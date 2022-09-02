Lorain kennel full, may euthanize for first time in years

LORAIN , Ohio (WJW) — Due to overcrowding at the Lorain County Dog Kennel , three pups were set to be euthanized if they weren’t adopted by Friday afternoon.

But they “got a reprieve” after several adopters stepped up, Dog Warden Tim Pihlblad told FOX 8 Friday. They helped relieve the kennel’s capacity — at least for today, he said.

Pihlblad told FOX 8 he’s been dog warden for going on 10 years and he’s never seen the kennel struggle harder for space. “It’s unbelievable how packed we are,” he said. It’s the same way at other rescue shelters and APLs across the region, he said.

It’s been nearly eight years since the Lorain kennel was forced to put down a dog due to capacity, he said. But the kennel’s now taking on more dogs than it can adopt out.

Many among the deluge of new arrivals are so-called “pandemic pets” — furry companions adopted by owners stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic and later surrendered back to a shelter — or summertime pets back up for adoption now that kids are heading back to school, Pihlblad said.

Others are dogs picked up by animal control and don’t have tags or up-to-date microchips, he said, chiding their “irresponsible” owners.

“If they get their dog license, we’ll call them or we’ll bring them right back to their house,” Pihlblad said. “Or, if they’re chipped, most people don’t update their information, so there’s no way of getting them back [home].”

Unadopted dogs that are stuck at the shelter for a long time are the most likely to be euthanized due to capacity, as well as dogs that are too aggressive and unsociable, he said.

Some Lorain residents have even volunteered to pay the kennel’s $80 adoption fee to spur new adoptions, Pihlblad said.

If you’re considering bringing home a new furry friends, the kennel is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

“Get to know [the dogs], play with them, do meet-and-greets with other animals. See how the fit is,” Pihlblad said.

Adoption updates and photos of the adoptable pups can be found on the kennel’s Facebook page and on the kennel volunteers’ Facebook page .

