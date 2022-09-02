ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Amazon Prime Video TV Shows and Movies (September 2022)

By now you've watched the premiere of Amazon Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and you're either fully on board with this TV series adaptation and tanning some leather for some dwarven cosplay, or you fell asleep halfway through the premiere episode and don't see what the big deal is. Whichever side you're on, the good news is that there's more than just the Lord of the Rings show coming to Prime Video this month.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

Here's What's Coming to Netflix in September 2022

August is flying by, and a new month approaching means new shows and movies coming to our favorite streaming services. Here’s what you have to look forward to on Netflix in September. The streaming site is kicking off the month with “Collateral,” the 2004 film starring Tom Cruise, Jamie...
MOVIES
TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in September 2022

Fall is almost, which means that spooky season is also just around the corner. And while we’ve got a couple of good Halloween-adjacent options for our September rundown, there are plenty of other great movies hitting Netflix this month, including a bunch of original films that look absolutely incredible — including a long-in-the-works Marilyn Monroe biopic and the new film from French director Romain Gavras.
MOVIES
TheStreet

Streaming War: Amazon Has News That Disney, Netflix and HBO Won't Like

In the streaming wars, Amazon (AMZN) tends to be often overlooked. The rivalry often seems to be between Netflix (NFLX) and Disney (DIS) , even if Amazon has already amassed nominations and awards for series, documentaries, and films like "Manchester by The Sea", "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", "The Underground Railroad" or "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan."
BUSINESS
CNET

The Best Sci-Fi Movies on Prime Video

You can find a wide range of excellent sci-fi movies on Prime Video. Slide out the classics, from The Terminator to Invasion of the Body Snatchers, as well as the hidden gems more people need to watch. One of those is Coherence, widely regarded as the best hidden sci-fi gem out there.
MOVIES
Engadget

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' sets Amazon Prime viewing record

The streaming service also introduced a new tactic to reduce review bombing. Unlimited data for $30/mo taxes & fees included. The two-episode premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power drew 25 million viewers around the world in 24 hours, making it the biggest debut in Prime Video's history, Amazon said in a press release. "It is somehow fitting that Tolkien’s stories — among the most popular of all time, and what many consider to be the true origin of the fantasy genre — have led us to this proud moment," said Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

'The Rings of Power': How to Watch the New Lord of The Ring Series Online

It’s almost time to travel back to Middle-Earth. Amazon Prime Video’s hotly anticipated new Lord of the Rings series, “The Rings of Power,” arrives on the streamer on Sept. 2. The fantasy series is one of Amazon Studios’ most ambitious projects to date, already breaking records ahead of its release. Not only is it reported to be the most expensive television series ever made (Amazon apparently shelled out close to $715 million for all eight episodes), but the show’s first trailer racked up an unmatched 257 million views when it first debuted at this year’s Super Bowl, more than...
TV SERIES
TechRadar

7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, Discovery+ and more this weekend (September 2)

After a quiet week last week, things amp up significantly this week with the long, long awaited unveiling of Prime Video's new take on Lord of the Rings, The Rings of Power. With a budget of over $700 million for the show's first season and a second season already locked in, Amazon will be hoping for a huge opening weekend as the series took its bow last night (September 1) with two episodes now live on Prime Video.
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Emily Blunt's Western Series The English Reveals First Trailer for Amazon Prime

One Media has released the first trailer for The English, an upcoming Western series starring Emily Blunt as a grieving mother who wants revenge on the man she believes killed her son. The series is described as "an epic chase Western that takes the core themes of identity and revenge to tell a uniquely compelling parable on race, power and love," and is set for a release on Prime Video in November. The six-part, prestige TV series will also be headed to the U.K., although not on Amazon (there, it will air on BBC).
TV SERIES
CBS News

Amazon says "The Rings of Power" was Prime Video's most watched premiere ever

Amazon announced Saturday that "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" garnered over 25 million viewers globally on its first day, setting a new record for Prime Video. The series debuted Friday in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide, according to Amazon. A prequel to "The Lord of the Rings" books and films, it is one of the most expensive television shows ever made, according to The Associated Press.
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

'Nope' Won't Be Streaming for Weeks (and It's $3 in Theaters Today Only)

Nope, director Jordan Peele's latest movie, hit US theaters in July. But any fans who want to watch it at home should prepare to wait a while before it's available online to stream on a subscription service. Last year, an unprecedented number of new theatrical movies streamed online the same...
