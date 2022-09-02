Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Miami-Dade teacher dies in El Salvador while saving her son
CUTLER BAY, Fla. – A South Florida teacher died a hero over the weekend while saving her son from drowning in El Salvador. Michelle Vargas was a special needs teacher for the past 18 years, and for the past nine years, she worked at Cutler Bay Middle School as a special needs teacher.
villages-news.com
First black leader of Florida LWV will speak at event in The Villages
The League of Women Voters, The Villages/Tri-County will host Cecile M. Scoon, the first black woman elected to lead the Florida State branch of the 101-year-old non-partisan LWV. The LWV meet at 10 a.m. Sept. 19 at the Manatee Recreation Center. No Villages ID is required. All are welcome. The...
floridianpress.com
JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —9.6.2022 — Crist Running Mate Deletes Fidel Castro Tweet— Republicans Cleansing Website of Pro-Life Positions— More...
The Case of the Deleted Sympathizing Tweet About Fidel Castro. Some will say that Charlie Crist’s pick for Lt. Governor was ill-advised, while some will say it was a really dumb political move to tap a Progressive who tweeted a sympathetic pro-Castro tweet several years ago, and posed for a picture with a child molester.
Signs point to cooling of South Florida's red-hot real estate market
FORT LAUDERDALE - There are signs South Florida's red hot real estate market is cooling. Not as many houses have sold in the last few months and inventory is up, and since interest rates started rising, prospective buyers are not as plentiful. Gisela Leguizamon just put her Northwest Fort Lauderdale home up for sale."I do love this neighborhood but my husband passed away a year ago and it's hard for me to stay here," she said. She's asking $600,000 for the nearly 1,300-square-foot home that sits on a canal.But will it sell? In her neighborhood, there are several other houses for sale.We saw...
Click10.com
This Week in South Florida: Karla Hernandez-Mats
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – By the time Charlie Crist officially named Miami-Dade Teachers Union President Karla Hernandez-Mats as his running mate for lieutenant governor, the opposition had already launched. Crist’s choice meant to send a signal that he’ll focus on education as a major policy issue in the race,...
fox35orlando.com
Charlie Crist to make 'important campaign announcement' in Orlando on Tuesday
ORLANDO, Fla. - Charlie Crist, Democratic candidate for governor of Florida, will be in Orlando on Tuesday for what his office calls an "important campaign announcement." His running mate, Karla Hernandez, and Congressional candidate Maxwell Frost will also be at the news conference. According to an email from his office,...
wlrn.org
'It's going to be a total deterrent': Fears for development if horns return, as deadly Brightline quiet zones are reviewed
For much of its history, South Florida has struggled to implement public transportation in a region defined by rapid growth and a multitude of expressways and traffic jams. The opening of the Brightline high-speed rail in 2018 sought to mitigate that, connecting its southernmost station in downtown Miami and its northernmost in West Palm Beach in an hour.
Florida coastline's dwindling coral revitalized by breakthrough technology
Scientists at The Florida Aquarium say they're the first in the world to reproduce the Elkhorn coral species.
Florida leads nation in COVID deaths for third month in a row
For the third month in a row, Florida logged more COVID-19 deaths than anywhere else in America. The state’s COVID death toll grew by 1,614 people in August, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows. As coronavirus omicron subvariants swept the state this summer, Florida fatalities topped the nation from June...
floridabulldog.org
DeSantis removed Tampa’s top prosecutor for ‘defiance’ on abortion law, but not Broward Sheriff Tony for outspoken opposition to anti-riot law
When Gov. Ron DeSantis removed and replaced Tampa-area State Attorney Andrew Warren last month, he said he acted because Warren had essentially gone rogue – declaring publicly that he would not waste resources to prosecute abortion providers or doctors who provide gender-affirming care to transsexual youth or their parents.
Here’s the chance of home prices falling in South Florida
Some homebuyers in South Florida have been trying to wait out the soaring housing market in the hopes that prices might fall. Home shoppers may be out of luck for at least the next year, according to a new ranking from CoreLogic, a property data and analytics provider, as it’s not entirely likely that home prices will decline in our area. And if they do decline, it probably won’t be ...
southfloridareporter.com
Salmon Recalled In Florida And 10 Other States After Testing Finds Listeria
St. James Smokehouse of Miami, FL, is voluntarily recalling 93 cases of St. James Smokehouse brand, Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon, 4-ounce packages (Product of Scotland) because of Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The recall was the result of a routine sampling by the Washington State Department of Agriculture which revealed that...
Click10.com
This Week in South Florida: Debbie Wasserman Schultz
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – We’re about two months from Election Day and the campaigns are already in high gear. Suddenly, it seems Democrats are given slightly better chances in the midterm elections. One Democrat on the ballot is Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Weston. Since 2005, she has...
Click10.com
Driver, 21, dies after hitting pig on South Florida road
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – A 21-year-old man died Sunday night after crashing his pickup truck into a pig that had made its way onto a South Florida roadway. West Palm Beach ABC affiliate WPBF reports that Walter Vandiver, driving a 2001 Ford F-250 along Indiantown Road near Jupiter, struck the pig at around 11:15 p.m., according to Palm Beach County deputies.
niceville.com
Florida pool contractor that left pools uncompleted headed to prison
FLORIDA — A Florida pool contractor that reportedly defrauded homeowners in Brevard, Indian River, Martin, Okeechobee, Palm Beach, and St. Lucie counties has been sentenced to a lengthy prison term, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has announced. Moody said her Office of Statewide Prosecution secured a 30-year prison sentence...
Click10.com
Florida’s ‘puss caterpillars’ may look cute and fuzzy, but can pack venomous punch
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Florida’s “puss caterpillars” may look like cute and fuzzy creatures you could just reach out and pet, but scientists are warning people to stay away from them, because their seemingly soft “fur” can actually pack a venomous punch. It’s the...
wild941.com
Florida Residents Beware Of This Texting Scam
Polk County Sheriff’s office tells us that there is a texting scam going across the United States, and some people are being affected by it here in the Tampa Bay Area. There have already been several incidents in the Polk County area.Several people have reported receiving a text that advertises T-shirts for sale by the Polk County sheriffs office! The text provides a link where you can make the purchase, but DO NOT CLICK THE LINK! The text is not coming from the Sheriffs office. The scam text also includes Lakeland and Auburndale Police departments as well. Sheriff Grady Judd released a statement saying “Always be cautious of text messages with links, even if it appears to be from someone you know. Call the sender and make sure they sent it to you.”
Click10.com
Detectives conduct death investigation at public school in Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives are conducting a death investigation on Tuesday at a Miami-Dade County public school in the Gladeview neighborhood near North Miami Beach. Police officers responded to the school at 15640 NE 8 Ave., and closed off the physical education area, according to the Miami-Dade Police...
Florida residents push back on town's beach umbrella ban
A small Florida town's new controversial ordinance outlaws umbrellas and other “temporary shade structures” from the community’s mile-long beach. NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin reports on how residents are now taking legal action amid the states blistering heat. Sept. 3, 2022.
Court told Reedy Creek residents that they have no legal right to prohibit DeSantis from dissolving government entities
The residents of Reedy Creek were told by the court that they have no legal right to prohibit Governor DeSantis' administration from dissolving governmental entities that Florida created.
