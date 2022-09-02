ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sachse, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4news.com

Shooting at Irving Mall being investigated by police

IRVING, Texas - Police are investigating a shooting at Irving Mall Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened at about 4 p.m., and officers are on scene. No victims or suspects have been found by police. Shell casings were found near the food court, police said. No further details have been released...
IRVING, TX
WFAA

Man injured in shooting near Fort Worth rodeo event, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — Police are investigating a shooting that allegedly started with a fight at an amateur rodeo event in Fort Worth. Police said an on-duty officer was in the parking lot at the Central Division patrol office when they were approached by a man with a gunshot wound. That was at about 2 a.m. on Monday.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police end search for a critical missing woman

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police were searching for a critical missing person on Monday. Helen Valdez was last seen on Sept. 5 at 11:30 a.m. in the 10300 block of N. Central Expressway in Dallas. Around 6 p.m. the same day, police said she was found safe.Valdez was seen on foot, heading in an unknown direction. She may be confused and in need of help. Police describe Valdez as a 73-year-old White female. She is 5'2", 150 pounds, and has salt and pepper hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a maroon v-neck shirt and blue jeans.Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 911 or (214) 671-4268 and to reference case No. 161702-2022.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Sachse, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
kurv.com

Two Men Flee After Hitting And Killing Cyclist

Police are searching for two men who fled after hitting and killing a cyclist. Dallas police say a woman on her bike was crossing in the middle of the road around two a.m. when she was struck by a pickup truck. Two men got out of the black 2014 Chevy Silverado and ran from the scene. Emergency crews pronounced her dead at the scene.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Ambush#Violent Crime#Medpost Urgent Care#Fox News Digital
dallasexpress.com

Suspects Arrested After Fort Worth Police Chase

Two people, a male and a female, were arrested in Haltom City after a Fort Worth police chase led to a crash on the morning of July 30. Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes announced the incident in a news conference later that day, explaining that the chase began after the department was alerted about a stolen vehicle by a license plate camera around 10:48 a.m. Officers had found the vehicle and attempted to stop it, but say the driver drove off.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Shooting in Dallas Leaves 1 Dead, Gunman at Large: Police

A man is dead following a shooting that happened in Dallas early Saturday morning, police say. At approximately 1:17 a.m., officers were flagged down regarding a shooting at Malcolm X Boulevard and Commerce Street. Upon arrival, officers found a 20-year-old male lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. According...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox4news.com

Dallas man accused of attacking multiple women over 5-day stretch arrested in Mesquite

GARLAND, Texas - Police in Garland and Mesquite say the same man attacked three women over the course of a week. One of the victims says he broke into her home and raped her. Justin Dejohn Smith, 39, is facing aggravated kidnappings, aggravated sexual assault, and aggravated robbery charges in Garland and attempted murder, evading arrest and unlawful restraint in Mesquite. Police worry there may be more victims out there.
MESQUITE, TX
CBS DFW

Sachse police officers ambushed by man with shotgun

SACHSE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Two Sachse police officers were ambushed by a man with a shotgun as they sat in their patrol car on Sept. 2. Investigators said it happened at midnight outside Medpost Urgent Care located at 7760 State Highway 78.The officers were finishing up an unrelated call when the man allegedly walked up to the driver's side of the police cruiser and fired a shotgun through the window.  The officer sitting in the driver side seat was struck in the head from the shotgun blast. The second officer returned fire, striking the suspect. Both officers and the suspect were taken to an area hospital for their injuries. Both officers received non-life threatening injuries and were treated and released from the hospital. The suspect underwent surgery. The Texas Rangers are investigating. 
SACHSE, TX
CBS DFW

Suspect arrested for multiple offenses in Garland and Mesquite

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Garland and Mesquite police are asking for the public's help, if they were approached by Justin Dejohn Smith.Police said he physically and sexually assaulted several women the past two weeks and has since been arrested.In broad daylight on Aug. 23, police say Smith came to an apartment community on Duck Creek Road in Garland, knocked on a woman's door and when she answered, Smith went inside and physically and sexually assaulted her. Then police said he stole several items and took the victim's car. The next day in Mesquite at an apartment complex in the 2700 block...
MESQUITE, TX
fox4news.com

Deep Ellum shooting leaves 20-year-old dead

DALLAS - A 20-year-old man is dead after being shot in Deep Ellum early Saturday morning. The shooting happened just after 1:15 a.m., in the 2800 block of Clover Street. Officers were flagged down at Commerce Street and Malcolm X Boulevard about the shooting, and they found the victim on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.
DALLAS, TX
People

'People Magazine Investigates': How a Seemingly Normal Suburban Texas Mom Went Down a Violent Path

Candy Montgomery decided to have an affair with her best friend's husband after accidentally colliding with him during a church volleyball game By all appearances, there was nothing unusual about Candy Montgomery. A stay-at-home mom, Candy lived with her husband and two children in the Dallas suburb of Wylie, Texas. She was a regular churchgoer, and it was at church where she met Betty Gore, a married mother and an elementary school teacher, and the two would become best friends. But the relationship would ultimately lead to Betty's death...
WYLIE, TX
Fox News

Fox News

785K+
Followers
179K+
Post
653M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy