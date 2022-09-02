Read full article on original website
Freshmen Report on Georgia football: UGA 49, Oregon 3
DawgNation will offer this report after every game which focuses on the freshmen who played and their contributions. Check out the Georgia football edition from the big 49-3 win against Oregon from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. =========================================================. Georgia started two true freshmen on Saturday in Atlanta against Oregon. That comes...
Georgia Commits/Targets React to Huge Win Over Oregon
Georgia wowed the country with a beatdown of the 11th ranked Oregon Ducks, and that includes some big-time UGA recruits.
What Dan Lanning said about Oregon’s loss to Georgia, home opener
Oregon is coming off a 49-3 loss to Georgia, its most lopsided loss since 2016. The Ducks host Eastern Washington on Saturday (5:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network). Dan Lanning held his game week press conference tonight to review UO’s loss to Georgia and look ahead to this week’s matchup.
WATCH: Ugly Fight Breaks Out Among Georgia, Oregon Fans at Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game
Saturday’s Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game between No. 3 Georgia and No. 11 Oregon didn’t prove to be much of a fight. But just outside the field of play, a much more interesting battle took place: angry Dawgs fan vs. angry Ducks fan. The fight occurred in the concourse of...
SEC Shorts Puts Utah, Oregon in Crosshairs
Not even time travel can save these teams from their fates against Florida, Georgia
Bulldogs’ biggest standout players from Week 1 win over Oregon
Defending national champions, the Georgia Bulldogs, started their 2022 season off in a big way. The Bulldogs took on the Oregon Ducks in what turned out to be a very one-sided contest. In a matchup between two top 25-teams, The third-ranked Georgia Bulldogs took down the 11th-ranked Oregon Ducks with...
Look: Ugly Fan Fight At College Football Game On Saturday
It feels like we've gotten an inordinate amount of fan fights in 2022. Fans at the Oregon-Georgia game added to the list yesterday. Old Row Sports shared video of a pretty nasty fan melee on one of the concours of Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Punches were thrown, and there was some tussling going on as well.
Georgia Tech is an Embarrassment - HATE
It’s been a long trudge through the college football off-season desert. It’s been difficult to shake the frustration of last season. I still wake up crying once a week because Clemson played Iowa State in a football game that didn’t require a hefty cash payment to the Cyclones for making the trip and taking the L. There are only 2 reasons you should ever play Iowa State. You either play in the Big 12 or you want to see what your 3rd string quarterback looks like against a step down in competition from your scout team defense. Playing them in a bowl game is unacceptable and deeply, deeply embarrassing.
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix: Names and numbers changed, but ‘same Georgia’ in 49-3 loss
ATLANTA — The faces and numbers had changed, but Bo Nix had faced this Georgia defense before Saturday’s contest at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. “It was the same Georgia,” said Nix, who traded in his Auburn uniform for a new beginning with the Oregon Ducks after last season. “I’ve...
Kirby Smart gets real after Georgia football embarrassed Oregon in Dan Lanning’s debut for Ducks
The Georgia Bulldogs showed no mercy on the field against the Oregon Ducks in Saturday’s huge 49-3 win down in Atlanta. Coached by former Bulldogs defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, the Ducks simply did not have any answer to the onslaught Georgia football is having on both sides of the field, an overall performance that Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart definitely loved.
Clemson football: 3 takeaways from Tigers’ win over Georgia Tech
Clemson football had a shaky start, but they finished strong in their season opener against Georgia Tech on Monday. No. 4 Clemson kicked off their 2022 college football season by defeating the Yellow Jackets, 41-10, at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Clemson’s defense lived up to expectations. Clemson’s offense,...
WATCH: Dan Lanning addresses Oregon's 49-3 loss to Georgia
Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning put the blame on himself and the Oregon coaches after the program's 49-3 loss to Georgia to open the 2022 football season. Hear what Lanning said following the loss and how the Ducks will rebound from here. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter...
Georgia’s Kirby Smart: Dan Lanning ‘knows that we’ve got better players’ than Oregon Ducks
Dan Lanning helped Kirby Smart build Georgia into a juggernaut and those Bulldogs displayed their supremacy while delivering Lanning his first loss as a head coach. No. 3 Georgia ravaged No. 11 Oregon, 49-3, in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. “It wasn’t about Dan Lanning, it...
‘Southern Fried Duck’ t-shirts go on sale after UGA-Oregon
Want to have a great memory of UGA’s dominating win over Oregon?. DawgNation’s partner at TheSevenSix.com is selling a commemorative t-shirt of the instant classic. It reads “Southern Fried Duck,” along with the final score of 49-3.
Grayson blanks Fort Dorchester (S.C.) in the Cam Newton Classic
ATLANTA — Grayson’s defense pitched a shutout Saturday night in a 28-0 win over Fort Dorchester (S.C.) in the Cam Newton Classic at Lakewood Stadium. The Rams (3-0) led 14-0 at halftime on a 27-yard touchdown pass from J.D. Davis to JoJo Stone in the first quarter and a 22-yard TD run from Davis in the second quarter.
Trae Young’s dad goes off in wild Twitter rant over comparisons
The Atlanta Hawks are poised for a big season in the heavily competitive Eastern Conference after acquiring Dejounte Murray to pair with Trae Young, forming one of the most dynamic backcourts in the entire NBA. But even without Murray, Trae has managed to do some impressive things in his NBA career so far. Ray Young, the father of the Hawks guard, is tired of people comparing his son to others in the league and went on a wild Twitter rant to express himself:
Shelby Cobra | Spotted in Alpharetta, Georgia
My Aunt spotted this outside her apartment building. The dude who owns it evidently used to work for Shelby. This is an amazing car. Help the community by flagging poor quality images!:
Georgia city tries to punish local man for speaking up
COWETA COUNTY, Ga — A Georgia city council tried to have a city resident arrested and charged with a felony for filing too many open records requests. They also didn’t like the posts critical of city officials on his website. The city council tried to use a Georgia...
AJC plans to discontinue daily print editions, but will keep a Sunday/weekend newspaper
Updated: this story now includes an email from AJC’s general manager sent to the staff Friday afternoon in response the story in SaportaReport. See below. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will discontinue its daily print edition and go to a weekend print edition, but it will continue its digital news operation seven days a week, according to interviews with a half dozen people close to the newspaper.
