WMAZ
Forbes Magazine boasts about parts of Macon
Forbes magazine named Macon 'one of the south's best kept secrets'. The travel article highlights many of the great qualities of Macon.
abcnews4.com
Macon time capsule dating back to 1879 opened, contained items from Confederacy
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Time capsules dating back more than 100 years were opened and celebrated Friday morning in Macon. Officials with the Cannonball House opened time capsules Friday that had been a part of the Confederate monument in downtown Macon. The contents were put in the time capsule inside the base of the monument in 1879. There was a second time capsule buried near the monument's cornerstone when it was moved to Second Street and Cotton Avenue in 1956.
66-Year-Old Jackie Polk Died In A Motor Vehicle in Macon (Macon, GA)
Authorities responded to a motor vehicle crash in Northside Drive, Macon at around 1:30 pm, on Monday that claimed a life. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office stated that the crash [..]
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (August 29-Sept 4)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Braves superstar hosts inaugural charity event at TopGolf Atlanta to raise money for veterans. On Monday night, Riley hosted the inaugural "Driving for Veterans" charity fundraiser at TopGolf Midtown, where Riley and his wife Anna raised money to benefit Team Red, White & Blue. Riley was joined by his teammates, local celebrities and military veterans in a golf competition for a night of fun and family.
Child from Warner Robins falls from third-floor balcony in Panama City
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Central Georgia four-year-old is dead after falling from a third-floor balcony in Florida. Our CBS affiliate, WECP, in Panama City along with their sister station, WJHG, report that it happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday at Laketown Wharf Resort. The Panama City Beach Police Department...
'We've got to get these kids out of here': Cars stuck in Zebulon Road flooding
MACON, Ga. — After heavy downpours Sunday evening some folks found themselves stranded by a flash flood on Zebulon Road. On Sunday, when Alyssa Jernigan and her family went out to dinner, the rain started to come down hard. "We didn't think anything of it. So, we went ahead...
'Culturally it's bringing people together': First Soul Food Competition held in Macon
MACON, Ga. — You hear about BBQ contests or Chili cook-offs, but on Monday in Macon it was all about soul food. The group, Macon Peace & Unity brought together local restaurants and caterers to compete for the winning title at the Mill Hill's Community Arts Center. Shameka Walker...
41nbc.com
Historic Cannonball House opens time capsules previously buried under Confederate monuments
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Cannonball House officials and Macon-Bibb County officials opened two time capsules recovered after relocating two downtown Confederate monuments. History leaped from two copper boxes Friday when two time capsules were opened that had previously been buried under two Confederate monuments in downtown Macon. Crews recovered...
Labor Day on the Lake: food, family, and fun
MACON, Ga. — Whether at the beach, on the road, or just staying in, this Labor Day weekend families are gathering together to enjoy some time off. Boat riders hauled their way to Little River Park to set sail on lake Sinclair. There was a little rain earlier on...
Block party and soul food competition held on Labor Day in Macon
MACON, Ga. — On Monday in Macon, families can enjoy some labor day fun and soul food. At the Mill Hill Community Arts Center on Clinton Street, you can run into a cool block party and soul food competition hosted by Mark Wingfield and some other partners. Mark says...
erienewsnow.com
A historic Black-owned barbershop with murals inside discovered in Georgia
A community revitalization group has uncovered forgotten Black barbershop and murals in an alleyway in Sparta, Georgia. Dream Streets Sparta was removing plywood from the front and back entrances of an alley between two buildings on Broad Street when they discovered an old African American barbershop and hand-painted murals. "The...
wgxa.tv
The Otis Redding Center for the Arts goes back to P&Z Review Board
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon-Bibb County Planning and Zoning had some issues with a design for the proposed Otis Redding Center for the Arts back in August but the new addition to the downtown landscape is giving it another go. The revised design features many of the same features that...
41nbc.com
Body found at Elm Street and 5th Street
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A body was found in Macon Monday morning around 8:46 a.m. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones tells 41NBC that an unidentified homeless woman was found dead in a creek by the intersection of 5th Street and Elm Street. Jones says a witness saw the woman...
WMAZ
Flash Flood: Macon-Bibb sees stranded cars, lake jump banks
MACON, Ga. — Drivers reported several cars stranded along Zebulon Road due to heavy rains and flooding Sunday night after a Flash Flood Warning was issued for the area. Radar estimates over 8 inches of rain fell along Bass Road, from the Interstate 75 area down to Zebulon Road and over to Interstate 475, between 7 p.m. Sunday and 1 a.m. Monday.
The Middle Georgia Kennel Club hosts dog show in Perry
PERRY, Ga. — Saturday at the Perry fair grounds, there were more than 400 dogs and 89 different breeds represented from all over the country and Canada. The Middle Georgia Kennel Club hosted its annual dog show in Perry, where several pooches competed to win best in show. According...
41nbc.com
Driver dies in crash along Northside Drive in Macon
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A driver dies in a single vehicle crash along Northside Drive in Macon. According to the Bibb County Sherriff’s Office, the crash happened near the intersection of Athens Drive around 1:35 Monday afternoon. Deputies say a male driver was traveling south on Northside Drive...
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Jersey Mike's Subs - 133 Margie Dr., Warner Robins, GA 31093
Last Wednesday, our crew invaded Jersey Mike's Subs, in Warner Robins, Ga. Let's see what they found!. For this segment of VFR, while rummaging around in Warner Robins, Georgia, our crew decided to tackle the Jersey Mike's Subs location which is actually just next door to the Five Guys we evaluated in our very first episode of VFR.
62-Year-Old Angela Dawn White Dead After Collision In Macon (Macon, GA)
Officials report that a car crash on Martin Luther King Boulevard on Wednesday night led to the death of 1 woman. A press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says that the fatal collision happened around 12.26 AM.
Easy Riders: Horse show hosted at Perry fairgrounds
PERRY, Ga. — The Georgia Federation Saddle Club hosted their 56th state show on Saturday in Perry, where horses competed to win top prizes. The club is made up of 10 associations within Georgia, and this was their 56th state show. Horses ran through poles, cones and barrels, and...
Four year old child falls off balcony
11:55 a.m. Update PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A four year old child from Warner Robins, GA fell off a balcony at Lake Town Wharf Saturday morning. The child did not survive the fall, according to Panama City Beach Police Department. PCBPD said they responded to the call around 6:30 a.m. “This is a […]
