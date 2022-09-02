Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
What's next for Chile after voters rejected a new constitution
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Antonia Laborde, a reporter for El País in Santiago de Chile after voters in the country rejected a new constitution. Now the country must consider a new path forward.
Putin honours five-time murderer who was 'quickly liquidated' after he was freed from jail to join Russia's war in Ukraine
A five-time murderer who was freed from a Russian jail to join the war against Ukraine has been posthumously decorated by Vladimir Putin. Ivan Neparatov, 34, was one of thousands of jail inmates recruited to fight in Russia's savage war. He had served almost half of a 25-year sentence for...
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
NPR
What it took to ship out Ukraine's first grain delivery since Russia's invasion
Before the Russian invasion, Ukraine was one of the largest grain producers in the world, feeding millions across the globe. Over the last six months, the war almost completely halted those shipments. But in August, the first wheat exports in months finally left the country. One of the ships was chartered by the World Food Programme, which works to address hunger emergencies. The shipment was sent to the Horn of Africa region, which the organization says is seeing catastrophic levels of hunger due to the disruption caused by the invasion, in addition to drought and regional conflicts. We wanted to hear more about how things are going, so we called Michael Dunford. He's the eastern Africa regional director for the World Food Programme, and he's with us now from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Mr. Dunford, thank you so much for taking the time to talk with us.
RELATED PEOPLE
NPR
Israel says one of its soldiers likely killed a Palestinian-American journalist
Israel's army, the IDF, released a statement today saying there is a high possibility that one of their own fired the shot that killed Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in May. She was a longtime Al Jazeera correspondent covering clashes between Israel and Palestinian gunmen near the city of Jenin when she was killed. NPR's Daniel Estrin has been covering the story. Hey, Daniel.
NPR
Will South Koreans get a say in whether a boy band is exempt from military service?
Good morning, I'm Rachel Martin. Will the people of South Korea really get a say in whether the world's most popular boy band is exempt from military service? BTS already received a special deferment, so instead of serving the mandatory 18 months by the time they turn 28, they can wait until they're 30. The two oldest members are now 29, so the debate continues. A recent survey by a local newspaper found 57% of those polled think they shouldn't have to serve, but the choice is yet to come. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR
Liz Truss is Great Britain's new prime minister, replacing Boris Johnson.
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRIME MINISTER LIZ TRUSS: I campaigned as a conservative, and I will govern as a conservative. Truss inherits a country facing perhaps its worst economic crisis in decades. Rampant inflation, skyrocketing energy prices and perhaps an early fight with the European Union loom for the woman who is now Britain's third female prime minister, after Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May.
NPR
News brief: special master request granted, Uvalde students, Britain's Liz Truss
The Justice Department's investigation into former President Donald Trump's possession of classified materials has hit a temporary roadblock. A federal judge on Monday ruled in favor of Trump's request to have an independent third party called a special master review the materials the FBI seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate. Prosecutors now have to stop using that material in their investigation until the special master's work is done.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NPR
War has decimated tourism in Ukraine, but people are still determined to travel
The Carpathian Mountains are a wildly popular domestic getaway spot for Ukrainians in the summer. But Russia's invasion has deeply affected the tourism industry there this year. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. The Carpathian Mountains are a wildly popular vacation destination for Ukrainians. Located in the far western part of the country,...
NPR
More than 2 years into the pandemic, COVID-19 continues to roil the labor market
This Labor Day, we're taking a moment to check in on workers. The pandemic had a whiplash effect on the labor market. Record layoffs in 2020 were followed by record job openings that have continued for more than a year. NPR's Andrea Hsu has been tracking what that's meant for workers. Hey, Andrea.
NPR
Liz Truss is the U.K.'s next prime minister
LONDON — Britain's Conservative Party has announced its new leader is Liz Truss, who has served as foreign minister for the past 12 months. She will be formally appointed as the next prime minister by Queen Elizabeth, likely on Tuesday afternoon. "I will deliver a bold plan to cut...
NPR
Seeing parallels, doctors apply lessons from Syria to their work in Ukraine
For some working to help victims of the war in Ukraine, there's an ominous similarity with the conflict in Syria. Doctors who have worked in both countries are seeing the same gruesome tactics and injuries brought about by Russian military action. NPR's Tim Mak spoke to humanitarian workers who have sought to reduce suffering in both countries. And here is where I need to let you know that this story includes graphic language regarding war injuries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NPR
Pakistan's former climate change minister says big polluters need to pay up
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Malik Amin Aslam Khan, Pakistan's former climate change minister, about what needs to happen for his country to adapt to dangerous extreme weather, like flooding. MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:. By now, you've probably heard about the devastating flooding that's ravaging Pakistan. That country has experienced weeks...
NPR
Morning news brief
Ten people are dead, and at least 15 others are injured following multiple stabbings in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police are looking for two suspects in connection to Sunday's attacks. Here's Saskatchewan RCMP Commanding Officer Rhonda Blackmore talking yesterday at a press conference. (SOUNDBITE OF...
NPR
CNN's 'No Ordinary Life' highlights the lives of 5 women war videographers
Before smartphones or social media, the only way to see images of war zones from around the world was through someone else's camera. In a new CNN documentary airing tonight, we meet five women who forged careers behind the video camera starting in the late 1980s. HEATHER O'NEILL: It was...
NPR
Germany announces a multibillion dollar inflation relief package
The German government has announced a $65 billion dollar relief package to help citizens facing soaring inflation and surging energy costs as Russia cuts off its gas supplies to Europe. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. The German government has announced a $65 billion relief package for its citizens. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Yeah....
Comments / 0