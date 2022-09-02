Vehicle stolen, then recovered with child inside, Billings police say
Billings police are investigating a report of a vehicle stolen with a sleeping child in the backseat early Friday morning.
The incident was reported at 2:09 a.m.
Police responded to the initial report of a kidnapping. Police did not say where the vehicle was stolen from, and it was located soon after with the child unharmed and still sleeping in the back, police said in a tweet.
The incident remains under investigation.
