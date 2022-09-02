ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

abcnews4.com

Macon time capsule dating back to 1879 opened, contained items from Confederacy

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Time capsules dating back more than 100 years were opened and celebrated Friday morning in Macon. Officials with the Cannonball House opened time capsules Friday that had been a part of the Confederate monument in downtown Macon. The contents were put in the time capsule inside the base of the monument in 1879. There was a second time capsule buried near the monument's cornerstone when it was moved to Second Street and Cotton Avenue in 1956.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (August 29-Sept 4)

MACON, Ga. — 1. Braves superstar hosts inaugural charity event at TopGolf Atlanta to raise money for veterans. On Monday night, Riley hosted the inaugural "Driving for Veterans" charity fundraiser at TopGolf Midtown, where Riley and his wife Anna raised money to benefit Team Red, White & Blue. Riley was joined by his teammates, local celebrities and military veterans in a golf competition for a night of fun and family.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Labor Day on the Lake: food, family, and fun

MACON, Ga. — Whether at the beach, on the road, or just staying in, this Labor Day weekend families are gathering together to enjoy some time off. Boat riders hauled their way to Little River Park to set sail on lake Sinclair. There was a little rain earlier on...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
erienewsnow.com

A historic Black-owned barbershop with murals inside discovered in Georgia

A community revitalization group has uncovered forgotten Black barbershop and murals in an alleyway in Sparta, Georgia. Dream Streets Sparta was removing plywood from the front and back entrances of an alley between two buildings on Broad Street when they discovered an old African American barbershop and hand-painted murals. "The...
SPARTA, GA
wgxa.tv

The Otis Redding Center for the Arts goes back to P&Z Review Board

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon-Bibb County Planning and Zoning had some issues with a design for the proposed Otis Redding Center for the Arts back in August but the new addition to the downtown landscape is giving it another go. The revised design features many of the same features that...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Body found at Elm Street and 5th Street

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A body was found in Macon Monday morning around 8:46 a.m. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones tells 41NBC that an unidentified homeless woman was found dead in a creek by the intersection of 5th Street and Elm Street. Jones says a witness saw the woman...
MACON, GA
WMAZ

Flash Flood: Macon-Bibb sees stranded cars, lake jump banks

MACON, Ga. — Drivers reported several cars stranded along Zebulon Road due to heavy rains and flooding Sunday night after a Flash Flood Warning was issued for the area. Radar estimates over 8 inches of rain fell along Bass Road, from the Interstate 75 area down to Zebulon Road and over to Interstate 475, between 7 p.m. Sunday and 1 a.m. Monday.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

The Middle Georgia Kennel Club hosts dog show in Perry

PERRY, Ga. — Saturday at the Perry fair grounds, there were more than 400 dogs and 89 different breeds represented from all over the country and Canada. The Middle Georgia Kennel Club hosted its annual dog show in Perry, where several pooches competed to win best in show. According...
PERRY, GA
41nbc.com

Driver dies in crash along Northside Drive in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A driver dies in a single vehicle crash along Northside Drive in Macon. According to the Bibb County Sherriff’s Office, the crash happened near the intersection of Athens Drive around 1:35 Monday afternoon. Deputies say a male driver was traveling south on Northside Drive...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Easy Riders: Horse show hosted at Perry fairgrounds

PERRY, Ga. — The Georgia Federation Saddle Club hosted their 56th state show on Saturday in Perry, where horses competed to win top prizes. The club is made up of 10 associations within Georgia, and this was their 56th state show. Horses ran through poles, cones and barrels, and...
PERRY, GA
WJTV 12

Four year old child falls off balcony

11:55 a.m. Update PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A four year old child from Warner Robins, GA fell off a balcony at Lake Town Wharf Saturday morning. The child did not survive the fall, according to Panama City Beach Police Department. PCBPD said they responded to the call around 6:30 a.m. “This is a […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL

