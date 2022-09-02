ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
Click10.com

Miami-Dade teacher dies in El Salvador while saving her son

CUTLER BAY, Fla. – A South Florida teacher died a hero over the weekend while saving her son from drowning in El Salvador. Michelle Vargas was a special needs teacher for the past 18 years, and for the past nine years, she worked at Cutler Bay Middle School as a special needs teacher.
CUTLER BAY, FL
floridianpress.com

JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —9.6.2022 — Crist Running Mate Deletes Fidel Castro Tweet— Republicans Cleansing Website of Pro-Life Positions— More...

The Case of the Deleted Sympathizing Tweet About Fidel Castro. Some will say that Charlie Crist’s pick for Lt. Governor was ill-advised, while some will say it was a really dumb political move to tap a Progressive who tweeted a sympathetic pro-Castro tweet several years ago, and posed for a picture with a child molester.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Signs point to cooling of South Florida's red-hot real estate market

FORT LAUDERDALE - There are signs South Florida's red hot real estate market is cooling. Not as many houses have sold in the last few months and inventory is up, and since interest rates started rising, prospective buyers are not as plentiful. Gisela Leguizamon just put her Northwest Fort Lauderdale home up for sale."I do love this neighborhood but my husband passed away a year ago and it's hard for me to stay here," she said. She's asking $600,000 for the nearly 1,300-square-foot home that sits on a canal.But will it sell? In her neighborhood, there are several other houses for sale.We saw...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assassination#Argentines#Violent Crime#Brazilian#Rincon Argentino
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida: Karla Hernandez-Mats

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – By the time Charlie Crist officially named Miami-Dade Teachers Union President Karla Hernandez-Mats as his running mate for lieutenant governor, the opposition had already launched. Crist’s choice meant to send a signal that he’ll focus on education as a major policy issue in the race,...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Charlie Crist to make 'important campaign announcement' in Orlando on Tuesday

ORLANDO, Fla. - Charlie Crist, Democratic candidate for governor of Florida, will be in Orlando on Tuesday for what his office calls an "important campaign announcement." His running mate, Karla Hernandez, and Congressional candidate Maxwell Frost will also be at the news conference. According to an email from his office,...
ORLANDO, FL
wlrn.org

'It's going to be a total deterrent': Fears for development if horns return, as deadly Brightline quiet zones are reviewed

For much of its history, South Florida has struggled to implement public transportation in a region defined by rapid growth and a multitude of expressways and traffic jams. The opening of the Brightline high-speed rail in 2018 sought to mitigate that, connecting its southernmost station in downtown Miami and its northernmost in West Palm Beach in an hour.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Argentina
floridabulldog.org

DeSantis removed Tampa’s top prosecutor for ‘defiance’ on abortion law, but not Broward Sheriff Tony for outspoken opposition to anti-riot law

When Gov. Ron DeSantis removed and replaced Tampa-area State Attorney Andrew Warren last month, he said he acted because Warren had essentially gone rogue – declaring publicly that he would not waste resources to prosecute abortion providers or doctors who provide gender-affirming care to transsexual youth or their parents.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Here’s the chance of home prices falling in South Florida

Some homebuyers in South Florida have been trying to wait out the soaring housing market in the hopes that prices might fall. Home shoppers may be out of luck for at least the next year, according to a new ranking from CoreLogic, a property data and analytics provider, as it’s not entirely likely that home prices will decline in our area. And if they do decline, it probably won’t be ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
southfloridareporter.com

Salmon Recalled In Florida And 10 Other States After Testing Finds Listeria

St. James Smokehouse of Miami, FL, is voluntarily recalling 93 cases of St. James Smokehouse brand, Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon, 4-ounce packages (Product of Scotland) because of Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The recall was the result of a routine sampling by the Washington State Department of Agriculture which revealed that...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida: Debbie Wasserman Schultz

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – We’re about two months from Election Day and the campaigns are already in high gear. Suddenly, it seems Democrats are given slightly better chances in the midterm elections. One Democrat on the ballot is Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Weston. Since 2005, she has...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Driver, 21, dies after hitting pig on South Florida road

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – A 21-year-old man died Sunday night after crashing his pickup truck into a pig that had made its way onto a South Florida roadway. West Palm Beach ABC affiliate WPBF reports that Walter Vandiver, driving a 2001 Ford F-250 along Indiantown Road near Jupiter, struck the pig at around 11:15 p.m., according to Palm Beach County deputies.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Florida pool contractor that left pools uncompleted headed to prison

FLORIDA — A Florida pool contractor that reportedly defrauded homeowners in Brevard, Indian River, Martin, Okeechobee, Palm Beach, and St. Lucie counties has been sentenced to a lengthy prison term, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has announced. Moody said her Office of Statewide Prosecution secured a 30-year prison sentence...
FLORIDA STATE
wild941.com

Florida Residents Beware Of This Texting Scam

Polk County Sheriff’s office tells us that there is a texting scam going across the United States, and some people are being affected by it here in the Tampa Bay Area. There have already been several incidents in the Polk County area.Several people have reported receiving a text that advertises T-shirts for sale by the Polk County sheriffs office! The text provides a link where you can make the purchase, but DO NOT CLICK THE LINK! The text is not coming from the Sheriffs office. The scam text also includes Lakeland and Auburndale Police departments as well. Sheriff Grady Judd released a statement saying “Always be cautious of text messages with links, even if it appears to be from someone you know. Call the sender and make sure they sent it to you.”
POLK COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy