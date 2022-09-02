Read full article on original website
Books We Love: Thrillers to get your blood pumping
Need a good mystery to get your blood pumping? We hear NPR staff picks from our Books We Love list: "The Verifiers," "The Paris Apartment," and "The Latinist." NPR's Books We Love has dozens of suggestions for new novels read and approved by our staff and contributors. And who knew? Some of our editors enjoy a good mystery - must be the satisfaction they get from all that fact-checking they do.
Archaeologists found what Jesus looks like.
Image byHeinrich Hofmann, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Disclaimer: This article is only meant for informational and educational purposes. A major breakthrough in the Biblical archaeology, which claimed Jesus doesn't look like as everybody thinks.
Music Interviews
This is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. Today we conclude our series of interviews with musicians from the FRESH AIR archive. Since today is Labor Day, we've pulled out our interview with Pete Seeger, who is famous for singing songs about working people, unions and social justice. Seeger is one of the most important figures in the history of American folk music. He popularized Woody Guthrie's song "This Land Is Your Land" and wrote "If I Had A Hammer" and "Turn! Turn! Turn!" In the 1940s, he sang union songs with the Almanac Singers.
< Simplify dinner (and cleanup) with these clever one-pan meals
MELISSA CLARK: I - yes. RASCOE: It's a very nice kitchen. We're in Brooklyn. It's - how do you describe it? I'm not good at describing stuff. RASCOE: I recently visited Melissa Clark, cookbook author and food writer for The New York Times, in her really, not very messy at all, very beautiful kitchen in Brooklyn. This kitchen is where all the magic happens. It's where Melissa Clark created, tested and tested again every recipe in her new cookbook, "Dinner In One," which has 100 recipes that you can cook in one pot, one pan, one slow cooker, very easy-peasy.
A.M. Homes on writing about characters that have different set of values from her
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with author A.M. Homes about her new book, The Unfolding, which focuses on a Republican power broker between election night 2008 and Inauguration Day in January 2009.
A look back at the best songs of the summer
KATE BUSH: (Singing) Be running up that road, be running up that hill... SUMMERS: "Running Up That Hill," the 1980s song revived by the TV show "Stranger Things." (SOUNDBITE OF LIZZO SONG, "ABOUT DAMN TIME") SUMMERS: Lizzo's "About Damn Time." (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ABOUT DAMN TIME") LIZZO: (Singing) Turn up...
Pop Culture Happy Hour
"Mississippi Masala" is a romance starring Sarita Choudhury and Denzel Washington as two very beautiful people who meet and unexpectedly find they're just right for each other. It's also about family and displacement, knowing your history and making your own way in the world. And after being hard to track down for many years, the 1991 film is newly available again. I'm Linda Holmes, and today we're talking about "Mississippi Masala" on POP CULTURE HAPPY HOUR from NPR.
'Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls' director on how the show found its rhythm
And finally today, Kenya Hunt mentioned that Lizzo graces the cover of the September issue of Elle U.K., but that isn't the only place you can see her. Her upcoming tour, her first in three years, is about to kick off in just a few weeks. And if you've ever seen her perform, then you already know the superstar knows how to put on a show.
Yungblud on his new album and the importance of self-acceptance
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with musician Yungblud about his new eponymous album, featuring songs that focus on the importance of self-acceptance. Note to listeners: This interview mentions self-harm.
CNN's 'No Ordinary Life' highlights the lives of 5 women war videographers
Before smartphones or social media, the only way to see images of war zones from around the world was through someone else's camera. In a new CNN documentary airing tonight, we meet five women who forged careers behind the video camera starting in the late 1980s. HEATHER O'NEILL: It was...
Looking ahead to some of the most anticipated films of the fall
After a two year dry spell, Hollywood's summer blockbusters finally busted some blocks this year. Now, the question is how to keep that momentum going. After a two-year dry spell, Hollywood summer blockbusters finally busted some blocks this year. Superheroes, dinosaurs, Minions and a certain Navy fighter pilot brought moviegoers back to cinemas. Now, the question is how to keep that momentum going. Bob Mondello has a couple dozen answers in his fall movie preview.
Foo Fighters holds its first concert since the death of Taylor Hawkins
FOO FIGHTERS: (Singing) There goes my hero. Watch him as he goes. MARTINEZ: It's MORNING EDITION. Copyright © 2022 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information. NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor....
Elle's new editor in chief is shaking up the magazine
If you love fashion, as many of us do, then you know September is a big month. It's when New York, London, Paris and Milan hold their fashion weeks, where designers show off their upcoming collections. And that's when fashion magazines drop their coveted and lucrative September issues, even though, yes, the book generally comes out in the summer.
When Melissa Clark cooks, it's 'Dinner in One'
In Melissa Clark's kitchen — which she calls "messy," but is actually beautiful — cooking dinner is fun, not fussy, ideally done while listening to the B-52s, and best when it takes as few dishes as possible. Clark, whose New York Times column is called "A Good Appetite,"...
