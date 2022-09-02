The long-awaited reboot of The Crow finally appears to be making progress after development began as early as 2008. Since 1994's original, there have been several sequels and a TV show, but none of them have lived up to the source material. Truly the only worthy adaptation of James O’Barr’s comic book series is Alex Proyas’ 1994 cult classic which starred Brandon Lee as Eric Draven, a musician who is beaten to death and resurrected by a crow. From there, the crow guides him to exact revenge on the gang that killed him and his fiancée, Shelley (Sofia Shinas). The movie is a gothic thriller that has gained a cult following since its release, and one of the reasons a reboot has taken so long to develop is the persistent doubt that the original can be topped. The harrowing plot was more haunting and poignant after lead star Lee’s tragic death on set when he was accidentally shot in the abdomen by a defective prop gun. This unprecedented tragedy shocked the world and left the cast and crew distraught. Late actor Michael Massee, Lee’s co-star who fired the gun, described being completely traumatized by the incident, taking a year off from acting following it.

