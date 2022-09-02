Read full article on original website
Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Plus standalone soundbar places you in the center of the action
Take your home theater experience one step further with the Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Plus standalone soundbar. This soundbar gives you deep, immersive sound from a compact housing. In fact, the 3D sound is what makes this soundbar stand out from the rest. Additionally, there’s the self-calibration feature that reads a room’s acoustic properties. Based on that, it then positions 7 virtual speakers around the listener, plus 4 more overhead. As a result, you can easily project sound from any corner of the room. This will let you experience the depth, impact, and spaciousness of a movie theatre at home. And this is without any cables or satellite speakers. You can also use the Smart Control app for customizable presets. With Dolby ATMOS, DTS:X, 360 Reality Audio, and MPEG-H Audio, this soundbar gives you an immersive experience straight from your couch.
Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC produces multiple colors for immersive gaming
Give your gaming setup the incredible lighting it deserves when you get the Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC. With a gradient-enabled design, it actually produces multiple light colors simultaneously. This high-quality light is sure to immerse you in your game as it flows naturally from one color to another. Moreover, the light moves in flashes, dims, and dances alongside your on-screen action. Easily attach it to the back of your display using included mounts, and you’ll instantly have a halo-effect lighting experience if you use it close to a wall. With a 45-degree sleeve, it works with both straight and curved monitors and comes in 3 size options. Choose a 24/27-inch lightstrip, a 32/34-inch lightstrip, or a longer one for triple-monitor setups with 24/27-inch screens.
VanMoof Limited-Edition S3 Aluminum eBike maintains the iconic look with a new material
Celebrate electric riding in the purest form with the VanMoof Limited-Edition S3 Aluminum eBike. It comes with a battery that boasts a range of 37 to 93 miles. And it offers a 20 mph maximum assist speed. A special version of the standard model, this eBike makes a great addition to your daily riding routine. It also comes with a single-piece integrated saddle design for optimum comfort while riding. Currently available in only the Netherlands, Germany, France, and the US, this eBike improves your electric riding experience. Some of the best features of the bike include an onboard alarm that pairs with smart location tracking, tamper detection, and remote lockdown mode. Finally, what sets it apart is the anti-theft technology that will help keep it safe on the go.
SteelSeries Arena 3 speaker system has 4” full-range drivers & an adjustable stand
Take your setup up a level when you have the SteelSeries Arena 3 speaker system. Combining high-quality sound with impressive versatility, it boasts 4-inch full-range drivers. Not only that, but it also has a super large 4” organic fiber cone driver. This produces clear high notes, vibrant mid-level sounds, and the powerful bass you love. Additionally, you can choose from a wired or wireless Bluetooth setup depending on your preference. And their acoustic shapes look great on any desktop. Designed with a front-facing bass port, they produce minimal sound distortion. Furthermore, you’ll love that the adjustable stand tilts vertically to send the sound in the right direction. Finally, easily use PC wired, aux, and wired headset audio toggling without having to swap cables.
DJI Avata FPV drone immerses you with the DJI Goggles 2 and DJI Motion Controller
Feel like you’re airborne with the DJI Avata FPV drone. Together with the DJI Goggles 2 and DJI Motion Controller, it adds an extra dimension to your overall flying experience. Additionally, the compact and lightweight design makes it great for small spaces. In fact, the drone also comes with a built-in propeller guard. This helps you stay in the air and can bounce back even if it comes in contact with objects. Additionally, the drone also supports 4K ultra-wide-angle recording with an f/2.8 aperture. In fact, it delivers exceptional visuals that will keep your audience on the edge of their seats. Thanks to the 155° FOV, the drone also offers better hyper-immersive visuals than its contemporaries. So, no matter what adventure you set forth on, this FPV drone will capture every bit of footage with quality.
Audio Technica AT2020USB-X cardioid condenser USB mic meets the needs of content creators
Produce your best content yet with the Audio Technica AT2020USB-X cardioid condenser USB microphone. This microphone suits all your needs for streaming, podcasting, recording music, gaming, and video recording. Additionally, it comes with the convenience of a plug-and-play USB-C operation with a custom desk stand. It also comes with a high-resolution A/D convertor for natural sound reproduction. This high-quality microphone also works for recording music at home by using directional pickup (cardioid). It keeps the focus on your voice or another chosen sound source. Thanks to the built-in headphone jack with volume control, it lets you directly monitor the microphone signal with no delay. So, whether you want to enhance your podcasts or YouTube videos, this USB microphone is a great choice for your setup.
Dell Pro 2K Webcam offers QHD quality, a 1440p camera, and the Sony STARVIS sensor
Enjoy industry-leading video quality and picture clarity with the Dell Pro 2K Webcam. It comes with a large Sony STARVIS sensor in the 2K QHD 1440p camera. This helps the camera take in substantial light to give you vibrant picture clarity and a vivid image. Thanks to the Advanced Image Signal Processing, you can look your best when you attend video calls with this webcam. Additionally, there’s the AI auto framing that keeps you center-framed even as you move and shift, so the focus is always on you. You can also communicate clearly with the noise reduction mic built into this sleek webcam. Finally, from limiting distractions to maintaining privacy, this webcam gives you all the enhanced features you want.
Anker soundcore Space A40 noise-canceling earbuds boast up to 50 hours of playtime
Block out the world with the Anker soundcore Space A40 noise-canceling earbuds. First, they provide you with up to 50 hours of playtime when you use the charging case. When you don’t, the earbuds have 10 hours of battery life on their own. Via adaptive noise-canceling technology, they automatically adjust what noise they eliminate based on your surroundings—no matter where you are. Able to reduce noise by up to 98%, they ensure you hear the highly detailed sound you deserve. Moreover, they weigh just 4.9 grams, meaning they are comfortable in your ear for hours, or days, on end. With 6 microphones, they provide call clarity with AI enhancement. Choose from white, black, and navy blue color options and enjoy fast charging as well. In fact, just 10 minutes of charging provides 4 hours of listening time.
SteelSeries Arena 9 gaming surround speaker system has a 6.5″ subwoofer for immersion
Bring your games to new heights with the SteelSeries Arena 9 gaming surround speaker system. Boasting true 5.1 surround sound, the system has a 6.5″ subwoofer that completely immerses you with just 1 USB connection. Altogether, the system includes 2 front speakers, 2 rear speakers, 1 dedicated center channel speaker, and 1 subwoofer. Moreover, the set includes 2 wireless rear speakers to provide connectivity from the front to the back of the room—cable-free. The 2-way speaker design includes organic fiber woofers for mid frequencies and silk dome tweeters for clear highes. And the illuminated speakers deliver 16.8 million RGB colors that react to your onscreen action and music! Use USB, Bluetooth, optical, or 3.5mm Aux to connect with ease to PC, PlayStation, Mac, and more!
DualSense Edge wireless controller for Sony PlayStation 5 has an ultra-customizable design
Take your gameplay to new heights with the DualSense Edge wireless controller for Sony PlayStation 5. The beauty of this controller is the fact that it comes with an ultra-customizable design. In fact, this will make the controller a perfect accessory for you to take your gaming to new heights altogether. Additional features of the controller include remappable buttons, tunable triggers and sticks, changeable stick caps, back buttons, and more. Thanks to the USB braided cable with lockable connector housing, this controller won’t slip out of your hands easily while gaming. Along with the immersive features of the controller, you also get to access haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, a built-in microphone, motion controls and more in supported titles. Making your overall Playstation gaming experience just got a whole lot better.
Lumina Desk is a workspace productivity tool with a built-in interactive display
Meet your productivity goals with the Lumina Desk, which comes with a built-in interactive display. This always-on ambient display will feed in all the information that you need while at work. This could be your work-related apps or even social media. In fact, you can build your display to show what you need. Furthermore, you can also use the display to track stocks in real time. Other features of this desk include a cable-free design, smart height adjustment, unlimited power, and more. Additionally, the desk delivers 200 watts of power to the surface, which lets you power any wireless charging device. All you have to do is simply place your gadget on top of the desk. The desk also comes with 6 power outlets and 6 USB-C ports, helping to keep your workspace free of clutter and properly organized.
HyperX Armada 25 FHD Gaming Monitor comes with the monitor head and ergonomic arm
Spend more time gaming with the HyperX Armada 25 FHD Gaming monitor. What makes the monitor a must-have is the fact that it comes with the monitor head and ergonomic arm right in the box. So you won’t have to search for a compatible desk mount. In fact, you can spend that time focusing on your game; thanks to the 240 Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. There’s also the Full HD resolution with vibrant colors that will help you enjoy the scenery while gaming. Additionally, the NVIDIA G-SYNC eliminates screen tearing, stuttering, and input lag. With the desk mount included, this monitor makes a great addition to your gaming setup. Furthermore, the IPS panel also looks good even at wide angles, which makes it great for multi-monitor setups.
OEPLAY MusicStar5 powerful hi-fi speaker has an iconic design and expansive soundstage
Take your home decor and technology up a notch at the same time with the OEPLAY MusicStar5 powerful hi-fi speaker. Boasting a truly iconic design that’ll turn heads, this timeless gadget has an elegant look that’ll blend in with any space—yet also stand out. Moreover, its expansive 3D soundstage completely immerses you with its incredible depth, bringing you into the middle of the movie scene or the concert. Additionally, its fully lossless audio playback lets you enjoy CD-like audio quality even via USB. Furthermore, the properly balanced bass—without any distortion—comes from its spherical sound box. This unique design balances bass sensitivity and power, producing an extended ground-shaking sound field. Beyond all this, it has a frequency range of 33Hz to 55 kHz, recreating even the tiniest sounds with accuracy. So you hear lows, mids, and highs as you should.
Brydge ProDock Thunderbolt 4 MacBook docking station offers MagSafe-charging compatibility
Dock your MacBook comfortably with the Brydge ProDock Thunderbolt 4 MacBook docking station. Compatible with the MacBook Pro 14”, MacBook Pro 16”, and M2 MacBook Air 2022, it comes with 3 unique docking sleeves. In fact, this gadget has a space-saving design that will dock and complement your MacBook without cluttering your desk. Boasting up to 90 Watts of power, it gives you more connectivity options. Not only that, but it also doesn’t add a bunch of cables to your workspace. Simply insert your MacBook into the vertical stand—enjoy instant connectivity along with instant productivity. Furthermore, you can use it to support dual 4K displays at 60 Hz and get Thunderbolt 4 speeds. You can also use this docking station to charge your phone, it’s that versatile. Overall, this MagSafe-charging device is both a vertical dock and a multiport hub.
HyperJuice 245W GaN Desktop Charger can simultaneously charge up to 4 of your devices
Give yourself and your devices the power you deserve with the HyperJuice 245W GaN Desktop Charger. Boasting 4 USB-C charging ports with 100 watts of power, it can provide enough juice for 2 M1 MacBook 16”, 1 iPhone 13, and 1 iPad Pro 11”. That’s all at the same time! Yep, it can charge up to 4 devices at once. Moreover, using Gallium Nitride (GaN) semiconductor technology, it may be small, but it’s mighty. It charges quickly and efficiently—and much better than silicon-based chargers. With a slim design, it measures only 4.13 inches long, 3.93 inches wide, and 1.25 inches high. So this portable gadget makes it easy to take on the go. Not only that, but it also keeps your workspace free of clutter. Furthermore, the AC extension cord ensures you can sit far away from a wall if necessary, and the smart power protection features keep it safe.
Grovemade New Desk Shelf features 2 new sizes & an upgraded design for more shelf space
Work comfortably while enjoying ample storage space with the Grovemade New Desk Shelf. Now available in 3 sizes—small, medium, and large—it features an integrated aluminum shelf that spans the full width between the legs. As a result, the large option more than triples the shelf space of the previous model. Additionally, the Grovemade New Desk Shelf has a 2-legged design, allowing you to slide your desk pad, keyboard, and mouse in and out with ease. This is perfect for creating a clutter-free work environment and to switch off at the end of a workday. Furthermore, this piece of office furniture features a narrowed post that secures the shelf to the wood top. This new design gives you a simple compartment that’s the perfect size for a desk tray underneath. Finally, the back of this shelf accommodates any and all cord configurations for a clean look from the rear.
Philips Hue Lightguide smart bulbs come in 3 shapes and diffuse light in any color
Add contemporary lighting to your home with the Philips Hue Lightguide smart bulbs. These cool lights come in 3 shapes—ellipse, large globe, and triangular—adding character and style to any room. Hang them over your dining table or in your living room, and they add instant elegance. Meanwhile, each bulb houses a unique inner tube that shines light in any color. A glossy, shiny finish allows them to give off a bright glow. Match them with their pendant cord and metal holder for a cohesive look. Moreover, each bulb dims and works with Philips accessories for convenience. You can also control them via voice command with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit. Finally, it’s easy to customize these smart lightbulbs on your smartphone or tablet using one of the Hue apps.
Drop Expression Series Prism Keyboard brings a refracted rainbow to your desktop
Bring a refracted rainbow to your desktop with the Drop Expression Series Prism Keyboard. It not only does that but also enhances your typing experience with a convenient design. Additionally, the gadget comes with a pristine white top case, reflective silver bottom case, and PCBA from Drops’ signature keyboards. It also includes Gateron Yellow switches with upgraded Drop Phantom Stabilizers for smooth linear typing. Thanks to the Rainbow Keycap Set from Artifact’s Bloom Series, it has a light-infused prism look. And, if you want to add extra luminescence, you can always do so with the white backlighting. So, whether it’s day or night, this device will shine. If you’re someone who loves enthusiastic designs on your workspace, this device is definitely a must-have.
Urbanista Phoenix solar charging true wireless earbuds deliver virtually endless playtime
Harness the power of the sun to power up your headphones when you have the Urbanista Phoenix solar charging true wireless earbuds. They come with the Powerfoyle solar cell material, which uses UV light to charge the battery. Additionally, the wireless charging case makes staying powered up super easy on the go. In fact, even if you are in low-light conditions, you can still use it thanks to their 32 hours of playtime. The earbuds are also super light, making them almost weightless and great for listening to audio for hours. There’s also the new multipoint connectivity feature that will let you connect to your Bluetooth device of choice. Most importantly, these earbuds power up constantly when you are in well-lit areas. That means they won’t run out of battery easily!
Trinity Chess strategy game adds levels of strategy for faster, more competitive gameplay
Play the Game of Kings in a new way with the Trinity Chess strategy game. With multiple additional levels of strategy, it results in a more competitive and quicker game that you can replay over and over. Made up of 70 cards—64 game cards and 6 information cards—the game works with any traditional chess set. So, you can use yours or choose to add on the green 20″ x 20″ tournament set. Additionally, the tarot-size cards have a glossy embossed finish for an elegant yet practical look. Moreover, the creator removed the traditional white and black and instead went for Light and Shadow sides. Gain points by capturing an empowered piece with a card in play or matching 2 opponent cards and Burning a piece. A great way for beginners to learn chess, these cards have a unique ruleset and synergy with traditional chess.
