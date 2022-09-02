ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpln.org

‘Cashville’: How a ’90s nickname for Nashville became a nationally known brand

Inside the cultural arts retail space of The PSV Store near downtown Nashville, Carlos Partee sits alongside longtime Nashville DJ, C-Wiz. Partee is the owner of local fashion brand Cashville Etc. He sells a collection of shorts, shirts and hats. Some of the clothing draws inspiration from life in Nashville during the ’90s and early 2000s — like watching the city’s now defunct Nashville Kats arena football team.
NASHVILLE, TN
WTVCFOX

Spring Hill family calls for insurance change after losing son

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Spring Hill family is mourning after losing their young son, Ryan Pertile, a veteran who served in Afghanistan for nine months, died by suicide in August. On top of the loss, the family is dealing with another nightmare after a planned trip using...
SPRING HILL, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
State
Georgia State
State
Minnesota State
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
State
Florida State
City
Nashville, TN
wgnsradio.com

"Fill-Up for Nick" Thursday in Smyrna

(SMYRNA, TN) Management of the Twice Daily Shell Convenience Center on StoneCrest Boulevard in Smyrna is donating 50-cents from every gallon of gas sold there this Thursday (9/8/2022). It will go to the family of Nick Patterson, who was shot and killed in an attempted armed robbery last Tuesday morning (8/30/2022).
SMYRNA, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Hubbard
Person
Ingrid Andress
Person
Keith Urban
macaronikid.com

7 Fall Attractions for Families in Middle Tennessee

Pumpkins, corn mazes, and hay rides, oh my! Fall Festival season is here and we've got a list of the BEST fall festivals happening in and around Brentwood, Franklin, and Spring Hill. We've added some details and links to each festival's website to help you decide which one is best for your family (or if you're extremely ambitious, you can visit them all)!
SPRING HILL, TN
WTVCFOX

Five Cumberland University students involved in crash after game, one dies

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. -- One man died and four others are injured, one critically, after a crash in Murfreesboro. The one-car accident occurred on East Clark Boulevard at North Tennessee Boulevard at 1 a.m. Sunday. The preliminary investigation shows that the Dodge Charger left the roadway and hit a tree, according to the Murfreesboro Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Tennessee Lookout

A celebrity chef closes Nashville restaurant, leaving workers jobless

According to managers of Chaatable, an Indian restaurant owned by celebrity chef Maneet Chauhan, Friday was business as usual. But workers were suspicious. For months, rumors spread that Chaatable would be closing after four years in business.  Staff members learned from public documents that the management wasn’t renewing the restaurant’s lease and waited to hear […] The post A celebrity chef closes Nashville restaurant, leaving workers jobless appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Tmz#Fgl House
Rutherford Source

WEATHER ALERT 9-4-5,2022: Flooding Possible

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued through Labor Day and flooding conditions may continue through the week as we enter a very rainy forecast. Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 231 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-050745- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 231 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for Middle TN. 2 to 4 inches of rainfall, with higher totals are possible through Monday. On top of widespread rainfall totals of 2 to 3 inches over the last 24 hours, including several areas that have already received 4 to 7 inches, flash flooding is possible. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Monday through Saturday. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Monday afternoon. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation may be needed. Please relay any information about observed severe weather to the NWS while following all local, state, and CDC guidelines.
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVCFOX

Puppy thrown out of a car in broad daylight in Metrocenter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) – A puppy was thrown out of a car at a metro center intersection. A young passerby saw it happen and was able to get the puppy to safety. Fox 17 news’ Payton Muse was heading to metro center when Payton’s mom pointed out the pup in the middle of the road, so they stopped the car and ran to help and that’s when Payton met the young man who helped save the puppy.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Florida Georgia Line
NewsBreak
Music
WSMV

Nashville detectives find 58 marijuana plants in woman’s home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Nashville woman was arrested Thursday after detectives found 58 marijuana plants in her home. Nicole Madden, 29, is charged with manufacturing marijuana, among other drug charges, and possessing a gun during a felony. Police found the plants when they searched her home at 6625...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy