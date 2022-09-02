Read full article on original website
411mania.com
Action Bronson Enters Ring, Helps HOOK After FTW Title Match At AEW All Out
HOOK got a little post-match aid at AEW All Out following his FTW Title match from rapper Action Bronson. The FTW Champion defeated Angelo Parker on the Zero Hour pre-show for tonight’s show, and after the match Parker and Matt Menard went on the attack, taking HOOK out. That...
411mania.com
Road Dogg Says He Got Emotional Filming For A&E Special On Chyna
Road Dogg did some filming for A&E’s upcoming special on Chyna. The late WWE icon is set to be the focus of an upcoming special, and Road Dogg talked about getting emotional while filming content for the piece about his D-X stablemate on Oh… You Didn’t Know.
411mania.com
WWE News: The Undertaker 1 deadMan Show Set for Extreme Rules Weekend, WWE Honors Medal of Honor Recipient
– WWE has announced a new 1 deadMAN Show for The Undertaker, which will be held in Philadephia, Pennsylvania before Extreme Rules 2022. The show is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 7 at the Theatre of Living Arts in Philadelphia. You can check out the announcement below:. – WWE released a...
411mania.com
Joker Keeps Identity Secret, Wins Casino Ladder Match At AEW All Out
The Joker won the Casino Ladder Match at AEW All Out With Stokely Hathaway’s help, but we don’t know who he is yet. The Ladder Match opened the PPV and saw Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fénix, Rush, Andrade El Idolo, and Dante Martin do battle for the poker chip, which provides a guaranteed AEW World Championship match.
411mania.com
WWE News: Nikki A.S.H. Tosses Mask After Tag Loss On Raw, Bayley Cuts Promo Bianca Belair
– Nikki A.S.H. is getting increasingly frustrated, and tossed her superhero mask after a loss on tonight’s WWE Raw. Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah defeated A.S.H. and Doudrop in a non-title match on tonight’s show. Later in the show, A.S.H. could be seen throwing her mask at Doudrop in the background of a segment:
411mania.com
WWE News: Nicholas Posts Tweet Following Braun Strowman’s Return, O’Shea Jackson Jr. Begs Triple H to Bring Back Aleister Black, Bayley Comments on The Bump
– Braun Strowman’s former tag team partner, Nicholas, posted a tweet, showing a photo of their Raw Tag Team Title win at WrestleMania 34 in 2018. Strowman returned to WWE last night on Raw. You can check out Nicholas’ tweet below:. – Actor O’Shea Jackson Jr. posted a...
411mania.com
WWE News: Dexter Lumis Costs The Miz US Title Match On Raw, Kevin Owens Beats Austin Theory
– Dexter Lumis’ obsession with The Miz cost the latter a US Championship match in the main event of Raw. Monday night’s show saw Lumis appear from under the ring as Miz was about to escape the steel cage and pick up the win. Freaked out, Miz went back into the ring and got defeated. Lumis then choked out Miz after the match.
411mania.com
AEW News: MJF Shares Tweet From Private Plane, Hangman Page Wishes Everyone a Happy Labor Day, Seth Rogen Notes Fan Wearing Shirt at All Out
– AEW star and No. 1 contender MJF shared a tweet earlier today, showing him putting his feet up on a private plane, which you can see below:. – Former AEW World Champion Hangman Page wished everyone a happy Labor Day today via Twitter. Last night, following AEW All Out, AEW World Champion and former rival CM Punk absolutely slammed Hangman Page, claiming that Page nearly ruined Double or Nothing 2022 for attempting to “go into business for himself” in one of their pre-match promos.
411mania.com
Acero’s WWE RAW Review 9.5.22
Y’all, Cali is over 100 degrees right now, and I am NOT cut out for this shit. Speakin of hot, what a week, right? I take one week off, and shit goes down! Thanks, as always, to those who cover for me while I do Hollywood things like drugs off a urinal cake. It does not go unnoticed.
