Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
In 2020, a student decided to visit his family. His car was found crashed on a rural road and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSan Marcos, TX
Texas college student finds baby in trash and wants to adopt himAsh JurbergSan Marcos, TX
KSAT 12
2-year-old girl, 2 women wounded in shooting on NW Side
SAN ANTONIO – A shotgun blast left a 2-year-old girl and two women with non-life-threatening injuries Monday afternoon on the city’s Northwest Side. According to San Antonio police, the shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 7300 block of Potranco Road. Birdshot from the shotgun blast injured...
KSAT 12
5 people wanted for carjacking, assaulting teens in Walmart parking lot, Seguin police say
SEGUIN, Texas – Seguin police are looking for five people suspected in a carjacking and assault in a Walmart parking lot on Monday night. It happened at about 8:45 p.m. outside the store located at 550 S. State Hwy 123 Bypass. Police said a 16-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl...
KSAT 12
Man on ‘meth binge’ slips out of handcuffs, steals patrol car, aims for police during wild chase, Atascosa County sheriff says
ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas – A 47-year-old Poteet man who admitted to being on an “extended methamphetamine binge” led law enforcement officers on a wild chain of events that finally ended in a crash and his arrest. According to Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward, a Poteet police officer...
Man found shot and killed in Converse
CONVERSE, Texas — A man was found shot and killed in Converse late Sunday night. It happened around 11:24 p.m. on Beech Trail Drive. According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, deputies found several casings from two different weapons at the crime scene. Deputies say the suspect fled from...
KSAT 12
Man, woman arrested after break-in at West Side storage facility, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man and a woman are in custody after police say they were caught stealing from a storage facility on the city’s West Side early Tuesday morning. A passerby called officers around 6 a.m. to the Otter Self Storage in the 2400 block of SW Loop 410, not far from Marbach Road.
Driver identified in deadly weekend rollover on I-37, at-fault driver still at large
SAN ANTONIO — The name of the driver killed in a rollover on I-37 south over the weekend is now being released. The Bexar County Medical Examiner identified him as 59-year-old Henry Stevenson of San Antonio. San Antonio police said Stevenson died when a driver of a truck sped...
KSAT 12
Police searching for suspects in East Side gunfight
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for several suspects in a gunfight on the East Side. According to Crime Stoppers, a 34-year-old victim was shot while waiting at a traffic light on May 3 near E. Drexel Avenue and S. Hackberry Street. The shot came from a...
KSAT 12
Motorcyclist hospitalized after colliding with truck on SE Side
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has closed a portion of the roadway after a motorcyclist collided with a truck. At approximately 9 p.m. Monday, BCSO deputies responded to a fatal crash between a truck and motorcycle near Loop 1604 and Highway 181. BCSO shut down both the northbound and southbound lanes of the roadway.
Loop 1604 at Highway 181 shut down as BCSO investigates deadly accident
SAN ANTONIO — A deadly car accident on the far southeast side has shut down all lanes of Loop 1604 at Highway 181 Monday night, as well as the on-ramps to 1604, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office. No details about the crash, including how many cars are...
KSAT 12
Woman intentionally struck off-duty deputy with her vehicle while dropping child off at school, affidavit states
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested on multiple charges after she intentionally ran into an off-duty deputy who was directing traffic at a San Antonio charter school, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. An arrest warrant affidavit states that Susan Rodriguez, 32, struck Zavala County Sheriff’s...
KFDM-TV
DEVELOPING: Stolen vehicle found in Port Arthur after assault and robbery in Seguin
PORT ARTHUR — A stolen vehicle has been recovered in Port Arthur after an assault and robbery at Seguin Walmart. At approximately 8:46pm on Monday, September 5, 2022, Seguin Police Officers responded to a robbery that occurred in the Walmart parking lot (550 S State Hwy 123 Bypass). Upon...
KWTX
Texas police department warns parents of alleged sextortion of teens
CIBOLO, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas police department is warning parents on cases of sextortion targeting teens and young adults. The Cibolo Police Department shared on their Facebook page that the department has seen an increase in reported cases where they are being threatened, coerced or blackmailed into sending money or explicit images online on social media apps or games.
fox44news.com
Victims in Bryan double homicide identified
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The two deceased victims in a Bryan double homicide have been identified. The Bryan Police Department announced on Tuesday morning that 24-year-old Theron Daniel, of College Station, and 25-year-old Sabrina Lombardini Garcia, of Austin, were the two who were found dead. The third...
KIII TV3
'All that matters is that she's home' | San Antonio family begs for return of missing 16-year-old girl
SAN ANTONIO — Sitting in the front yard of Kathline Ann Lubin's home, her family speaks with members of the non-profit, Search and Support San Antonio. It is early in the afternoon as they try to come up with possible places to search. "It has been pure hell," Kathline's...
Evidence found near area where Lakehills woman went missing
LAKEHILLS, Texas — There are new clues and evidence in the case of a missing woman. 25-year-old Jordan Tompkins was last seen April 22 in Lakehills, a town 40 minutes northwest of San Antonio in Bandera County. Search teams were out Saturday morning near a bar where Tompkins hung...
KSAT 12
Man assaulted, choked and robbed Door Dash driver, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man is facing an aggravated robbery charge after police say he assaulted and robbed a Door Dash driver. According to an arrest affidavit, Christopher Gould, 21, got into a verbal argument with the Door Dash driver as the driver was leaving a San Antonio area restaurant on June 18.
Police warning parents about uptick in cases of 'sextortion'
CIBOLO, Texas — The Cibolo Police Department is warning parents they are seeing an increase in reported cases of Sextortion, specifically targeting teens and young adults. "Sextortion involves victims being threatened or coerced or blackmailed into sending money or explicit images online and can happen on any social media site, app, or game where people meet to communicate," said Cibolo Police. "The most common places where Sextortion occurs is on Snapchat and Instagram but can also occur on children’s games such as Roblox or Minecraft."
KSAT 12
Stabbing victim identified in case where suspect told police he ‘found the stairway to heaven’
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County medical examiner has identified a man who was stabbed to death while visiting someone in their North Side home. Victor Ochoa, 62, was killed early in the morning on Aug. 26 in a home in the 100 block of Englewood Drive. Police responded...
59-Year-Old Henry Stevenson Died 1 Other Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
The San Antonio Police reported that a motor vehicle collision occurred on Saturday afternoon. Officials reported that the crash happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 37 near Donop Road.
