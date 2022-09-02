Read full article on original website
Quiet quitting, real quitting, unionizing — what else are American workers up to?
How we work, when we work, how much we work – it's all shifting on a scale not seen in decades. The pandemic left workplaces reimagined and workers changed. The number of job openings right now outnumbers people looking for work by almost two-to-one. Last year saw a record...
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Biden uses Labor Day speeches to focus on 2 swing states
President Biden went to Pennsylvania and Wisconsin to talk to union workers on Labor Day. The states are key to Democrats' success in the midterm elections. President Biden spent his Labor Day laboring on behalf of Democrats in swing states ahead of the midterms. He gave speeches in both Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. So are voters sympathetic to his core message that American democracy is under threat? NPR's Claudia Grisales was traveling with the president.
Israel says one of its soldiers likely killed a Palestinian-American journalist
Israel's army, the IDF, released a statement today saying there is a high possibility that one of their own fired the shot that killed Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in May. She was a longtime Al Jazeera correspondent covering clashes between Israel and Palestinian gunmen near the city of Jenin when she was killed. NPR's Daniel Estrin has been covering the story. Hey, Daniel.
News brief: special master request granted, Uvalde students, Britain's Liz Truss
The Justice Department's investigation into former President Donald Trump's possession of classified materials has hit a temporary roadblock. A federal judge on Monday ruled in favor of Trump's request to have an independent third party called a special master review the materials the FBI seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate. Prosecutors now have to stop using that material in their investigation until the special master's work is done.
What's next for Chile after voters rejected a new constitution
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Antonia Laborde, a reporter for El País in Santiago de Chile after voters in the country rejected a new constitution. Now the country must consider a new path forward.
Encore: Fed up with poor broadband access, he started his own internet provider
A Michigan man aims to bring high-speed internet to a rural community. It's a place where broadband is a lifeline for many, but neighbors are often stuck with slow dial-up connections. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. About 42 million Americans do not have reliable internet service. One Michigan man is building his...
War has decimated tourism in Ukraine, but people are still determined to travel
The Carpathian Mountains are a wildly popular vacation destination for Ukrainians. Located in the far western part of the country, the vast mountain chain offers visitors the quiet of nature and stunning views. And as NPR's Ashley Westerman reports from a mountain resort town there, some people are still determined to take a break, even as Russia's invasion has decimated Ukraine's tourism industry as a whole.
Germany announces a multibillion dollar inflation relief package
The German government has announced a $65 billion relief package for its citizens. Yeah. This is all designed to help ease the burden of soaring inflation and surging energy costs as Russia cuts off its gas supplies to Europe. MARTINEZ: NPR's Rob Schmitz is on the line from Berlin to...
Teachers in Ukraine say the focus is on keeping students safe in the new school year
The start of the school year in war-torn Ukraine means most classes are online. Teachers face the challenge of being in the school building. even as their students are all over Ukraine and the world. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. A new school year is underway in Ukraine, where active fighting and...
Morning news brief
Ten people are dead, and at least 15 others are injured following multiple stabbings in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police are looking for two suspects in connection to Sunday's attacks. Here's Saskatchewan RCMP Commanding Officer Rhonda Blackmore talking yesterday at a press conference. (SOUNDBITE OF...
Omicron boosters: Do I need one, and if so, when?
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending updated COVID boosters, for people ages 12 and older. These newly authorized shots are reformulated versions of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines and they're available at pharmacies, clinics and doctors' offices around the country. The boosters target both the original...
Youth crime is down, but media often casts a different narrative
Violent crimes committed by juveniles is on the decline but it might not always seem that way. Professor Vincent Schiraldi tells NPR's Michel Martin that's partly to do with how media coverscrime. MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Last week, a rookie player for the Washington, D.C., football team was shot on the...
Trump moves to general election mode with Pennsylvania rally
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — Larry Mitko voted for Donald Trump in 2016. But the Republican from Beaver County in western Pennsylvania says he has no plans to back his party’s nominee for Senate, Dr. Mehmet Oz — “no way, no how.” Mitko doesn’t feel like he knows the celebrity heart surgeon, who only narrowly won his May primary with Trump’s backing. Instead, Mitko plans to vote for Oz’s Democratic rival, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a name he’s been familiar with since Fetterman’s days as mayor of nearby Braddock. “Dr. Oz hasn’t showed me one thing to get me to vote for him,” he said. “I won’t vote for someone I don’t know.” Mitko’s thinking underscores the political challenges facing Trump and the rest of the Republican Party as the former president shifts to general election mode with a rally Saturday night in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, the first of the fall campaign.
Florida Gov. DeSantis leads a nationwide shift to politicizing school board races
Something is happening to school board races. What used to be small, local contests are now attracting outside money and attention from groups and political leaders. That's especially the case in Florida. NPR's Greg Allen reports Governor Ron DeSantis has taken an active role in reshaping the politics of Florida school boards.
Consider This from NPR
KARIM MOWATT: Lorton was - it was terrible because they had a lack of funding. So it was, like, dirty and dangerous. I think over 200, 300 people used to get stabbed a year. But it used to have - it was dormitories. So there was, like, 150 people in a dormitory all day with no heat or no AC. So you could imagine the frustration and what was going on. So, you know, it was not a good place to be.
What Biden's speech in Philadelphia means for the midterms
Labor Day is often seen as the beginning of the fall election campaign. And President Biden travels to Milwaukee, then Pittsburgh, for holiday events - cities that happen to also be in key midterm states. The president set the stage early with a speech in Philadelphia last week describing the upcoming elections as a battle for the soul of the nation.
