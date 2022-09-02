Read full article on original website
Everyone's Trying To Figure Out If Harry Styles Just Spit On Chris Pine
The drama over "Don't Worry Darling" takes a weird new turn.
Don’t Worry Darling: Jordan Peterson responds after Olivia Wilde claims movie character was based on him
Jordan Peterson has responded to Olivia Wilde who said the sinister character played by Chris Pine in her upcoming film Don’t Worry Darling was based on him.The film, which debuts at the Venice Film Festival on Monday (5 September), follows the story of a Fifties couple – played by Harry Styles and Florence Pugh – whose idyllic lives are overturned when Pugh’s character Alice uncovers her husband’s dark secret after one of the neighbourhood housewives goes missing.In a recent interview with Interview Magazine, Wilde spoke with fellow actor Maggie Gyllenhaal about the inspiration behind Pine’s character.“We based that character...
Fans Think Harry Styles Spit On Chris Pine At 'Don't Worry Darling' Premiere As Pop Star Avoids His Girlfriend Olivia Wilde
The drama between the cast of Don't Worry Darling was on full display during the Venice Film Festival and many fans believe Harry Styles may have spit on Chris Pine inside the theater. Rumors have been swirling for weeks that director Olivia Wilde and her star Florence Pugh have been feuding behind the scenes. The story goes that Pugh was not impressed with how Wilde acted on set with her boyfriend/co-star of the film, Harry. The tension came to a head after Olivia gave an interview where she said she had fired Shia LaBeouf. She told Variety, "I say this...
Chris Pine fans joke he’s ‘checked out’ of Venice film festival amid Don’t Worry Darling chaos
Fans have joked that Chris Pine has “checked out” of the Venice Film Festival.Pine stars in Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling, which premiered at the international cinema event on Monday night (5 September).For months, the film, which has left critics mostly unenthused, has been plagued by reports of behind-the-scenes drama, including a rumoured “falling out” between Wilde and Florence Pugh, who plays the lead role.Clips of Pine appearing to zone out during the press conference for the film and at the premiere later that evening have gone viral on social media. One clip that has caught the particular attention...
Oh, spit! Harry Styles, Chris Pine have 'Don't Worry Darling' premiere awash in gossip
'Don't Worry Darling" stars Harry Styles and Chris Pine have a dramatically mouthwatering moment for the scandal-addled film at the Venice Film Festival.
Chris Pine: Viral video sparks claims Harry Styles ‘spat’ on Don’t Worry Darling co-star at Venice premiere
A brief, yet incredibly puzzling, interaction between Harry Styles and Chris Pine at the premiere of Don’t Worry Darling has gone viral on social media.Styles and Pine were at the Venice Film Festival screening of Don’t Worry Darling on Monday (5 September) – with co-stars including lead actor Florence Pugh and director Olivia Wilde – when the moment was captured on video. In the clip, posted by Twitter user JZMaclin, Styles supposedly “appears to spit” on Pine while taking his assigned seat next to the actor, who then looks down at his lap and stops clapping. The caption reads:...
Harry Styles Spit on Chris Pine? Internet Investigates 'Magic Loogie'
More "Don't Worry Darling" drama...and this time it's not Florence Pugh or Shia LaBeouf. A statement from Chris Pine's rep went wide to multiple media outlets on Tuesday morning. "This is a ridiculous story, a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and...
Don’t Worry Darling: Chris Pine baffled at Harry Styles’s bizarre description of film
Chris Pine appeared to zone out whilst sat next to Harry Styles during a press conference for their new film Don't Worry Darling at the Venice Film Festival on Monday, 5 September.Footage shows Styles answering a question from a reporter while his co-star is expressionless."You know, my favourite thing about the movie is it feels like a movie,” Styles said as Pine stared into the distance.“It feels like a real go-to-the-theatre film, movie, that you know… the reason why you go, to watch something on the big screen.”Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More WWE Castle: Drew McIntyre discusses whirlwind career ahead of historic UK PPVBrendan Fraser arrives on red carpet ahead of The Whale premiereJoan Collins says Mariah Carey calling Meghan Markle a diva is 'a compliment'
Don’t Worry Darling: Olivia Wilde declines to comment on ‘falling out’ with Florence Pugh
Olivia Wilde has addressed the rumours of a “falling out” between herself and Florence Pugh, the star of her new film Don’t Worry Darling.Answering a question from a reporter during a press conference at the Venice International Film Festival, the director called out “tabloid gossip.”“[Pugh is] amazing in the film and as for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, I mean, the internet feeds itself. I don’t feel the need to contribute, I think it’s sufficiently well nourished,” Ms Wilde said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
Don’t Worry Darling: Florence Pugh says it’s ‘inspiring’ to see a woman ‘push back’
Florence Pugh, who plays the lead in the newly premiered film Don’t Worry Darling, has said it is “inspiring” to see a woman “push back.”Speaking on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival, Pugh added that it is “exciting” to see a woman say no, on and off the camera.Directed by Olivia Wilde, Don’t Worry Darling also stars Harry Styles, Wilde’s boyfriend, and Chris Pine.A rumoured tiff between Wilde and Pugh is among the reports of behind-the-scenes drama surrounding the movie.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Olivia Wilde declines to comment on 'falling out' with Florence PughOlivia Wilde asks Shia LaBeouf not to quit ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ in leaked videoDon’t Worry Darling: Chris Pine baffled at Harry Styles’s bizarre description of film
Florence Pugh Missing ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Venice Press Conference, but Will Walk the Red Carpet
Although Florence Pugh will be attending the Venice Film Festival for the premiere of “Don’t Worry Darling,” the star is limiting her promotional activities at the festival. After arriving in Venice by private jet, Pugh will attend Monday’s red carpet premiere of “Don’t Worry Darling.” However, the actress will not be participating in the press conference for the film, which is set to take place earlier that same day. Pugh’s flight arrives in Italy after the presser. The actress’ plans for Venice were confirmed to Variety by festival representatives. Pugh leads “Don’t Worry Darling” alongside an ensemble that includes Harry Styles, Chris...
