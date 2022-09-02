Read full article on original website
Daniel Kaluuya Discusses Creating "Accessible Excellence" With 'Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul'
Nope actor and Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya is moving behind the camera to produce Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul, the first film from his production company 59%. Written and directed by Adamma Ebo in her feature debut, the comedy-satire film inspired by her Southern Baptist upbringing in Atlanta hits theaters this weekend.
Norwegian Horror Movie ‘Troll’ From Roar Uthaug Lands Release Date at Netflix
Netflix has unveiled a new poster and the release date for Troll, an upcoming Norwegian horror film from 2018’s Tomb Raider director, Roar Uthaug. While Troll will be missing the spooky season and skipping Halloween, it won’t take long for us to see the titular monster in its giant glory, as the movie will come to the streaming service this December.
Antonio Banderas Turns Into a Ruthless Hitman With a Heart in 'The Enforcer' Trailer [Exclusive]
Millenium and Screen Media shared today with Collider an exclusive trailer for their upcoming thriller The Enforcer. The noir thriller stars Antonio Banderas (Uncharted) and Kate Bosworth (The Immaculate Room) as members of an underground organization who go head-to-head when she puts the life of an underage girl he befriended at risk. That’s when the enforcer decides to save the girl, despite knowing that doing so may cost his life. The production companies also shared with Collider the release date of the movie, which is set for September 23.
‘Jeepers Creepers: Reborn’: Release Date, Trailer & Everything You Need to Know About the Horror Reboot
Where to Watch the First Three Jeepers Creepers Films?. Legend has it the Creeper rises every 23 years to feed on the flesh of fearful humans. And, while it has been only five years since Jeepers Creepers 3 was released, filmmakers are dusting off the rusty old Creeper truck and bringing back the trenchcoat-wearing demon once again in Jeepers Creepers: Reborn.
Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property
Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
Brendan Fraser Brought to Tears by Standing Ovation for ‘The Whale’
The 2022 Venice Film Festival is halfway through its run and, as expected, the movie event has brought together a slate of titles that have become this year’s standouts, and we’ll certainly hear from them in the months to come. One of these titles, The Whale, was already a must-watch from the get-go: the movie stars Brendan Fraser as a 600-pound man who is doing his best to reconnect with his estranged daughter. Yesterday, the movie had its premiere at the festival, and the public’s reaction to his performance was more than enthusiastic.
Mila Kunis Has a Dark Secret to Hide in New 'Luckiest Girl Alive' Trailer
Mila Kunis has everything going for her in a new trailer for Luckiest Girl Alive. The film features the star as Ani FaNelli, a newly anointed New York Times writer with money, fashion, a blue-collar fiancée, and most importantly, "the edge." As a documentarian approaches her about an incident that happened at her school years ago, everything from her perfectly constructed life threatens to crumble before her eyes. Based on the New York Times bestseller of the same name by Jessica Knoll, the film premieres in theaters for a limited run on September 30 before arriving on Netflix on October 7.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
'Star Trek: The Motion Picture - The Director’s Edition' Deleted Scene Sees Kirk Reporting Their Losses [Exclusive]
Space: the final frontier. But nothing is truly final, is it? Almost forty-three years ago, Star Trek: The Motion Picture arrived in theaters, but it wasn't until 2001 that Robert Wise's director's cut arrived on DVD for audiences to enjoy anew. Yet again, Star Trek: The Motion Picture - The Director’s Edition has returned to the pop culture conversation as it arrives on Blu-ray, in gorgeously remastered 4K Ultra HD, today, ahead of the highly anticipated Star Trek Day later this week. With both of these momentous occasions occurring this week, Paramount was kind enough to beam down an exclusive deleted scene from Star Trek: The Motion Picture for Collider to share with Trekkies.
'Armageddon Time' Trailer Showcases James Gray's Autobiographical Drama
Having explored the vast recesses of outer space with his previous film Ad Astra, James Gray choose to be distinctly more earthbound with his follow-up feature, Armageddon Time. An autobiographical coming-of-age period drama set in New York City in the 1980s, this family-based tale of generational divides, the nuances of friendship, and the ever-growing pursuit of the American Dream proved to be another acclaimed triumph for The Lost City of Z director, earning raves from the Cannes Film Festival and continuing to earn good notices during recent screenings at the Telluride Film Festival. As it's slated to make its way through the film festival circuits ahead of its Oscar-friendly November release date, Gray's memoir-on-film could very well prove to be one of the year's most well-acclaimed dramatic hits, and audiences can get a taste of what's in store, thanks to its first official trailer.
'Top Gun: Maverick' Becomes 5th Highest-Grossing Domestic Film Ever
As summer comes to a close, Top Gun: Maverick continues breaking records across the board, with the new claim-to-fame as the 5th highest-grossing domestic film of all time. The film has already solidified itself at the top of the list as Tom Cruise's highest-grossing film of his impressive career, and it has claimed the title as the #1 film of 2022. It stole a coveted spot in box office history from Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War last month and audiences are feeling the need for speed and are making repeat trips to enjoy this high-octane, feel-good sequel that strikes at the heart of what moviegoers want to see.
Laurie Metcalf Wins Outstanding Guest Actress in Comedy Series at Creative Arts Emmys
Laurie Metcalf has won the Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series, for her role as Weed on Hacks. The award was handed out at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on September 4. This marked Metcalf's twelfth nomination and fourth win. Hacks had a lot of contenders in...
'The Whale': Cast, Plot, Release Date, and Everything We Know So Far
Darren Aronofsky is a fantastic director without question, but that doesn't necessarily mean his repertoire of films are the most approachable movies in cinemas today. Having made films like Pi (1998), Requiem for a Dream (2000), The Fountain (2006), The Wrestler (2008), Black Swan (2010), and Noah (2014), Aronofsky is often the subject of rave reviews, but the brilliance that the film community praises him for is often overlooked by more casual audiences. Sometimes his films become the subject of debate amongst his most die-hard fans, such was the case with his most recent film Mother! (2017), which had a much more polarizing response with one side of viewers calling it masterful while the other side called it pretentious.
Xochitl Gomez Reveals the Advice She Received From Patrick Stewart on ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’
In a recent interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff for Colliders Ladies Night, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Xochitl Gomez sat down with us to talk a little bit about her experience of being on set of one of 2022’s biggest movies. In the story, she plays America Chavez, a girl who can jump between universes and has been doing it for most of her life after an incident that separated her from her mothers.
'Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning': Tom Cruise Delivers Ode to Movie Theaters in the Riskiest PSA Yet
A video of star Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie, seemingly in the middle of filming a midair action sequence for the upcoming eighth Mission: Impossible movie, is being circulated online. The video was originally played before the trailer debut of Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One at this year’s CinemaCon in April. The event also hosted the first screening of Top Gun: Maverick.
'Pinocchio' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the Disney Live-Action Remake
The story of Pinocchio has been seen through many iterations over the 142 years since the Carlo Collodi tale was first published, though, most of us think of the 1940s Disney classic, and a long branch of a nose, whenever the wooden toy who became a real boy is mentioned. This musical film will be Disney’s first revisiting of the classic story in 82 years. The new, wondrous, epic take on the famous fable will feature a mix of live-action and animation, a task that seems as daunting as escaping the belly of a whale, and may take a little magic to pull off. Here you’ll find the live-action actors and voice-acted animated characters tasked with bringing the story of bravery, love, and family to life.
The Tragedies Behind the Inspiration and Production of 'The Crow'
The long-awaited reboot of The Crow finally appears to be making progress after development began as early as 2008. Since 1994's original, there have been several sequels and a TV show, but none of them have lived up to the source material. Truly the only worthy adaptation of James O’Barr’s comic book series is Alex Proyas’ 1994 cult classic which starred Brandon Lee as Eric Draven, a musician who is beaten to death and resurrected by a crow. From there, the crow guides him to exact revenge on the gang that killed him and his fiancée, Shelley (Sofia Shinas). The movie is a gothic thriller that has gained a cult following since its release, and one of the reasons a reboot has taken so long to develop is the persistent doubt that the original can be topped. The harrowing plot was more haunting and poignant after lead star Lee’s tragic death on set when he was accidentally shot in the abdomen by a defective prop gun. This unprecedented tragedy shocked the world and left the cast and crew distraught. Late actor Michael Massee, Lee’s co-star who fired the gun, described being completely traumatized by the incident, taking a year off from acting following it.
Go Behind the Scenes of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Before It Arrives on Disney+ This Week
Thor: Love and Thunder is coming to Disney+ this Thursday, and to celebrate the God of Thunder’s latest adventure, Disney revealed a new featurette focused on the character’s ten-year journey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The new video features star Chris Hemsworth discussing how Love and Thunder represents a rebirth for the character, which could be teasing that the MCU is not done yet with Thor Odinson.
How to Watch 'Cobra Kai' Season 5: Where to Stream the 'Karate Kid' Series
Ready, aim, kick! Cobra Kai Season 5 is swinging back across our screens with its arrival this week Our favorite bad guys and occasional good guys are gearing up for more showdowns in the mall and inside the dojos, which means plenty of blood, sweat, and tears headed our way. Arriving nine months after Season 4 debuted on December 31, 2020, the series continues to keep alive everything that fans have come to love about the show. Serving as a sequel series to the beloved 80s The Karate Kid franchise, each passing season sees a new (or old) villain coming out of the shadows to challenge the mighty heroes.
10 Highest-Rated Movie Franchises Ever, Based on Average Rotten Tomatoes Score
When one is trying to get a feel for the critics' consensus on a certain movie, the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes is many people's go-to. If it's hard for a movie to get good reviews, it's even harder to get those good reviews going across an entire franchise. Such series of movies tend to be legendary classics such as Sergio Leone's Dollars trilogy, or modern favorites of the public such as the John Wickfranchise.
