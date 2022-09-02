ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Giants HC Brian Daboll’s revelation might catch Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley by surprise ahead of Week 1 vs. Titans

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll just made a Kafkaesque decision, but it’s not one that is about bureaucratic nightmares. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Daboll revealed that offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will be the one calling plays for the Giants in the team’s Week 1 game against the Tennessee Titans on the road on Sept. 11.
New York Sports Nation

Jets sign multiple players to Practice Squad

The last week of August is the cruelest week in the NFL for players as rosters have to be cut down from 80 to 53 players. Eliminating obvious talent and players who are on the “bubble” never is an easy job for a team front office and coaching staff but remember after all that the National Football League at its core is a business.
New York Sports Nation

Let the Giants Football Season Begin!

The Giants begin their first Schoen-Daboll season this coming Sunday. While the roster tweaking continues, the Giants have amassed the fourth youngest team in the NFL. Coach Daboll stated Offensive Coordinator, Mike Kafka, will continue to be the play caller as he was during the preseason. Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley begin the final seasons on their respective rookie contracts. So with all that said, are you ready?
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to surprising Zach Wilson update

When New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson left a preseason game with a knee injury last month, many initially thought it could be a long-term injury that threatened his season. However, the injury was not as bad as the team originally feared and now it looks like there’s even still a chance that Wilson plays in the Jets’ season opener against the Baltimore Ravens.
New York Sports Nation

