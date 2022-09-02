ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock County, WI

Man impersonating police pulls woman over on rural road, Rock County Sheriff’s Office says

By Logan Reigstad
 3 days ago
The Rock County Sheriff's Office unveiled its new squad car design on November 15, 2021. WISC-TV/Channel3000.

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about an incident in which someone impersonated law enforcement and stopped a woman on a road in a rural part of the county earlier this week.

In a news release, the sheriff’s office said a woman was driving on Plymouth Church Road near Bakke Road in Rock Township southwest of Janesville around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday when she was pulled over by a man she believed to be a law enforcement officer. The man let her go after a “brief interaction,” officials said.

The sheriff’s office said it learned of the incident Friday via social media and determined the man was not a law enforcement officer.

The impersonator is described as being six feet tall, in his early to mid-30s and slender with a goatee and brown hair. He was reportedly wearing a black uniform short-sleeved shirt, black pants, black baseball hat and a duty belt.

According to the release, the impersonator was driving a dark-colored truck or SUV with alternating red and blue lights in the upper front windshield.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office or Rock County Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636.

Over the years, when things like this happen, and you are suspicious because the car is unmarked etc, we've been told to acknowledge the officer that you see them and drive carefully to an area that you feel safe before pulling over. If the officer is legit this shshouldn't be a problem. Even in a rural area it doesn't take long to find a driveway of a home where there can be a witness to an interaction.

