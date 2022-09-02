ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Body recovered near James Island Yacht Club Monday morning: SCDNR

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Department of Natural Resources officials say a body was recovered near the James Island Yacht Club Monday morning, close to where an unoccupied boat was found the night before. Officials say the body was recovered just before 8 a.m. Monday. They are...
CHARLESTON, SC
South Carolina police department announces officer's death

MAULDIN, S.C. (WLOS) — A South Carolina police department announced the death of an officer on Sunday. Mauldin Police Department said in a Sept. 4 Facebook post that Sergeant Sam Harrell died late the night before. "Please keep his family in your prayers," the post read, in part. The...
MAULDIN, SC
South Carolina man accused of stealing car with baby inside arrested, charged

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WLOS) — A suspect accused of stealing a car with a baby inside, triggering a statewide Amber Alert, has been taken into custody in Upstate South Carolina. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says investigators identified the suspect on Sept. 3 as 25-year-old Jalin Michael Jones. Officials discovered on Sept. 4 that Jones had been arrested by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office on unrelated charges.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC

