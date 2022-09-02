ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

dawgnation.com

Freshmen Report on Georgia football: UGA 49, Oregon 3

DawgNation will offer this report after every game which focuses on the freshmen who played and their contributions. Check out the Georgia football edition from the big 49-3 win against Oregon from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. =========================================================. Georgia started two true freshmen on Saturday in Atlanta against Oregon. That comes...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Look: Ugly Fan Fight At College Football Game On Saturday

It feels like we've gotten an inordinate amount of fan fights in 2022. Fans at the Oregon-Georgia game added to the list yesterday. Old Row Sports shared video of a pretty nasty fan melee on one of the concours of Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Punches were thrown, and there was some tussling going on as well.
ATLANTA, GA
shakinthesouthland.com

Georgia Tech is an Embarrassment - HATE

It’s been a long trudge through the college football off-season desert. It’s been difficult to shake the frustration of last season. I still wake up crying once a week because Clemson played Iowa State in a football game that didn’t require a hefty cash payment to the Cyclones for making the trip and taking the L. There are only 2 reasons you should ever play Iowa State. You either play in the Big 12 or you want to see what your 3rd string quarterback looks like against a step down in competition from your scout team defense. Playing them in a bowl game is unacceptable and deeply, deeply embarrassing.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Kirby Smart gets real after Georgia football embarrassed Oregon in Dan Lanning’s debut for Ducks

The Georgia Bulldogs showed no mercy on the field against the Oregon Ducks in Saturday’s huge 49-3 win down in Atlanta. Coached by former Bulldogs defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, the Ducks simply did not have any answer to the onslaught Georgia football is having on both sides of the field, an overall performance that Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart definitely loved.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

WATCH: Dan Lanning addresses Oregon's 49-3 loss to Georgia

Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning put the blame on himself and the Oregon coaches after the program's 49-3 loss to Georgia to open the 2022 football season. Hear what Lanning said following the loss and how the Ducks will rebound from here. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter...
EUGENE, OR
gwinnettprepsports.com

Grayson blanks Fort Dorchester (S.C.) in the Cam Newton Classic

ATLANTA — Grayson’s defense pitched a shutout Saturday night in a 28-0 win over Fort Dorchester (S.C.) in the Cam Newton Classic at Lakewood Stadium. The Rams (3-0) led 14-0 at halftime on a 27-yard touchdown pass from J.D. Davis to JoJo Stone in the first quarter and a 22-yard TD run from Davis in the second quarter.
GRAYSON, GA
ClutchPoints

Trae Young’s dad goes off in wild Twitter rant over comparisons

The Atlanta Hawks are poised for a big season in the heavily competitive Eastern Conference after acquiring Dejounte Murray to pair with Trae Young, forming one of the most dynamic backcourts in the entire NBA. But even without Murray, Trae has managed to do some impressive things in his NBA career so far. Ray Young, the father of the Hawks guard, is tired of people comparing his son to others in the league and went on a wild Twitter rant to express himself:
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

AJC plans to discontinue daily print editions, but will keep a Sunday/weekend newspaper

Updated: this story now includes an email from AJC’s general manager sent to the staff Friday afternoon in response the story in SaportaReport. See below. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will discontinue its daily print edition and go to a weekend print edition, but it will continue its digital news operation seven days a week, according to interviews with a half dozen people close to the newspaper.
ATLANTA, GA
