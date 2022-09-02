ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Firefighters extinguish Oceanside brush fire

By Hope Sloop
 6 days ago

OCEANSIDE, Calif. – Firefighters were able to put out a small brush fire Friday in North County, authorities said.

The fire broke out in the 4000 block of Oceanside Boulevard, just near Corporate Center Drive, around 12:30 Friday afternoon, according to the Oceanside Police Department .

Around 2:15 p.m., the fire was contained and the forward progress had been stopped at two acres, officials said.

4,400-acre East County brush fire now 20% contained

A business located on the 4000 block of Oceanside Boulevard was asked to evacuate as a precaution, OPD said on Twitter. The business has since been cleared to re-populate.

Eastbound Oceanside Boulevard is temporarily closed at Rancho Del Oro and police are asking drivers to avoid the area at this time while crews work to wrap up their efforts.

IN THIS ARTICLE
