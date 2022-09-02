ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, IN

Bedford, IN
Bedford, IN
Otis, IN
Indiana Sports
This Southern Indiana Ranch is Packed Full of Fall Family Fun

Lark Ranch, in Loogootee, Indiana will be opening for the season later this month, and it's the perfect fall day trip for you and the family. It's never too early to start planning for fall adventures. When it comes to fall festivities here in southern Indiana, there is no shortage of things to do. Whether it be pumpkin patches, fall festivals, corn mazes, camping, or bonfires, you name it, we have it here in the area. However, one place stands out in terms of encapsulating fall family fun in the area.
LOOGOOTEE, IN
roadtirement.com

Fire destroyed the 1879 grandstand ten years ago

Around midnight on May 19, 2012, Shelbyville, Indiana residents saw flames raising hundreds of feet in the air. The source of the flames, visible from over a mile away, was the historic all wooden grandstands at the Shelby County Fairgrounds. These grandstands were constructed back in 1879, and records show that 6000 board feet of white pine was utilized for the build. Over 130 years later, the wood was tinder dry and the entire structure was fully involved when firefighters arrived on the scene.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

Clark County museum hosts Elvis-themed fundraiser

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana museum decided to "shake things up" with an Elvis-themed weekend-long fundraiser. The "All Shook Up" celebration in Jeffersonville supports the Clark County Museum, which was created in 2008 by a group of people who were collectors of Clark County artifacts and memorabilia. Funds...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
Claude Akins
WTHI

Indiana Military Museum honors WWII Veterans during Labor Day event

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Live music, museum tours and a war reenactment were some of the many events that were happening at the Indiana Military Museum this weekend. Hundreds of people filled the stands to watch the annual World War II reenactment. "It's just history" said Reenactment Coordinator William Sheets....
VINCENNES, IN
WISH-TV

Shelby County teen dies in car accident

FAIRLAND, Ind. (WISH) — A high school student from Shelby County died in a car accident Saturday, according to the Shelby County Coroner’s Office. Nick Winter, 16, attended Triton Central High School and was set to graduate in 2024, the school said in a Facebook post. Winter was...
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
#Park Golf#Golf Course
wbiw.com

Police Log: September 6, 2022

12:20 a.m. Jennifer Willis, 30, Mitchell, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. 2:30 a.m. Deshaun Shields, 26, South Bend, identification deception, providing false information to an official, possession of marijuana. 2:30 a.m. Jasmine Goins, Goshen, 22, obstruction of justice, false reporting, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
BEDFORD, IN
und.com

Irish at Indiana Match Canceled

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Notre Dame women’s soccer match at Indiana, scheduled for 6 p.m. ET on Sept. 4, has been canceled. The decision was made based on a combination of inclement weather and poor field conditions. Both programs have agreed to leave the option for a rescheduled match later in the season.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FanSided

Indiana football: Best offensive lineman out for the season

In the first game of the season, Indiana football loses their best offensive lineman, Matthew Bedford, for the entire season due to a torn ACL. With the offensive line already showing big signs of trouble, things are just getting worse as the Hoosiers look ahead to Week 2 against Idaho on September 10.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WLKY.com

Señor Iguanas owner opening new brunch spot in former Bob Evans

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (Laurel Deppen) — Segoviano Management Group Inc. will open its fifth restaurant concept this fall,according to Louisville Business First. The group is the owner of restaurants in Louisville and Southern Indiana, including La Catrina in New Albany, Señor Iguanas in Louisville and Clarksville, El Catrin in Sellersburg and Taqueria Don Juan in Clarksville.
NEW ALBANY, IN
wbiw.com

On Track: I-69 Finish Line project update

INDIANA – The week before Labor Day was one of monumental progress across two counties for the I-69 Finish Line project. In Morgan County, southbound State Road 37 traffic should expect the lane closure to resume following the holiday weekend travels from Henderson Ford Road to Teeters Road. Crews...
MORGAN COUNTY, IN

