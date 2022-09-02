State Legislators Present Check to Eagles’ Haven Wellness Center

Earlier this week, state Rep. Christine Hunschofsky, D-Parkland, and state Sen. Tina Polsky, D-Boca Raton, presented Eagles’ Haven Wellness Center with a check for $600,000.

Eagles’ Haven Wellness Center opened its doors in March 2019, after the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Since then, they have provided the community with crisis intervention, licensed mental health clinicians, navigator services, wellness experiences, and classes, all free of charge to students, parents, and teachers.

“Eagles’ Haven is such an important resource for the greater Parkland community. This appropriation comes just in time when the federal funding was about to expire. Now these crucial mental health services will remain available thanks to the $600,000 in state funds to continue these services for the community,” Polsky said.

“As the former mayor of Parkland, I worked with community partners such as the Children’s Services Council of Broward County and others to establish a resilience center in the aftermath of the tragic shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Eagles’ Haven Wellness Center became that person-focused place for anyone needing help to go to for whatever referrals or support they needed. While it has been over four years since the shooting, the need for trauma, mental health, and wellness support remains. I am very grateful that with this $600,000 in state funding, Eagles’ Haven will continue to be able to support our community,” said Hunschofsky.

“With the trial of the shooter underway, being able to support the community with wellness services and therapeutic support was more important than ever. Eagles’ Haven and the entire Parkland/Coral Springs community are so grateful to Representative Christine Hunschofsky and Senator Tina Polsky for this life-changing appropriation of $600k, representing 50 percent of our annual budget,” said Sarah Franco with Eagles’ Haven.