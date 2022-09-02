Read full article on original website
Early morning Jogger Eliza Fletcher's abductor s in custody in MemphisCheryl E PrestonMemphis, TN
Remembering Elvis Presley 45 Years After His Tragic DeathHerbie J PilatoMemphis, TN
Football: Former player Williamson charged with robbery, kidnappingThe LanternMemphis, TN
Football: ‘Learning to slow it down’: Hayden adjusts to pace, complexity of college transitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
14powers.com
Highlights: Mississippi St 49, Memphis 23
Mississippi State defeated Memphis 49-23 on Saturday in Starkville. Look inside for highlights from the game. 14Powers.com: Serving SEC Football, Basketball and Baseball fans since 2016.
LIVE GAME THREAD: Mississippi State vs. Memphis
The Mississippi State Bulldogs kick off the 2022 college football season vs. the Memphis Tigers. Tonight’s game will begin at 6:30 p.m. CT. The matchup between the Bulldogs and the Tigers will be played at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi. We want you to discuss today’s game with...
Battalion Texas AM
A&M sweeps University of Memphis
Texas A&M volleyball had its second tournament win in the Texas Christian University Fight in the Fort Invitational against the University of Memphis and heads into its final match with high spirits. The Aggies traveled to Fort Worth on Friday, Sept. 2 for a non-conference tournament. The squad defeated Coastal...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Memphis player hilariously tackles his own teammate vs. Mississippi State
Memphis didn’t have the greatest opening weekend. The Tigers were blitzed by the Mississippi State Bulldogs Saturday evening. By game’s end, following a 50-minute lightning delay, the Tigers fell 49-23. Nothing seemed to go the Tigers’ way. I mean, no wonder! The Tigers’ running backs were being...
virginiasports.com
No. 5 Virginia Hosts No. 23 Memphis In Sunday Night Showdown
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 5 Virginia women’s soccer team (5-0-0) continues non-conference play on Sunday night (Sept. 4) when the Cavaliers host No. 23 Memphis (3-2-0) in a 6 p.m. contest at Klöckner Stadium. It is the first-ever meeting between Virginia and Memphis in women’s soccer....
theshadowleague.com
Memphis East Fined And Stripped Of High School Championship Due To Penny Hardaway’s Recruitment Of James Wiseman
In a decision that seemed inevitable, the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association has erased the James Wiseman and Penny Hardaway eras at Memphis East. The high school was ordered to vacate all wins and championship hardware from Wiseman’s two seasons with the Mustangs for recruiting violations, according to reports, and fined $15,000.
Memphis native competes in US Open
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The US Open has been historic this year, not just because of the incomparable talent of Serena Williams but locally as well. One Memphis native Catherine Harrison also made an appearance and won her first round in doubles. “Mom, dad, everyone had to sacrifice, but it...
Former Munford HS football player from Atoka killed in crash
An investigation is underway after a crash left one man dead and four others injured early Sunday morning in Murfreesboro.
Memphis ranked No. 2 in rudest cities survey
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The South may be known for its genteel hospitality, but don’t go looking for it in Memphis, according to results of one recent survey. Memphis ranked No. 2 in a survey of the rudest cities in America — behind only Philadelphia, and slightly more rude than New York City. The survey was […]
violetskyadventures.com
Visit Memphis’ Buffalo Herd
Shelby Farms Park is a sprawling 4,500-acre park in Memphis that features lakes, playgrounds and nearly 11 miles of trail ways. A buffalo herd that roams the grassland is a popular sight to see as well as in the spring when baby buffalo play in the fields. Boating, fishing, biking and horseback riding are just a couple other popular adventures in Shelby Farms Park.
10 Memphis and Mid-South names you might be mispronouncing
Tchulahoma Road: This is a fairly major road that crosses the state line from Memphis into Mississippi, but how do you pronounce a road name that begins with “Tch”? A clue is in the slightly different spelling of another road in Fayette County, and a town in Mississippi: Chulahoma, which leaves off the silent T […]
Memphis drivers could find gas prices at or below $3/gallon headed into Labor Day weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Good news Mid-South drivers: gas prices continue to fall as we head into the Labor Day weekend with the fall season on the horizon. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Memphis stood at $3.48 Friday. That's down from $3.53 a week ago and $3.87 a month ago.
Source: Body found during search matches Eliza Fletcher description
UPDATE, TUESDAY: Police confirm a body found Monday in Memphis is that of abducted teacher Eliza Fletcher, who was last seen jogging Friday near the University of Memphis MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A body was found in South Memphis Monday afternoon. Memphis Police said a body was found in the 1600 block of Victor at 5:07 […]
Southaven PD finds missing woman
UPDATE: Southaven Police have confirmed the woman was located safely around 6:40 pm on Sunday. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Southaven Police need your help finding a missing woman who was last seen Tuesday morning. Tameka Means, 46, is described as being bipolar schizophrenic. Police said she could possibly in Memphis or Fayette, TN. If you […]
Search for missing jogger Eliza Fletcher continues
From the sky to the ground, a massive search is underway across Memphis for Eliza Fletcher, a missing mother of two last seen Friday when she was jogging.
City of Memphis details Labor Day trash pick-up schedule
The City of Memphis has released an official reminder regarding trash pick-up the week of Labor Day, beginning Monday, Sept. 5. The solid waste management schedule differs from normal trash pick-up in that, with Monday as Labor Day, each pick up day is one day behind. There is no pick-up on Monday, according to the City of Memphis' graphic.
Marybeth Conley says goodbye on Live at 9’s 20th anniversary
It was a bittersweet moment on WREG’s ‘Live At 9’ Friday, as the show celebrated its 20th anniversary, and longtime co-host Marybeth Conley said goodbye at the end of her last show. Marybeth came to WREG on Sept. 9, 1985, and teamed up with Alex Coleman for the first Live At 9 show on Sept. […]
South Memphis family feud leads to charges
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some name-calling among family members in South Memphis erupted into threats, injuries and guns being pulled Sunday, police said. It all reportedly started when a woman at a home in the 900 block of East McLemore called one of her daughters derogatory and sexist names, saying she’d “end up pregnant,” police said. […]
Search for Memphis teacher who vanished still ongoing
Nearly four days after a teacher in Memphis was allegedly kidnapped on her morning run by an SUV, the search for her is still ongoing. According to court documents, there may have been a bloody struggle before the SUV took off, causing “serious injury.” The affidavit also says the suspect is locked up but won’t tell police where to find her.Sept. 5, 2022.
Ramp from Highland to Sam Cooper closes for construction
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers beware: more construction along Sam Cooper Boulevard could cause delays. The westbound ramp from Sam Cooper to Highland Street will close for the next two weeks for construction, beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. This project started nearly three years ago. In the...
