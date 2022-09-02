ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wythe County, VA

WDBJ7.com

Tractor-trailer carrying diesel crashes in Roanoke County

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Update 10:21 a.m. : Crews on scene of a tractor-trailer crash in Roanoke County have opened up one lane of traffic going east on Williamson Road from Peters Creek Road. Traffic heading west form Williamson Road is being rerouted through the Kroger parking lot. Officials say...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

VDOT: Multi-Vehicle crash on I-81

UPDATE: According to VDOT, the scene has been cleared. WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Motorists can expect traffic delays in Washington County on Interstate 81 due to a multi-vehicle crash. According to VDOT, the south right lane and right shoulder are closed at mile marker 12.9 in Washington County on Interstate 81. No further details […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Bristol Police: Driver having ‘medical emergency’ during supposed pursuit

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A medical emergency prompted a response from three area agencies just after midnight on Thursday, according to a release from the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department (BTPD). A BTPD officer reportedly heard a loud noise while patrolling the Volunteer Parkway area. The officer then saw a vehicle traveling south with a blown […]
BRISTOL, TN
Lootpress

UPDATE: Missing 10 year old in Raleigh County found safe

UPDATE: BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The ten year old reported missing in Raleigh County Monday afternoon has been found and is reported to be safe. Concerned residents in the Beckley and Mabscott areas of Raleigh County joined authorities in searching for the missing boy, who was said to have last been seen in the Mabscott area.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Person of interest out of Monroe County turns himself in

UPDATE: 9/8/22 9:30 A.M. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and State Place said the person of interest out of Monroe County has turned himself in. Darrell Richard Hamrick turned himself in to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, August 8, 2022, he was a person of interest in an ongoing criminal investigation. MONROE […]
MONROE COUNTY, WV
Cheryl E Preston

Labor Day events for the Greater Roanoke Valley and surrounding areas

For my entire life, I cannot recall a Labor Day when it did not rain or it was not at least cloudy and overcast. This year will be no different as the forecast for the Roanoke Valley is a 40% chance of rain. News 10 says to look for scattered showers and or storms beginning around midday. If there is precipitation you might miss out on cookouts and picnics as well as the last hurrah for the summer at a favorite cooling-off spot in the area.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wcti12.com

Invasive pest spotted in North Carolina

North Carolina — The Elm Zigzag Sawfly is the latest invasive pest in our state. According to the North Carolina Forest Service, the Sawfly was found by NCFS assistant county ranger Elizabeth Edwards, who found the pest in Surry and Stokes counties. The sawflies were located just north of Pilot Mountain in the Westfield community.
STOKES COUNTY, NC
WDBJ7.com

Pulaski strikes deal with new trash collection company

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Trash pick-up service will change starting January 1, 2023, in the Town of Pulaski. The town says to better serve its needs, it will be ending a contract with the Public Service Authority that dates back to 1986. Good For Life will be taking over on...
PULASKI, VA
WSLS

Here’s how you can get up to half off at restaurants in the Roanoke area

Forget the dishes and focus on spending quality time with your family during the hustle and bustle of back-to-school season by checking out 10 News’ Dining for Charities program. With Dining for Charities, we’re giving you the opportunity to save some money at popular restaurants in Roanoke, Christiansburg, Blacksburg,...
ROANOKE, VA
thecarrollnews.com

Public urged to participate in Mountain Pride Poll

What is “Project Mountain Pride”? It is a grassroots movement of people in Carroll County and surrounding counties coming together in friendship, concern and commitment to our mountain way of life and livelihoods. Katie Gwinn, of Laurel Fork, is the Project Manager with a strong personal commitment to the greatness of Carroll County.
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
thecarrollnews.com

Flea Market underway in Hillsville

Shayla Messina (left) and Mattie Messina of Winchester entertain Flea Market goers on Friday across the road from the Grover King VFW Post 1115. Shoppers were already hitting the inside of the Grover King VFW Post 1115 building in Hillsville hard Friday morning during the annual Labor Day Gun Show and Flea Market.
HILLSVILLE, VA
supertalk929.com

Buchanan County Football Program Suspended For 2022

Due to unforeseen circumstances which have diminished the Twin Valley Football roster, Buchanan County’s, Twin Valley Football program is suspended for the 2022 season. According to a Facebook post, the administration and coaching staff have determined the decision is in the best interest of the safety and well being of student athletes. Twin Valley, located in Pilgrim’s Knob was set up as a shelter when the area was ravaged by floods earlier this summer.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA

