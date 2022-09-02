ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seguin, TX

KSAT 12

2-year-old girl, 2 women wounded in shooting on NW Side

SAN ANTONIO – A shotgun blast left a 2-year-old girl and two women with non-life-threatening injuries Monday afternoon on the city’s Northwest Side. According to San Antonio police, the shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 7300 block of Potranco Road. Birdshot from the shotgun blast injured...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Man found shot and killed in Converse

CONVERSE, Texas — A man was found shot and killed in Converse late Sunday night. It happened around 11:24 p.m. on Beech Trail Drive. According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, deputies found several casings from two different weapons at the crime scene. Deputies say the suspect fled from...
CONVERSE, TX
Seguin, TX
KSAT 12

Police searching for suspects in East Side gunfight

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for several suspects in a gunfight on the East Side. According to Crime Stoppers, a 34-year-old victim was shot while waiting at a traffic light on May 3 near E. Drexel Avenue and S. Hackberry Street. The shot came from a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Motorcyclist hospitalized after colliding with truck on SE Side

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has closed a portion of the roadway after a motorcyclist collided with a truck. At approximately 9 p.m. Monday, BCSO deputies responded to a fatal crash between a truck and motorcycle near Loop 1604 and Highway 181. BCSO shut down both the northbound and southbound lanes of the roadway.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Texas police department warns parents of alleged sextortion of teens

CIBOLO, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas police department is warning parents on cases of sextortion targeting teens and young adults. The Cibolo Police Department shared on their Facebook page that the department has seen an increase in reported cases where they are being threatened, coerced or blackmailed into sending money or explicit images online on social media apps or games.
CIBOLO, TX
fox44news.com

Victims in Bryan double homicide identified

BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The two deceased victims in a Bryan double homicide have been identified. The Bryan Police Department announced on Tuesday morning that 24-year-old Theron Daniel, of College Station, and 25-year-old Sabrina Lombardini Garcia, of Austin, were the two who were found dead. The third...
BRYAN, TX
KSAT 12

Man assaulted, choked and robbed Door Dash driver, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is facing an aggravated robbery charge after police say he assaulted and robbed a Door Dash driver. According to an arrest affidavit, Christopher Gould, 21, got into a verbal argument with the Door Dash driver as the driver was leaving a San Antonio area restaurant on June 18.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Police warning parents about uptick in cases of 'sextortion'

CIBOLO, Texas — The Cibolo Police Department is warning parents they are seeing an increase in reported cases of Sextortion, specifically targeting teens and young adults. "Sextortion involves victims being threatened or coerced or blackmailed into sending money or explicit images online and can happen on any social media site, app, or game where people meet to communicate," said Cibolo Police. "The most common places where Sextortion occurs is on Snapchat and Instagram but can also occur on children’s games such as Roblox or Minecraft."
CIBOLO, TX

