Motorsports

Toyota to investigate Truex, Busch Darlington failures

Toyota Racing Development officials are taking the engines from the Nos. 18 and 19 Joe Gibbs Racing cars of Kyle Busch to their headquarters in Costa Mesa, California, for a thorough examination after failures in the Southern 500. Martin Truex Jr. fell out of Sunday’s race due to overheating after...
'Riding these monsters without a brake at the rear and without a wing might be too much' - Jack Miller

Jack Miller got off to a good start at Misano but a crash on the second lap ended his racing aspirations. The australian would finish 18th after a difficult day. Miller started from pole and ended the first lap in the lead but the crash ended what could have been an afternoon of glory in Ducati colours. The rider explained what happened and did and the balance of the race:
First Ride: 2022 Polaris Slingshot SLR Is an Unbridled, Open-air Joy Ride

I’ve got a confession to make: I’ve always been a Slingshot hater. I’ve been a motorcyclist all my life, and when these three-wheeled anomalies started popping up on public streets back in 2015, my first thought was: There’s a midlife-crisis-mobile if I’ve ever seen one. Another attention-seeking, three-wheeled vehicle posing as a motorcycle. Something for […]
Jockey Jack de Bromhead, 13, dies at Glenbeigh Races

The 13-year-old son of prominent horse trainer Henry de Bromhead has died after an accident at a beach race in the Republic of Ireland. It is understood that Jack de Bromhead fell from his mount while participating in the Glenbeigh Racing Festival at Rossbeigh beach in County Kerry. His family...
NASCAR World Reacts To The Major Bubba Wallace Decision

23XI Racing made a major Bubba Wallace decision earlier this week. The Michael Jordan-owned NASCAR team announced that Wallace will be switching from the No. 23 car to the No. 45 car for the remainder of the season. 23XI Racing is still in contention for the ownership championship, so Wallace...
Kyle Busch disgusted after engine breaks at Darlington

Kyle Busch was absolutely disgusted after his engine broke during Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Darlington. Busch led for 155 laps during the Cook Out Southern 500 and was in first after a caution. Then, with 24 laps to go, Busch’s No. 18 Toyota Camry started to smoke because the engine blew up.
1962 C1 Corvette Parked In Same Spot Since 1970

Classic cars like this one deserve to be restored to their former glory. Nearly 70 years ago, the 1962 Chevrolet Corvette struck a chord in the hearts of automotive enthusiasts across the nation for myriad reasons. Some liked the car because of its good looks, while others loved how it seemed to dominate European cars with its superior performance. This particular one was very good at the latter option with a dedicated car enthusiast and military veteran behind the wheel. Before parking the car and settling down with his family, the previous owner drove this sports car and kept it in great shape. Unfortunately, it's been abandoned for about 52 years, which obviously puts a damper on the quality.
NASCAR: The playoff driver whose team is already eliminated

Ryan Blaney can win the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship, but the #12 team can’t finish higher than 17th in points. The four-round, 10-race 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are scheduled to get underway on Sunday evening with the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, and 16 drivers are in the running to win the championship.
Coroebus: 2,000 Guineas winner suffers fatal fall at ParisLongchamp

The 2,000 Guineas winner Coroebus suffered a fatal injury in the Prix de Moulin at ParisLongchamp. William Buick's mount, trained for Godolphin by Charlie Appleby, crashed to the ground in the Group One flat race won by Ed Walker's Dreamloper. Buick, who got to his feet, was stood down from...
BMW M5 Touring E61 Hits 205 MPH With Ease In Top Speed Run

The BMW M5 in all its generations is a rocket on wheels. We are seriously uncertain about which our favorite generation of the performance vehicle is but we know for sure the E61 family is among the best vehicles ever created. We love to see it in action and today we are happy to share a new video with the mighty M5 E61.
