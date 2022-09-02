Why doesn't the WOW Trail extend to the Weirs? It seems like the logical course, following the trend all over the country of turning old trail beds to recreational trails. Is it just a matter of money? Yes it is, but not for development. The project is too expensive only because Southdown Shores and their rich friends promised to fight the WOW Trail in court until Laconia's till is empty. The tracks are state property. The WOW Trail was agreed upon before Southdown was developed. This is how justice works in America.

LACONIA, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO