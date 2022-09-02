ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
NPR

Biden uses Labor Day speeches to focus on 2 swing states

President Biden went to Pennsylvania and Wisconsin to talk to union workers on Labor Day. The states are key to Democrats' success in the midterm elections. President Biden spent his Labor Day laboring on behalf of Democrats in swing states ahead of the midterms. He gave speeches in both Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. So are voters sympathetic to his core message that American democracy is under threat? NPR's Claudia Grisales was traveling with the president.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NPR

Israel says one of its soldiers likely killed a Palestinian-American journalist

Israel's army, the IDF, released a statement today saying there is a high possibility that one of their own fired the shot that killed Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in May. She was a longtime Al Jazeera correspondent covering clashes between Israel and Palestinian gunmen near the city of Jenin when she was killed. NPR's Daniel Estrin has been covering the story. Hey, Daniel.
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ari Shapiro
NPR

News brief: special master request granted, Uvalde students, Britain's Liz Truss

The Justice Department's investigation into former President Donald Trump's possession of classified materials has hit a temporary roadblock. A federal judge on Monday ruled in favor of Trump's request to have an independent third party called a special master review the materials the FBI seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate. Prosecutors now have to stop using that material in their investigation until the special master's work is done.
POTUS
NPR

War has decimated tourism in Ukraine, but people are still determined to travel

The Carpathian Mountains are a wildly popular vacation destination for Ukrainians. Located in the far western part of the country, the vast mountain chain offers visitors the quiet of nature and stunning views. And as NPR's Ashley Westerman reports from a mountain resort town there, some people are still determined to take a break, even as Russia's invasion has decimated Ukraine's tourism industry as a whole.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Economics#Linus Business#Npr
NPR

Germany announces a multibillion dollar inflation relief package

The German government has announced a $65 billion relief package for its citizens. Yeah. This is all designed to help ease the burden of soaring inflation and surging energy costs as Russia cuts off its gas supplies to Europe. MARTINEZ: NPR's Rob Schmitz is on the line from Berlin to...
BUSINESS
NPR

Morning news brief

Ten people are dead, and at least 15 others are injured following multiple stabbings in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police are looking for two suspects in connection to Sunday's attacks. Here's Saskatchewan RCMP Commanding Officer Rhonda Blackmore talking yesterday at a press conference. (SOUNDBITE OF...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NPR

Omicron boosters: Do I need one, and if so, when?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending updated COVID boosters, for people ages 12 and older. These newly authorized shots are reformulated versions of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines and they're available at pharmacies, clinics and doctors' offices around the country. The boosters target both the original...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NPR

Youth crime is down, but media often casts a different narrative

Violent crimes committed by juveniles is on the decline but it might not always seem that way. Professor Vincent Schiraldi tells NPR's Michel Martin that's partly to do with how media coverscrime. MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Last week, a rookie player for the Washington, D.C., football team was shot on the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Trump moves to general election mode with Pennsylvania rally

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — Larry Mitko voted for Donald Trump in 2016. But the Republican from Beaver County in western Pennsylvania says he has no plans to back his party’s nominee for Senate, Dr. Mehmet Oz — “no way, no how.” Mitko doesn’t feel like he knows the celebrity heart surgeon, who only narrowly won his May primary with Trump’s backing. Instead, Mitko plans to vote for Oz’s Democratic rival, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a name he’s been familiar with since Fetterman’s days as mayor of nearby Braddock. “Dr. Oz hasn’t showed me one thing to get me to vote for him,” he said. “I won’t vote for someone I don’t know.” Mitko’s thinking underscores the political challenges facing Trump and the rest of the Republican Party as the former president shifts to general election mode with a rally Saturday night in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, the first of the fall campaign.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NPR

Consider This from NPR

KARIM MOWATT: Lorton was - it was terrible because they had a lack of funding. So it was, like, dirty and dangerous. I think over 200, 300 people used to get stabbed a year. But it used to have - it was dormitories. So there was, like, 150 people in a dormitory all day with no heat or no AC. So you could imagine the frustration and what was going on. So, you know, it was not a good place to be.
LORTON, VA
NPR

What Biden's speech in Philadelphia means for the midterms

Labor Day is often seen as the beginning of the fall election campaign. And President Biden travels to Milwaukee, then Pittsburgh, for holiday events - cities that happen to also be in key midterm states. The president set the stage early with a speech in Philadelphia last week describing the upcoming elections as a battle for the soul of the nation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy