars, Amazon (AMZN) tends to be often overlooked. The rivalry often seems to be between Netflix (NFLX) and Disney (DIS) , even if Amazon has already amassed nominations and awards for series, documentaries, and films like "Manchester by The Sea", "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", "The Underground Railroad" or "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan."
CNET
The Best Sci-Fi Movies on Prime Video
You can find a wide range of excellent sci-fi movies on Prime Video. Slide out the classics, from The Terminator to Invasion of the Body Snatchers, as well as the hidden gems more people need to watch. One of those is Coherence, widely regarded as the best hidden sci-fi gem out there.
tvinsider.com
‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ Is Now Streaming — Here’s Where & How to Watch It
Looking to check out a new movie? Where the Crawdads Sing could be your next at-home movie night experience. The film, based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Delia Owens, arrived to video on demand on Tuesday, September 6, making it a perfect end-of-summer viewing experience. Where...
The Racist Backlash to Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings,’ Explained
Amazon finally launched its epic TV series take on “The Lord of the Rings” last week, but the debut of the highly anticipated show was somewhat clouded by a vocal minority of fans decrying the series’ diverse casting. “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”...
Engadget
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' sets Amazon Prime viewing record
The streaming service also introduced a new tactic to reduce review bombing. Unlimited data for $30/mo taxes & fees included. The two-episode premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power drew 25 million viewers around the world in 24 hours, making it the biggest debut in Prime Video's history, Amazon said in a press release. "It is somehow fitting that Tolkien’s stories — among the most popular of all time, and what many consider to be the true origin of the fantasy genre — have led us to this proud moment," said Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke.
‘The Rings of Power’: How to Watch the New Lord of The Ring Series Online
It’s almost time to travel back to Middle-Earth. Amazon Prime Video’s hotly anticipated new Lord of the Rings series, “The Rings of Power,” arrives on the streamer on Sept. 2. The fantasy series is one of Amazon Studios’ most ambitious projects to date, already breaking records ahead of its release. Not only is it reported to be the most expensive television series ever made (Amazon apparently shelled out close to $715 million for all eight episodes), but the show’s first trailer racked up an unmatched 257 million views when it first debuted at this year’s Super Bowl, more than...
‘Ransom Canyon’: This New Netflix Show Is a Cross Between ‘Virgin River’ and ‘Yellowstone’
Netflix is looking to capitalize off of the success of 'Virgin River.' They are currently developing, Ransom Canyon which is a cross between the romantic drama and 'Yellowstone.'
Amazon Prime's Huge 'Lord of the Rings' Bet Faces the Critics
As one of the richest men history has ever known, former Amazon CEO and founder Jeff Bezos can at least try to purchase anything he wants, including a trip to space. But can he purchase a hit television show that could change the way people view his streaming platform Amazon Prime Video?
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, Discovery+ and more this weekend (September 2)
After a quiet week last week, things amp up significantly this week with the long, long awaited unveiling of Prime Video's new take on Lord of the Rings, The Rings of Power. With a budget of over $700 million for the show's first season and a second season already locked in, Amazon will be hoping for a huge opening weekend as the series took its bow last night (September 1) with two episodes now live on Prime Video.
‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Episode 3 Release Date and Time on Prime Video
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' sets up some fascinating storylines during its two-part premiere. When does 'The Rings of Power' Episode 3 come out on Prime Video?
ComicBook
Emily Blunt's Western Series The English Reveals First Trailer for Amazon Prime
One Media has released the first trailer for The English, an upcoming Western series starring Emily Blunt as a grieving mother who wants revenge on the man she believes killed her son. The series is described as "an epic chase Western that takes the core themes of identity and revenge to tell a uniquely compelling parable on race, power and love," and is set for a release on Prime Video in November. The six-part, prestige TV series will also be headed to the U.K., although not on Amazon (there, it will air on BBC).
Amazon says "The Rings of Power" was Prime Video's most watched premiere ever
Amazon announced Saturday that "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" garnered over 25 million viewers globally on its first day, setting a new record for Prime Video. The series debuted Friday in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide, according to Amazon. A prequel to "The Lord of the Rings" books and films, it is one of the most expensive television shows ever made, according to The Associated Press.
Netflix still has a DVD business 25 years after being founded, but it has a questionable future. Here's what it's like.
Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings said in 2019 that he could see the DVD segment lasting another five years.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
CNET
'Nope' Won't Be Streaming for Weeks (and It's $3 in Theaters Today Only)
Nope, director Jordan Peele's latest movie, hit US theaters in July. But any fans who want to watch it at home should prepare to wait a while before it's available online to stream on a subscription service. Last year, an unprecedented number of new theatrical movies streamed online the same...
WWE・
Emily Blunt’s Amazon Western First Teaser Released, And It Looks Nothing Like ‘Yellowstone’
On Thursday (September 1st), Amazon Prime Video dropped a teaser trailer for Emily Blunt’s upcoming six-part drama The English. Although a western, it is nothing like Yellowstone. According to IMDb, The English follows a woman as she seeks revenge on the man she believes is responsible for the death...
TheWrap
