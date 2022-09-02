ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hubbard, OH

Antonio DiTommaso, Sr., Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Antonio DiTommaso Sr., went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 3, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. Tony lived an amazing life. He was born August 5, 1943 in Baia e Latina, Italy a son of Gemma Condi & Giovanni DiTommaso. He...
Gary John Heid, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary John Heid, 77, of Boardman, earned his angel wings surrounded by family, on Friday, September 2, 2022. Gary, the youngest of three, was born on September 15, 1944, in Youngstown, to the late William F. and Mary Therese (nee McNally) Heid. He graduated from...
John J. Patterson, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John J. Patterson, 62, of Cortland, Ohio passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at the Hospice House in Poland. Born September 28, 1959, in Youngstown, Ohio, John was the son of the late John K. Patterson and Carole J. (Turner) Patterson. John was a...
Annabelle J. Mink, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Annabelle J. Mink, 92, of Warren, passed away Saturday evening, September 3, 2022 at O’Brien Memorial Healthcare Center in Masury. Annabelle was born on February 24, 1930 in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Phillip and Margaret (Galmish) Binko. Annabelle was a 1948 graduate of...
Irmgard “Irma” Emma Emrich, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Irmgard Emma Emrich, 88, was called home to the Lord after a brief illness on Saturday, September 3, 2022. Irma, as she was fondly known, was born July 13, 1934, in Zeysen Kreis Lyck, East Prussia, Germany. She was the daughter of August and Emma Kowalczik.
Andrew L. Cunningham, Fowler, Ohio

FOWLER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Andrew L. Cunningham, 34, of Fowler, passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at his residence. He was born October 14, 1987, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Kenneth and Cathy Pascarella Cunningham. Andrew was a member of Pleasant Valley Christian Church. He was a machine...
Canfield Fair attendance down, board director blames rain

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The six-day Canfield Fair attendance numbers are in and they are significantly down from 2021. According to a press release, the total attendance numbers for the Canfield Fair were 245,140. This is significantly down from 2021’s numbers of 285,126. George Roman, the Canfield Fair...
Helen Mae Martin, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Mae Martin, 90, passed away Saturday afternoon, September 3, 2022, at Gillette Nursing Home in Warren. Helen was born on May 2, 1932 in Fowler, Ohio, a daughter of the late Thad and Marian Barker. She was a graduate of Fowler High School. She...
James “Jimmy” Bobersky, Lake Milton, Ohio

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Bobersky, 71, passed away Tuesday evening, August 30, 2022, at his home. James was born February 24, 1951 in Youngstown, a son of the late Theodore and Irene Semchee Bobersky and was a lifelong area resident. Jimmy worked at Meshel Masco Workshop for...
Demetrio “Demi” J. Francisco, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Demetrio “Demi” J. Francisco, 92, of Struthers, took his last earthly breath Wednesday afternoon, August 24, 2022. He was born July 16, 1930, in Youngstown, a son of Gaspar and Isidora (Vela) Francisco and had been a lifelong area resident living 65 years in Struthers.
Joseph P. Breig, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph P. Breig, 70, of Poland, Ohio, moved to his heavenly home on Saturday, September 3, 2022. He was born November 16, 1951 in Millville, New Jersey, to the late Paul and Teresa (Geier) Breig. Joe graduated from Millville High School and Rutgers University. He...
Rosemarie Scarmack, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Rosemarie Scarmack, 90, of Farrell, passed away Sunday morning, September 4, 2022, in Hermitage Nursing and Rehabilitation. Obituary information is not complete. Arrangements entrusted to J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.
Labor Day Forecast: How does it compare?

We are into the first weekend of September and Labor Day, and the unofficial end of Summer is right around the corner. What is this year’s Labor Day forecast, and how does it compare to years past?. Labor Day Forecast. Rain gear will be needed this Labor Day as...
