What's next for Chile after voters rejected a new constitution
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Antonia Laborde, a reporter for El País in Santiago de Chile after voters in the country rejected a new constitution. Now the country must consider a new path forward.
Putin honours five-time murderer who was 'quickly liquidated' after he was freed from jail to join Russia's war in Ukraine
A five-time murderer who was freed from a Russian jail to join the war against Ukraine has been posthumously decorated by Vladimir Putin. Ivan Neparatov, 34, was one of thousands of jail inmates recruited to fight in Russia's savage war. He had served almost half of a 25-year sentence for...
Hillary Clinton reveals sad reason behind why she wears pantsuits instead of skirts
Hillary Clinton has revealed why she started wearing pantsuits instead of skirts following a 1995 Brazil state visit.The former presidential candidate revealed that she wore a cream skirt suit during her visit to Brazil when photographers shot her from below.“I was sitting on a couch, and the press was let in,” she told CBS Sunday Morning’s Norah O’Donnell. “There were a bunch of them shooting up.”According to reports, some photos from that trip, in which her underwear was allegedly visible, were later used in ads for a Brazilian lingerie brand.“All of a sudden the White House gets alerted to...
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Pakistan's former climate change minister says big polluters need to pay up
By now, you've probably heard about the devastating flooding that's ravaging Pakistan. That country has experienced weeks of heavy rains due to an unprecedented monsoon season. About a third of the country is under water. At least 1,100 people have died since June, and roughly half a million people have had to flee their homes. And the rains are expected to continue. The extreme weather has brought renewed attention to the effects of climate change, and it's also shifted focus on how countries should adapt to the rapid and unpredictable extreme weather. To learn more about this, we called Malik Amin Aslam Khan. Starting in 2018 until earlier this year, he served as Pakistan's minister for climate change, where he began the work of developing Pakistan's plan to adapt to climate change. And he's with us now. Mr. Minister, welcome. Thank you so much for joining us.
Liz Truss will succeed Boris Johnson as the U.K.'s next prime minister
It's official - the U.K. has a new prime minister. A limited circle of just about 170,000 Conservative Party members chose Foreign Minister Liz Truss for the role. Queen Elizabeth is expected to formally appoint Truss prime minister tomorrow afternoon. Reporter Willem Marx has more from London. WILLEM MARX, BYLINE:...
Israel says one of its soldiers likely killed a Palestinian-American journalist
Israel's army, the IDF, released a statement today saying there is a high possibility that one of their own fired the shot that killed Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in May. She was a longtime Al Jazeera correspondent covering clashes between Israel and Palestinian gunmen near the city of Jenin when she was killed. NPR's Daniel Estrin has been covering the story. Hey, Daniel.
Seeing parallels, doctors apply lessons from Syria to their work in Ukraine
For some working to help victims of the war in Ukraine, there's an ominous similarity with the conflict in Syria. Doctors who have worked in both countries are seeing the same gruesome tactics and injuries brought about by Russian military action. NPR's Tim Mak spoke to humanitarian workers who have sought to reduce suffering in both countries. And here is where I need to let you know that this story includes graphic language regarding war injuries.
War has decimated tourism in Ukraine, but people are still determined to travel
The Carpathian Mountains are a wildly popular vacation destination for Ukrainians. Located in the far western part of the country, the vast mountain chain offers visitors the quiet of nature and stunning views. And as NPR's Ashley Westerman reports from a mountain resort town there, some people are still determined to take a break, even as Russia's invasion has decimated Ukraine's tourism industry as a whole.
More than 2 years into the pandemic, COVID-19 continues to roil the labor market
This Labor Day, we're taking a moment to check in on workers. The pandemic had a whiplash effect on the labor market. Record layoffs in 2020 were followed by record job openings that have continued for more than a year. NPR's Andrea Hsu has been tracking what that's meant for workers. Hey, Andrea.
News brief: special master request granted, Uvalde students, Britain's Liz Truss
The Justice Department's investigation into former President Donald Trump's possession of classified materials has hit a temporary roadblock. A federal judge on Monday ruled in favor of Trump's request to have an independent third party called a special master review the materials the FBI seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate. Prosecutors now have to stop using that material in their investigation until the special master's work is done.
CNN's 'No Ordinary Life' highlights the lives of 5 women war videographers
Before smartphones or social media, the only way to see images of war zones from around the world was through someone else's camera. In a new CNN documentary airing tonight, we meet five women who forged careers behind the video camera starting in the late 1980s. HEATHER O'NEILL: It was...
A judge grants Trump's special master request to review Mar-a-Lago materials
The Justice Department's investigation into former President Donald Trump's possession of classified materials has hit a temporary roadblock. A federal judge on Monday ruled in favor of Trump's request to have an independent third party, called a special master, review the materials the FBI seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate. Prosecutors now have to stop using that material in their investigation until the special master's work is done.
How blowing up a dam in Ukraine flooded a village but stopped Russian forces
A community in Ukraine blew up a dam and flooded their village to stop the Russian army's advance into the capital Kyiv. Six months later, they're still pumping water out of their houses. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. When Russia invaded Ukraine early this year, the Ukrainians blew up a dam just...
Will South Koreans get a say in whether a boy band is exempt from military service?
Good morning, I'm Rachel Martin. Will the people of South Korea really get a say in whether the world's most popular boy band is exempt from military service? BTS already received a special deferment, so instead of serving the mandatory 18 months by the time they turn 28, they can wait until they're 30. The two oldest members are now 29, so the debate continues. A recent survey by a local newspaper found 57% of those polled think they shouldn't have to serve, but the choice is yet to come. It's MORNING EDITION.
Ukrainians prep for winter. If Russia hits heating systems, cities will freeze
The temperatures in the Ukrainian capital have been in the 70s lately. But as summer wanes, residents are already preparing for a harsh winter ahead. It's one of the most popular conversation topics in Ukraine right now. Even in the depths of summer, soldiers and civilians alike are murmuring, trading advice and worrying about what to do when the cold winter arrives. Politicians trying to get ahead of the problem are trying to reassure the public that they're doing everything they can to prepare. Still, many fear the war may make this upcoming Ukrainian winter the harshest in a generation. NPR's Tim Mak reports.
Morning news brief
Ten people are dead, and at least 15 others are injured following multiple stabbings in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police are looking for two suspects in connection to Sunday's attacks. Here's Saskatchewan RCMP Commanding Officer Rhonda Blackmore talking yesterday at a press conference. (SOUNDBITE OF...
What it took to ship out Ukraine's first grain delivery since Russia's invasion
Before the Russian invasion, Ukraine was one of the largest grain producers in the world, feeding millions across the globe. Over the last six months, the war almost completely halted those shipments. But in August, the first wheat exports in months finally left the country. One of the ships was chartered by the World Food Programme, which works to address hunger emergencies. The shipment was sent to the Horn of Africa region, which the organization says is seeing catastrophic levels of hunger due to the disruption caused by the invasion, in addition to drought and regional conflicts. We wanted to hear more about how things are going, so we called Michael Dunford. He's the eastern Africa regional director for the World Food Programme, and he's with us now from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Mr. Dunford, thank you so much for taking the time to talk with us.
A sixth reactor at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is now off the grid
In Ukraine, there were renewed problems at the troubled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant today. The plant lost its last remaining connection to Ukraine's electricity grid after intensive shelling, according to the company that runs the plant. That news comes just a few days after the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency left the site. NPR's Geoff Brumfiel is here to discuss the latest. Geoff, what happened at the plant?
Youth crime is down, but media often casts a different narrative
Violent crimes committed by juveniles is on the decline but it might not always seem that way. Professor Vincent Schiraldi tells NPR's Michel Martin that's partly to do with how media coverscrime. MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Last week, a rookie player for the Washington, D.C., football team was shot on the...
