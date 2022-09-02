Read full article on original website
Toyota to investigate Truex, Busch Darlington failures
Toyota Racing Development officials are taking the engines from the Nos. 18 and 19 Joe Gibbs Racing cars of Kyle Busch to their headquarters in Costa Mesa, California, for a thorough examination after failures in the Southern 500. Martin Truex Jr. fell out of Sunday’s race due to overheating after...
Welcome to Mini 4WD Racing, Where Tiny Cars Go Unbelievably Fast
Youtube screengrabCreated by Tamiya in 1982, these miniature electric racers are a great challenge for builders and tuners.
'Riding these monsters without a brake at the rear and without a wing might be too much' - Jack Miller
Jack Miller got off to a good start at Misano but a crash on the second lap ended his racing aspirations. The australian would finish 18th after a difficult day. Miller started from pole and ended the first lap in the lead but the crash ended what could have been an afternoon of glory in Ducati colours. The rider explained what happened and did and the balance of the race:
First Ride: 2022 Polaris Slingshot SLR Is an Unbridled, Open-air Joy Ride
I’ve got a confession to make: I’ve always been a Slingshot hater. I’ve been a motorcyclist all my life, and when these three-wheeled anomalies started popping up on public streets back in 2015, my first thought was: There’s a midlife-crisis-mobile if I’ve ever seen one. Another attention-seeking, three-wheeled vehicle posing as a motorcycle. Something for […]
Trackhouse Racing Team Digs Daniel Suarez a Deeper Hole on the Eve of the NASCAR Playoffs
Daniel Suarez is starting the playoffs below the initial cutline and penalized for failed inspections at Darlington. The post Trackhouse Racing Team Digs Daniel Suarez a Deeper Hole on the Eve of the NASCAR Playoffs appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
BBC
Jockey Jack de Bromhead, 13, dies at Glenbeigh Races
The 13-year-old son of prominent horse trainer Henry de Bromhead has died after an accident at a beach race in the Republic of Ireland. It is understood that Jack de Bromhead fell from his mount while participating in the Glenbeigh Racing Festival at Rossbeigh beach in County Kerry. His family...
NASCAR World Reacts To The Major Bubba Wallace Decision
23XI Racing made a major Bubba Wallace decision earlier this week. The Michael Jordan-owned NASCAR team announced that Wallace will be switching from the No. 23 car to the No. 45 car for the remainder of the season. 23XI Racing is still in contention for the ownership championship, so Wallace...
US Open Beer Chug Girl Returns
The US Open beer chugging girl has returned and did not disappoint.
Yardbarker
Kyle Busch disgusted after engine breaks at Darlington
Kyle Busch was absolutely disgusted after his engine broke during Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Darlington. Busch led for 155 laps during the Cook Out Southern 500 and was in first after a caution. Then, with 24 laps to go, Busch’s No. 18 Toyota Camry started to smoke because the engine blew up.
NASCAR driver Joey Logano’s nickname for his wife Brittany caught on camera
Logano comments after the new USA reality show captures the nickname in shooting. This week, the USA Network debuted a brand new reality show. ‘Race for the Championship’ follows several NASCAR Cup Series drivers in their daily lives, away from the race track. Joey Logano is a veteran...
1962 C1 Corvette Parked In Same Spot Since 1970
Classic cars like this one deserve to be restored to their former glory. Nearly 70 years ago, the 1962 Chevrolet Corvette struck a chord in the hearts of automotive enthusiasts across the nation for myriad reasons. Some liked the car because of its good looks, while others loved how it seemed to dominate European cars with its superior performance. This particular one was very good at the latter option with a dedicated car enthusiast and military veteran behind the wheel. Before parking the car and settling down with his family, the previous owner drove this sports car and kept it in great shape. Unfortunately, it's been abandoned for about 52 years, which obviously puts a damper on the quality.
NASCAR: The playoff driver whose team is already eliminated
Ryan Blaney can win the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship, but the #12 team can’t finish higher than 17th in points. The four-round, 10-race 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are scheduled to get underway on Sunday evening with the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, and 16 drivers are in the running to win the championship.
BBC
Coroebus: 2,000 Guineas winner suffers fatal fall at ParisLongchamp
The 2,000 Guineas winner Coroebus suffered a fatal injury in the Prix de Moulin at ParisLongchamp. William Buick's mount, trained for Godolphin by Charlie Appleby, crashed to the ground in the Group One flat race won by Ed Walker's Dreamloper. Buick, who got to his feet, was stood down from...
Triathlete Neal Ross Explains Why All Cyclists Should Be Fitted For Their Bike
Neal Ross started bicycle racing in high school and has been competing as a professional triathlete for the past two years. He’s ridden all over the United States, completing trails in the deserts of Utah and Arizona, has peddled up 14,000 feet peaks, and has toured along the unpredictable surfaces of the Barrier islands on the East coast.
electrek.co
Zugo Rhino review: A moped-inspired electric bike built for California-style cruising vibes
I’ve been eyeing the Zugo Rhino electric bike for a while now, especially the version in that trippy color-changing indigo paint job. I finally got the chance to test out not one but two of them when the company let me put some good honest miles on the step-over and step-through variants of the Zugo Rhino.
The Ford V8 in Michael Schumacher’s Old Benetton F1 Car Sounds Like Pure Thunder
The Late Brake Show - YouTubeThis ain't no fancy Ferrari or McLaren. Ford V8, baby.
BMW M5 Touring E61 Hits 205 MPH With Ease In Top Speed Run
The BMW M5 in all its generations is a rocket on wheels. We are seriously uncertain about which our favorite generation of the performance vehicle is but we know for sure the E61 family is among the best vehicles ever created. We love to see it in action and today we are happy to share a new video with the mighty M5 E61.
