laconiadailysun.com
Dead River Company unveils new truck to benefit NH Food Bank
LACONIA — The New Hampshire Food Bank received a new 26-foot, refrigerated truck from Dead River Company, the largest home heating services provider in northern New England, to support the Food Bank’s statewide distribution efforts. The New Hampshire Food Bank distributes food through a network of more than 400 partner agencies statewide to support the estimated 7% of all New Hampshire residents, including approximately 9.5% of children, who struggle with food insecurity, meaning they do not know when or where their next meal will come from. Dead River Company has generously supported the Food Bank’s distribution efforts since 2011.
laconiadailysun.com
Leia Fabian promoted to assistant banking office manager
LACONIA — Bank of New Hampshire promoted Leia Fabian to assistant banking office manager of the Laconia office. In this role, Leia will assist with the effective administration and management of the day-to-day activities of the office. She will be responsible for building strong, professional relationships with existing and prospective customers through providing quality service and becoming a trusted resource.
laconiadailysun.com
The business of arts and crafts, post-COVID
GILFORD — Joyce’s Craft Fair, organized by Joyce Endee of Gilford, brought 97 vendors and crafters together Saturday and Sunday at Gunstock Mountain Resort for a Labor Day weekend extravaganza of skills, imagination and whimsy. That included John Liberty, owner of Liberty Farm and Forge in Corinna, Maine,...
laconiadailysun.com
Peter Davis: Extension of WOW Trail is just a matter of money
Why doesn't the WOW Trail extend to the Weirs? It seems like the logical course, following the trend all over the country of turning old trail beds to recreational trails. Is it just a matter of money? Yes it is, but not for development. The project is too expensive only because Southdown Shores and their rich friends promised to fight the WOW Trail in court until Laconia's till is empty. The tracks are state property. The WOW Trail was agreed upon before Southdown was developed. This is how justice works in America.
laconiadailysun.com
Leslie Sturgeon: 42nd Annual Lakes Region Fine Arts and Crafts Festival was huge success
Recently the Main Street area of Meredith came alive with artists from all over New England and beyond to participate in the 42nd Annual Lakes Region Fine Arts and Crafts Festival hosted by the Meredith Area Chamber of Commerce.
valleypatriot.com
Lupoli Companies Named 4th Largest Developer in Massachusetts
Lawrence – The Boston Business Journal has named Lupoli Companies the fourth largest commercial developer in Massachusetts. The rankings for the prestigious list are based on quantitative metrics, including a company’s total commercial real estate development and transaction volume in the Commonwealth since 2017. During that time, Lupoli Companies has acquired and developed more than 4.5 million square feet of real estate.
New Hampshire Brewery is Throwing a Big ‘Ole Beerfest in an Apple Orchard
I know it doesn't feel like it, but fall will be here in New England before we know it. It's almost time to trade out the shorts and Coronas for flannels and pumpkin beer. And you know what I say? BRING IT ON! As a kid, I used to be bummed every year when fall rolled around because it meant the summer was over! But now that I'm an adult (lame) and summer vacation isn't a thing, I fully embrace the seasons changing!
laconiadailysun.com
Michelle Champion: Grateful for success of 99th Leavitt Park Carnival
I would like to send a thank you to all the members of Leavitt Park Community Club, Lakeport Association and the volunteers who gave their time or made something for the bake sale that made our 99th carnival a success. Also, to the area businesses that donated something to support our raffle.
WCVB
Sisters help save girl from drowning at New Hampshire campground pool
NEW HAMPTON, N.H. — New Hampton Fire Department said they responded to a report of a drowning in the pool at Adventure Bound Camping Resort on Saturday morning. Fire Chief Kevin Lang said bystanders pulled the child from the pool and started performing CPR by the time his crew arrived to the scene.
WMUR.com
1 dead in Plymouth incident
PLYMOUTH, N.H. — Police released additional information Tuesday about a death that led Plymouth police, Plymouth State University police, New Hampshire State Police and Plymouth firefighters to respond. Officials responded before 8 p.m. Monday to a report of a despondent man. Police said officers spoke with witnesses and then...
thelocalne.ws
North Shore property sales, Aug. 22 – Sept. 2, 2022
If you would like your name removed for privacy reasons, email news@ipswichlocalnews.com. Previous North Shore property sales can be found here. 8/31/2022Grimley, Edward J JrGallo P59 Boren Ln Lot 20$1,100,000. 8/31/2022Smith, Gerard JKuthe V S16 Main St Lot 1A & 2B$839,000. 8/29/202239 Glendale Road TrustSonnenshein D A35 Glendale Rd Lot...
laconiadailysun.com
Lakes Region real estate momentum keeps on
The Spring/Summer months have been very productive in the Lakes Region for real estate sales. We started the early spring season with record low inventory levels in all categories. He recalls that back in March of 2022, in 25 towns throughout the Lakes Region, there were only 115 homes on the market. Laconia had 8 single-family homes, Meredith had 9, Wolfeboro had 5, and Moultonborough only had 5 single-family homes for sale. Back then, I was optimistic that more product would flow into the market over the summer months, and it did.
laconiadailysun.com
New "Cabinet of Curiosities" exhibit now through November
LACONIA — The classic cabinet of curiosities emerged in the 16th century. Housing collections of notable objects including natural history specimens, anthropological artifacts, religious relics, antiquities, and works of art, these collections reflected the particular obsessions of their curators. Through the decades, the Laconia Library and Laconia Historical and Museum Society have amassed their own collection of ‘curious’ objects. Acquaint yourself with the unusual and come face to face with anatomical models, South American drinking vessels, mementos mori, and more.
laconiadailysun.com
'Painting on Slate Workshop' with Ann Xavier Oct. 1
MEREDITH — Spend a few creative hours with The League of NH Craftsmen – Meredith Fine Craft Gallery on Saturday, Oct. 1 from noon to 4 p.m. for a Painting on Slate Workshop with Ann Xavier. Make your own welcome or holiday themed sign from reclaimed slate roof...
Storrowed: Local toy company makes Christmas ornament out of moving truck mishap
Pumpkin spice. Red and gold leaves. A moving truck with the top sheared off. A local New England toy company is offering the chance to have one of the hallmarks of Fall live on the branches of your Christmas tree this holiday season. Wicked Joyful has developed a Christmas ornament...
A day trip to Massachusetts' North Shore
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Day trip to Marblehead, Massachusettscarleealexandria.com. There’s nothing quite like the New England coastline. During my time in Boston to see my friend Olivia, we ventured on a day trip to explore Massachusetts’ North Shore.
laconiadailysun.com
Marilyn Acres, 77
BELMONT — Marilyn (Camp) Acres, 77, a former resident of Tilton, passed away after a long illness on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Wolfeboro Bay Center. She was born in Nashua on September 20, 1944, daughter of the late Rolland D. and Dorothy B. (Robinson) Camp. Marilyn was a...
belmontonian.com
Thieves Target Belmont High End Vehicles With Telling Feature: An Open Side-View Mirror
In poker, a “tell” is when a player makes a subtle physical gesture – repeatedly glancing at their cards – that betrays the strength of their hand. A good opponent will quickly jump on what they see and act accordingly to either win the pot or cut their losses.
WMUR.com
Eight people killed in four crashes in four days in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire officials are reporting four fatal car crashes in just four days, leading to eight total deaths. The deadliest crash was in Rollinsford, which killed four people. Members of the Rollinsford Police Department said they had never seen a worse crash. The other three crashes...
Upper Valley vet warns about respiratory illness circulating among dogs in New Hampshire￼
The disease has in some cases been fatal, and details like mortality rate, spread and case counts remain unknown. Read the story on VTDigger here: Upper Valley vet warns about respiratory illness circulating among dogs in New Hampshire￼.
