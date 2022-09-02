Scenic Regional Library buys land for future branch location in Marthasville

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington, Missouri has over 500 buildings listed on the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsWashington, MO
The historic and last home of American frontiersman Daniel Boone in Defiance, St. Charles County, MissouriCJ CoombsDefiance, MO
The Rotunda in Hermann, Missouri is a historical building once used in wine competitions and horticultural exhibitsCJ CoombsHermann, MO
Related
Washington Missourian
New Haven approves relocation of caboose from the city's riverfront
The caboose in downtown New Haven is on the move. The Board of Aldermen wants to move the caboose, which is in need of refurbishing, to make space for a new playground, and it needs to do so before street work downtown is done.
Washington Missourian
Annexation request approved for 152 additional homes in St. Andrew's development
The Franklin County Commission approved an ordinance Tuesday that will allow the city of Union to annex property for a new housing development. The annexation of 31.8 acres was previously approved by the Union Board of Aldermen. McBride Homes, of Chesterfield, is planning to build 152 single-family homes in the development, called St. Andrews Meadows.
Washington Missourian
County to consider Ozark byway designation for Highway 185
Franklin County could get a piece of a new scenic byway designation. The Ozark Run Scenic Byway will start in St. Louis and go 375 miles to the southwest, taking existing roads through the St. Francois Mountains, the Ozark National Scenic Riverways and passing Bull Shoals Lake before ending near Branson, according to the website for the proposed route (ozarkrun.org).
myleaderpaper.com
Jefferson County club to hold fundraising auction
For nearly nine decades, Jefferson County Amateur Radio Club members have worked to keep countians informed about weather events and other emergencies. The JCARC was formed in 1936 by Charles Herbert, Emanual Roth, Walter Hample and Tyndle Police, and as early as 1937, Roth loaned his radio to KMOX to help with Red Cross relief work during a flood event, according to the group’s website, jcarcmo.org.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington Missourian
ECC president: Discussions on electric vehicle chargers ongoing, no decisions have been made
East Central College President Dr. Jon Bauer wants to clear up “misunderstandings” after discussions about the school’s potential interest in electric vehicle charging stations at a Union city committee meeting. “We don’t have any plans in place to purchase EV charging stations,” Bauer told The Missourian....
Washington Missourian
Washington school district focusing on sports complex, but eyeing future building projects
Washington School District’s building boom may not be finished, as school district officials said this week they are taking a preliminary look at how they can expand the Four Rivers Career Center (FRCC) within the next five to 10 years. The “very early discussions” come as enrollment at FRCC...
KMOV
Vandals damage historic cemetery in Arnold
ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV) - Sometime in the last week, vandals toppled headstones and damaged monuments at the Richardson Cemetery in the 2000 block of Richardson Road in Arnold. Arnold Historical Society member Wesley Jackson was the first to notice the damage on Saturday. “It’s just a senseless act. There’s so...
advantagenews.com
Limited hazardous waste collections resume in Madison County
The State of Illinois recently put a hold on household hazardous waste collections, as an incinerator in Ohio that dealt with much of the waste went offline after a fire. Madison County has worked out a process whereby they will be able to resume limited collections at its facility in Wood River.
IN THIS ARTICLE
timesnewspapers.com
What A Catch!
Jake Williams, 12, experienced the catch of a lifetime at Kirkwood Lake on Aug. 8 when he caught a 7.5-pound catfish while fishing with his friend. | photo courtesy of Lara Williams.
KSDK
If you're in St. Louis County, don't put your mail in the blue post boxes
Chesterfield, Town and Country, and Clayton are warning residents after break-ins in blue postal boxes. An investigation is ongoing.
myleaderpaper.com
Viviano’s moves to bigger space in Fenton
Viviano’s Festa Italiano in Fenton has moved, but not very far. The grocery, cafe and deli moved to 55 Fenton Plaza in June. It operated for 18 years out of a nearby space in the same retail complex, at 62 Fenton Plaza, but closed up shop there in April, which allowed Aldi to expand into the old space, said Michael Viviano, co-owner of the Viviano business.
timesnewspapers.com
Webster's New Bike Lanes Draw Mixed Reviews
Those driving and cycling along West Lockwood Avenue in Webster Groves are adjusting to the new bike lanes that are now in place. The lanes, which are part of the city’s bicycle and pedestrian master plan developed in 2014, run in both directions on West Lockwood Avenue between South Rock Hill Road and just before the intersection of South Berry Road.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSDK
Missouri Botanical Garden welcomes thousands for Japanese Festival
One of the largest and oldest Japanese Festivals returned to the Missouri Botanical Garden this weekend. It’s home to one of the largest Japanese gardens in the U.S.
KSDK
Franklin County Sheriff's Department investigating homicide of man
Hugh Campbell, 53, from Villa Ridge, was identified as the victim. He was found dead in St. Clair.
KMOV
Man shot, killed as he was clearing timber in Franklin County, deputies say
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Deputies in Franklin County are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near St. Clair, Mo. Friday afternoon. The shooting happened around 1:20 p.m. in the 5800 block of Dry Branch Road. Hugh Campbell, 53, of Villa Ridge, was clearing timber when he was shot and killed, deputies say.
Washington Missourian
County officials want Washington, Pacific and Sullivan to pay up for 911 services
Franklin County officials are considering charging the cities of Washington, Pacific and Sullivan for use of its emergency dispatch lines. With 911 costs exceeding tax revenue, the county has been trying to convince the cities to contract with it for use of the recently expanded emergency dispatch center at the Franklin County jail. While Union and St. Clair contract with the county, Washington, Pacific and Sullivan have their own public safety answering points (PSAP). New Haven contracts with Washington.
myleaderpaper.com
Marble Hill man arrested in Eureka for allegedly damaging hotel room
Eureka Police arrested a 22-year-old Marble Hill man for allegedly punching several holes in a wall at the Super 8 hotel, 1733 W. Fifth St. The man was renting a room at the hotel and damaged one of the walls in it, but no estimate for the damage was available, Eureka Police reported.
Boone Country Connection
Best Apple Crop in 50 Years at Centennial Farms Augusta
Centennial Farms in Augusta is thrilled to announce the best apple crop in 50 years. They have around 800 trees in the orchard, and the branches are touching the ground. After two years of small crops because of frost, the trees are making up for it. The hot summer days help excellent flavor develop in the apples, and cool nights improve the color.
explorestlouis.com
2022 St. Louis Fall Festivals & Events Guide
In St. Louis, fall means mild weather, gorgeous foliage and a slew of things to do. From art to apples and beer to music, our area’s fall festivals and events have it all. So whether you live here or you’re planning to visit, make sure you add these to your calendar.
Brewbound.com
Stag Beer Golden Classic Designs Returns to Celebrate Belleville’s Iconic History
This fall, Pabst Brewing Company returns to the golden classic design of Belleville’s* quintessential American lager, Stag Beer, paying tribute to over 170 years of beloved brewing history in the region. In today’s modern age, the cans nod to the nostalgic and simpler times of Stag Beer’s history by restoring the classic golden stag logo and returning to the motto, “Golden Quality Since 1851.”
Comments / 0