Billings, MT

Vehicle stolen, then recovered with child inside, Billings police say

By MTN News
Q2 News
Q2 News
 3 days ago
Billings police are investigating a report of a vehicle stolen with a sleeping child in the backseat early Friday morning.

The incident was reported at 2:09 a.m.

Police responded to the initial report of a kidnapping. Police did not say where the vehicle was stolen from, and it was located soon after with the child unharmed and still sleeping in the back, police said in a tweet.

The incident remains under investigation.

Willie Johnson
3d ago

I also was wondering how a child was asleep in a car by themself at 2:00am. I think an investigation in the parents in called gor

Cat Country 102.9

High Speed Chase Suspect Held on $50k Bond in Billings

A man who was reportedly driving a sedan at speed over 150mph before it crashed and caught fire near Huntley, has been charged with several felonies. According to the charging documents from the Yellowstone County Detention Center, Levi Johnson of Roseville, Minn. has been charged with felony criminal endangerment, felony theft, driving on a revoked or suspended license, and fleeing or eluding peace officer.
KULR8

Missing 77-year-old man found, reunited with family

BILLINGS, Mont. - A 77-year-old man with memory issues was last seen early Saturday morning, the Billings Police Department reports. James Leroy Metcalf is described as being a white man who is five feet nine inches tall weighs 220 pounds with gray thinning hair and blue eyes. According to a...
Cat Country 102.9

Attempted Abduction in Columbus Appears to be Mistaken Identity

UPDATE 9/2. The Columbus Police Department issued new information regarding what initially appeared to be an attempted abduction. The PD wrote,. The person involved contacted Columbus Police Thursday evening immediately after seeing the newscast. The 69 yr old male advised police that he had stopped for what he believed to be was his grand-daughter who was walking down the street. He had not seen his grand-daughter in sometime due to a falling out with family. The driver does not reside in Columbus, but owns property that is up for sale and he had come to work on it.
KULR8

Human-caused wildfires burn structures in Crow Agency

CROW AGENCY, Mont. - Firefighters in the Crow Agency have been busy, fighting three human-caused wildfires Saturday. A house, trailer, RV, vehicle and horse trailer burned in one fire on the north side of Lodge Grass, according to the Bureau of Indian Affairs Branch of Wildland Fire Management (BWFM). The...
Q2 News

Q2 News

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

