WDBJ7.com
Peters Creek and Williamson Road intersection back open after fuel tanker accident
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The intersection at Peters Creek Road NW and Williamson Road in Roanoke County was shut down for five hours on Thursday after a fuel tanker overturned. Emergency crews worked to safely get the fuel tanker out of the intersection. Workers had to empty thousands of gallons of fuel from the tank.
WDBJ7.com
Tractor-trailer carrying diesel crashes in Roanoke County
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Update 10:21 a.m. : Crews on scene of a tractor-trailer crash in Roanoke County have opened up one lane of traffic going east on Williamson Road from Peters Creek Road. Traffic heading west form Williamson Road is being rerouted through the Kroger parking lot. Officials say...
VDOT: Multi-Vehicle crash on I-81
UPDATE: According to VDOT, the scene has been cleared. WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Motorists can expect traffic delays in Washington County on Interstate 81 due to a multi-vehicle crash. According to VDOT, the south right lane and right shoulder are closed at mile marker 12.9 in Washington County on Interstate 81. No further details […]
Bristol Police: Driver having ‘medical emergency’ during supposed pursuit
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A medical emergency prompted a response from three area agencies just after midnight on Thursday, according to a release from the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department (BTPD). A BTPD officer reportedly heard a loud noise while patrolling the Volunteer Parkway area. The officer then saw a vehicle traveling south with a blown […]
supertalk929.com
Multiple officers from three agencies help stop motorist with medical issue on Highway 11 E
The Bristol Tennessee Police Department reported a multi-agency effort helped stop a driver on Highway 11E early Thursday who was reportedly having a medical emergency. A Bristol officer saw the SUV that had one wheel riding on just the rim swerving on the roadway and attempted an emergency stop. The...
WSLS
Shawn Tolbert facing multiple charges in several Southwest Virginia areas
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – After a man was spotted several times on the run from the police, he was taken into custody, and now, he’s facing multiple charges in Southwest Virginia. Shawn Tolbert was taken into custody on Aug. 30 after being on the run for 20 days....
pcpatriot.com
Several Raleigh County schools to remain closed Tuesday due to water issues
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Nearly half a dozen schools in the Raleigh County area will be closed Tuesday due to water issues as announced by Raleigh County Schools on Monday. The announcement follows reports of several areas in Western Raleigh County experiencing water issues as early as Sunday. Schools...
UPDATE: Missing 10 year old in Raleigh County found safe
UPDATE: BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The ten year old reported missing in Raleigh County Monday afternoon has been found and is reported to be safe. Concerned residents in the Beckley and Mabscott areas of Raleigh County joined authorities in searching for the missing boy, who was said to have last been seen in the Mabscott area.
Person of interest out of Monroe County turns himself in
UPDATE: 9/8/22 9:30 A.M. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and State Place said the person of interest out of Monroe County has turned himself in. Darrell Richard Hamrick turned himself in to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, August 8, 2022, he was a person of interest in an ongoing criminal investigation. MONROE […]
Labor Day events for the Greater Roanoke Valley and surrounding areas
For my entire life, I cannot recall a Labor Day when it did not rain or it was not at least cloudy and overcast. This year will be no different as the forecast for the Roanoke Valley is a 40% chance of rain. News 10 says to look for scattered showers and or storms beginning around midday. If there is precipitation you might miss out on cookouts and picnics as well as the last hurrah for the summer at a favorite cooling-off spot in the area.
WSLS
20-year-old Virginia Tech student identified as man who died in Blacksburg pedestrian crash, officials say
BLACKSBURG, Va. – UPDATE 3:55 p.m.:. A 20-year-old Virginia Tech student lost his life after a crash on Friday morning just after midnight, according to the Blacksburg Police Department. Police said that they responded to the 2200 block of S. Main St. after receiving a report of a vehicle...
wcti12.com
Invasive pest spotted in North Carolina
North Carolina — The Elm Zigzag Sawfly is the latest invasive pest in our state. According to the North Carolina Forest Service, the Sawfly was found by NCFS assistant county ranger Elizabeth Edwards, who found the pest in Surry and Stokes counties. The sawflies were located just north of Pilot Mountain in the Westfield community.
WDBJ7.com
Pulaski strikes deal with new trash collection company
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Trash pick-up service will change starting January 1, 2023, in the Town of Pulaski. The town says to better serve its needs, it will be ending a contract with the Public Service Authority that dates back to 1986. Good For Life will be taking over on...
This Virginia Farm has One of the Most Charming Pumpkin Patches in the Country
There is nothing like a trip to the pumpkin patch to celebrate the arrival of fall and while Virginia has tons of gorgeous farms, none are quite as beautiful as Sinkland Farms in Christiansburg. Keep reading to learn more.
WSLS
Here’s how you can get up to half off at restaurants in the Roanoke area
Forget the dishes and focus on spending quality time with your family during the hustle and bustle of back-to-school season by checking out 10 News’ Dining for Charities program. With Dining for Charities, we’re giving you the opportunity to save some money at popular restaurants in Roanoke, Christiansburg, Blacksburg,...
thecarrollnews.com
Public urged to participate in Mountain Pride Poll
What is “Project Mountain Pride”? It is a grassroots movement of people in Carroll County and surrounding counties coming together in friendship, concern and commitment to our mountain way of life and livelihoods. Katie Gwinn, of Laurel Fork, is the Project Manager with a strong personal commitment to the greatness of Carroll County.
thecarrollnews.com
Flea Market underway in Hillsville
Shayla Messina (left) and Mattie Messina of Winchester entertain Flea Market goers on Friday across the road from the Grover King VFW Post 1115. Shoppers were already hitting the inside of the Grover King VFW Post 1115 building in Hillsville hard Friday morning during the annual Labor Day Gun Show and Flea Market.
cardinalnews.org
People are moving out of Lynchburg and Roanoke. Where are they going?
Want more news about population change in Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. Day 1: More people are moving out of Northern Virginia than moving in. Day 2: Urban crescent sees people moving out; rural Virginia sees people moving in. Day 3: People are moving out of...
supertalk929.com
Buchanan County Football Program Suspended For 2022
Due to unforeseen circumstances which have diminished the Twin Valley Football roster, Buchanan County’s, Twin Valley Football program is suspended for the 2022 season. According to a Facebook post, the administration and coaching staff have determined the decision is in the best interest of the safety and well being of student athletes. Twin Valley, located in Pilgrim’s Knob was set up as a shelter when the area was ravaged by floods earlier this summer.
