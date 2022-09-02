Read full article on original website
Related
wbiw.com
Register now for the 8th Annual Limestone Capital Half Marathon, 5K, & 1 Mile Walk
BEDFORD – Registration for the Limestone Capital Half Marathon, 5K, & 1 Mile Walk is open for those interested in signing up for the 8th annual event on Saturday, October 1st. Race bibs & packets can be picked up at the Limestone Capital Expo at the Milwaukee Depot building...
wbiw.com
21st Annual Lawrence County Patient Services Car Show raises $18,000 over the weekend
BEDFORD – The 21st Annual Lawrence County Cancer Patient Services Auto, Bike, Trike, Tractor and Garden Tractor Show, hosted by Bedford Hobson, Ford, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram helped raise $18,000 for the non-profit organization Saturday afternoon. “It is always great to have so much support and involvement from the...
wbiw.com
The Performing Arts Series of Free Concerts and Movies in the Parks continues into the Fall
BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department is excited to host some wonderful concerts and movies in Bloomington’s city parks. From rock and roll to the blues and from Encanto to Ghostbusters, there’s something for everyone. The Performing Arts Series continues on the Switchyard Park Main...
You Can Get a Campsite For Free at This Indiana Campground, But There’s a Christmas Themed Catch
You can enjoy a free campsite, but there's a Christmas-themed catch!. Located in Mitchell, Indiana is Spring Mill State Park. It's about an hour and 45 minutes from Evansville, so it's not a far drive at all. Perfect for a day trip, or to go spend the weekend. Plus there's SO MUCH to do around Spring Mill State Park.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Southern Indiana Ranch is Packed Full of Fall Family Fun
Lark Ranch, in Loogootee, Indiana will be opening for the season later this month, and it's the perfect fall day trip for you and the family. It's never too early to start planning for fall adventures. When it comes to fall festivities here in southern Indiana, there is no shortage of things to do. Whether it be pumpkin patches, fall festivals, corn mazes, camping, or bonfires, you name it, we have it here in the area. However, one place stands out in terms of encapsulating fall family fun in the area.
roadtirement.com
Fire destroyed the 1879 grandstand ten years ago
Around midnight on May 19, 2012, Shelbyville, Indiana residents saw flames raising hundreds of feet in the air. The source of the flames, visible from over a mile away, was the historic all wooden grandstands at the Shelby County Fairgrounds. These grandstands were constructed back in 1879, and records show that 6000 board feet of white pine was utilized for the build. Over 130 years later, the wood was tinder dry and the entire structure was fully involved when firefighters arrived on the scene.
wdrb.com
Clark County museum hosts Elvis-themed fundraiser
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana museum decided to "shake things up" with an Elvis-themed weekend-long fundraiser. The "All Shook Up" celebration in Jeffersonville supports the Clark County Museum, which was created in 2008 by a group of people who were collectors of Clark County artifacts and memorabilia. Funds...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU is evaluating beer sales at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall for basketball games
IU first introduced alcohol at football games in 2019, and the success of that pilot program has led to continuous expansion at sporting events since. The suds continue to flow inside Memorial Stadium this year, along with soccer games at Bill Armstrong Stadium, and baseball and softball games on campus as well.
RELATED PEOPLE
Indiana basketball: Assembly Hall named top home-court environment in college hoops
In a survey conducted by Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander from CBSSports, roughly 100 coaches named Indiana basketball‘s home, Assembly Hall, one of the best environments in all of college basketball. The nearly 100 coaches that were polled for this survey ranged from head coaches at elite programs to...
WTHI
Indiana Military Museum honors WWII Veterans during Labor Day event
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Live music, museum tours and a war reenactment were some of the many events that were happening at the Indiana Military Museum this weekend. Hundreds of people filled the stands to watch the annual World War II reenactment. "It's just history" said Reenactment Coordinator William Sheets....
WISH-TV
Shelby County teen dies in car accident
FAIRLAND, Ind. (WISH) — A high school student from Shelby County died in a car accident Saturday, according to the Shelby County Coroner’s Office. Nick Winter, 16, attended Triton Central High School and was set to graduate in 2024, the school said in a Facebook post. Winter was...
wbiw.com
2023 Mitchell city budget to be presented on Monday, September 12th
MITCHELL – The Mitchell City Council will hold a meeting at 7:00 PM on September 12, 2022, to present the 2023 budget for the City of Mitchell. The meeting will be held at City Hall, Council Chambers, 407 S 6th Street, Mitchell.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbiw.com
Spaghetti on the Square will raise funds for Men’s Warming Shelter
BEDFORD – Men’s Warming Shelter will host Spaghetti on the Square on Saturday, September 24th at Harp Commons on the west side of the courthouse square. The event will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Come support the Men’s Warming Shelter, and eat some GREAT spaghetti....
wbiw.com
City of Bloomington Common Council will hold a work session on Friday
BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington Common Council will hold a work session on Friday, September 9th at noon. This meeting will be held in the McCloskey Conference Room (Suite #135, City Hall, 401 N. Morton St) and may also be accessed electronically via Zoom (see information below). Join...
wbiw.com
Police Log: September 6, 2022
12:20 a.m. Jennifer Willis, 30, Mitchell, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. 2:30 a.m. Deshaun Shields, 26, South Bend, identification deception, providing false information to an official, possession of marijuana. 2:30 a.m. Jasmine Goins, Goshen, 22, obstruction of justice, false reporting, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
wbiw.com
A power outage left several Bedford residents without electricity Saturday night
BEDFORD – A power outage left approximately 86 customers without electricity. The outage was reported at 7:41 p.m. The outage was caused after fallen trees or limbs damaged Duke Energy equipment. Duke Energy crews restored the power at 9:43 p.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
und.com
Irish at Indiana Match Canceled
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Notre Dame women’s soccer match at Indiana, scheduled for 6 p.m. ET on Sept. 4, has been canceled. The decision was made based on a combination of inclement weather and poor field conditions. Both programs have agreed to leave the option for a rescheduled match later in the season.
Indiana football: Best offensive lineman out for the season
In the first game of the season, Indiana football loses their best offensive lineman, Matthew Bedford, for the entire season due to a torn ACL. With the offensive line already showing big signs of trouble, things are just getting worse as the Hoosiers look ahead to Week 2 against Idaho on September 10.
WLKY.com
Señor Iguanas owner opening new brunch spot in former Bob Evans
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (Laurel Deppen) — Segoviano Management Group Inc. will open its fifth restaurant concept this fall,according to Louisville Business First. The group is the owner of restaurants in Louisville and Southern Indiana, including La Catrina in New Albany, Señor Iguanas in Louisville and Clarksville, El Catrin in Sellersburg and Taqueria Don Juan in Clarksville.
wbiw.com
On Track: I-69 Finish Line project update
INDIANA – The week before Labor Day was one of monumental progress across two counties for the I-69 Finish Line project. In Morgan County, southbound State Road 37 traffic should expect the lane closure to resume following the holiday weekend travels from Henderson Ford Road to Teeters Road. Crews...
Comments / 0