Lynchburg, VA

wallstreetwindow.com

Information On The Proposed Palace Luxury RV Resort Park In Danville, Virginia – Mike Swanson

People have been talking about a proposed RV park in Danville, Virginia. The developer of this park is calling it the Palace Luxury RV Resort. He has put a small bit of information about it on the internet. Tonight there will be a meeting of the Pittsylvania County Planning Commission in Chatham about the zoning of the property that this park would be built at. The zoning must change for this to happen. I talk about the limited information I have been able to find about the company involved in this in this video.
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Star City named one of the top dog-friendly cities in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Trazee Travel says Roanoke has some of the state’s most pet-friendly businesses and neighborhoods. One of those businesses is Big Lick Brewery Company. The brewery keeps treats and water bowls on hand for customers. They also partner with local animal shelters to host fundraisers. “Honestly,...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Here’s how you can get half off at restaurants in the Roanoke area

Forget the dishes and focus on spending quality time with your family during the hustle and bustle of back-to-school season by checking out 10 News’ Dining for Charities program. With Dining for Charities, we’re giving you the opportunity to save some money at popular restaurants in Roanoke, Christiansburg, Blacksburg,...
ROANOKE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Road closure in Waynesboro planned for three weeks in October

The A Street culvert replacement project located on the 1700 block of A Street in Waynesboro is set to mobilize Tuesday, according to a news flash issued by the city. The road will be open to thru traffic until Sept. 30. Beginning Oct. 1, there will be a total road...
WAYNESBORO, VA
WSLS

Crashes cleared on US-220 in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 6:18 p.m.:. Both crashes were cleared, according to VDOT. Two vehicle crashes are causing delays in Franklin County, according to VDOT. One crash happened on US-220 near Blackwell Road, Crooked Oak Road, and Rt. 718E/W, according to authorities. As of 5:51 p.m., the south...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Labor Day events for the Greater Roanoke Valley and surrounding areas

For my entire life, I cannot recall a Labor Day when it did not rain or it was not at least cloudy and overcast. This year will be no different as the forecast for the Roanoke Valley is a 40% chance of rain. News 10 says to look for scattered showers and or storms beginning around midday. If there is precipitation you might miss out on cookouts and picnics as well as the last hurrah for the summer at a favorite cooling-off spot in the area.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Augusta County to host Household Hazardous Waste Day

Augusta County will be hosting its Household Hazardous Waste Day on Sept. 24 from 8:30 a.m. to noon. This clean-up day is for residents of Augusta County, Staunton and Waynesboro at the Augusta County Government Center in Verona. For more information, call (540) 245-5700 or (540) 245-5600 or click here.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Items stolen from Virginia Tech locker room at Old Dominion

ROANOKE, Va. – It appears that the football game wasn’t the only thing Virginia Tech loss on Friday night in Norfolk. The Virginia Tech Athletic Department confirmed in a statement Sunday afternoon that items were missing following the teams loss to Old Dominion University. “The university is working...
ROANOKE, VA
Augusta Free Press

UVA Sports

Ninth-ranked Maryland scored early, often and otherwise in handing Virginia a rather rude 6-1 defeat Monday night at Audi Field. How did the ex-Virginia offensive linemen look at their new gigs in Week 1?. A patched-together offensive line got the job done, by and large, in Virginia’s 34-17 win over...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSET

Out-of-service ambulance caught on fire in Bedford Co.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a fire Sunday night. The report was at the 2900 block of Moneta Road at 8:01 p.m. Units arrived on the scene at 8:09 p.m. to locate one work truck that was converted from an out-of-service ambulance the department said.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Missing person found safe in Augusta County

STAUNTON, Va – Kayla Leann Sellers has been found and is safe. That’s the word from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. They had ask for the public’s assistance with locating Sellers who had been missing since August 21st, when she was last seen in Staunton. Sellers...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Crews control fire at Lansdowne Park apartments

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke emergency crews controlled a fire Saturday evening at the Lansdowne Park apartments. There is no word yet regarding injuries or the cause of the fire. WDBJ7 is working to learn more.
ROANOKE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Lynchburg District Traffic Alerts: Week of Sept. 5-9

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures in the Lynchburg District. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org. District-wide activities:. Crews will...
LYNCHBURG, VA

