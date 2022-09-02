Read full article on original website
1 fatally shot after dispute at possible engagement party in Northridge, police say
One person is dead after shots were fired at a possible engagement party in Northridge overnight.
Family Horrified as Man Shot to Death at Engagement Party, Suspect Remains on the Run
The family of a man shot to death could be heard wailing late Sunday night after an argument between two men at an engagement party in Northridge ended in tragedy. The LAPD said the shooting occurred just after 11 p.m. in the parking lot of a party rental hall “with several hundred party goers,” when a 30-year-old Hispanic suspect shot 29-year-old Edgar Rodriguez of Anaheim, multiple times. Cops say Rodriguez and the suspect were attending the party—a family member’s engagement—when the pair, along with a number of other guests, “engaged in an altercation.” The suspect fired multiple times, hitting Rodriguez...
Authorities ID Compton man shot to death in vehicle
LOS ANGELES – A Compton man was identified Tuesday as the victim of a shooting into a vehicle just blocks from a South Los Angeles police station. Khristian Phillips was the 26-year-old passenger in the vehicle, according to the coroner’s office. The shooting was reported at 12:05 a.m....
Police investigate a hit-and-run incident in San Pedro
One person fled the scene of a two-car crash that happened in San Pedro overnight, the Los Angeles Police Department said. The driver of one vehicle crashed into a parked car and then drove away from the scene. The other vehicle that was involved hit the exterior of a church near the intersection of 18th […]
Authorities ID second man stabbed to death in South LA
LOS ANGELES – The second of two men stabbed to death in South Los Angeles was publicly identified Monday. Anthony Phillips Sr. was a 59-year-old Los Angeles resident, according to the coroner’s office, which earlier identified the other victim as 63- year-old Hosie Jackson of Los Angeles. The...
Authorities ID man found shot to death in Windsor Hills alley
LOS ANGELES – A man found shot to death in an alley in the View Park-Windsor Hills community of unincorporated Los Angeles County was a 32-year- old Los Angeles resident, authorities said Tuesday. Donavon Rochelle died from a gunshot wound to the head and was the victim of a...
VIDEO: Wheelchair-bound man accuses Pomona Police of physical abuse during arrest
A wheelchair-bound man claimed he was physically abused by Pomona Police officers while they were arresting him. James Segall-Gutierrez, the attorney representing Joel Garcia, said that on April 28, Garcia was soliciting donations.
Deputies shoot, wound man in Lancaster
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were involved in a shooting early Monday morning in Lancaster. The shooting is said to have occurred a little after 8:30 a.m. in the 44400 block of Sierra Highway. According to LASD, the suspect, who was wanted for unknown reasons, was struck by gunfire from a deputy. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition was not immediately known. Sky2 over the scene showed a large amount of squad cars on the scene and a massive taped-off crime scene near a number of auto repair shops in the area.The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not made clear by investigators.
New bodycam footage released of man shot, killed by Riverside County deputies
MORENO VALLEY, Calif. - Deputies in Riverside County have released new body camera and cell phone footage from a July incident in which they shot and killed a man allegedly threatening to shoot people in Moreno Valley. The shooting happened back on July 22, when Riverside County Sheriff's Department deputies...
3 men seen driving away from fatal downtown LA shooting in a white Rolls Royce
A man was found shot to death in front of a high-rise hotel in downtown Los Angeles early Tuesday.The shooting was first reported at about 4:50 a.m. in the 800 block of West Olympic Boulevard, the same block that's home to Lucky Strike Bowling and the JW Marriott Los Angeles at LA Live.The man, believed to be about 25 years old, was found unconscious and not breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Three people were seen leaving the scene in a white Rolls Royce. They were described only as three males, two of them wearing white shirts and white pants. A third suspect was described as being 6-foot-2.No weapon was found at the scene.This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.
Man, 39, Shot To Death In Pacoima, Police Seek Public Help To ID Kille
Los Angeles police asked for the public's help to identify the person who fatally shot a 39-year-old man on a Pacoima sidewalk Sunday.
Passenger in car dies after being shot
LOS ANGELES – A 27-year-old man was fatally wounded early Monday when someone fired multiple shots at a vehicle in which he was a passenger, just blocks from a South Los Angeles police station. The shooting was reported at 12:05 a.m. at Figueroa Street and Florence Avenue, according to...
Man drives himself to the hospital after being shot in West Long Beach, police say
Officers responding to the shooting scene learned the victim drove himself to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to his lower body, police said. The post Man drives himself to the hospital after being shot in West Long Beach, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
1 shot near Pacoima fair; police searching for suspects
LOS ANGELES - At least one person was shot near a fair in Pacoima Sunday night, and police are searching for the suspected shooter, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Reports of the shooting came in around 10 p.m. Sunday, near the intersection of Glenoaks and Van Nuys boulevards...
Authorities ID one of two men stabbed to death in South LA
LOS ANGELES – One of the two men who were stabbed to death in South Los Angeles was publicly identified Sunday. The coroner’s office said Hosie Jackson was a 63-year-old Los Angeles resident. The attack occurred at about 12:15 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of West 77th...
Sheriff arrests man with gun in abandoned WeHo residence
A gun-toting man was arrested Sunday by the COPPS team of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, according to the West Hollywood Station. The suspect was last seen at 11:15 p.m. last night in the neighborhoods north of Santa Monica between La Cienega and San Vicente. The man allegedly...
Suspect drags Riverside County deputy; chase ends in shooting: Sheriff
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A suspect was arrested in Jurupa Valley Saturday after allegedly dragging a Riverside County sheriff's deputy when he tried to drive away during a traffic stop, according to authorities. It happened Saturday just before 5:30 p.m. in the area near Dodd and 48th streets. Authorities said...
Boy Arrested After Shootout at Huntington Harbour Jewelry Store
A teen has been arrested on suspicion of robbery after the owner of a Huntington Harbour jewelry store exchanged gunfire with armed robbers, authorities said Sunday. Detectives would only confirm that the boy had been arrested, offering no further immediate information, a Huntington Beach Police Department watch commander told City News Service.
Allegedly armed man shot dead by deputy near Inglewood
Sheriff’s homicide investigators Saturday are investigating the shooting of an armed suspect by a deputy in an unincorporated area east of Inglewood. Deputies from the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station responded at approximately 11:39 p.m. Friday to the 1800 block of West 108th Street near Western Avenue regarding a man with a gun call and found a suspect between 35-45 years old armed with a firearm, Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.
Riverside man arrested after pursuit, driving wrong way on freeway
FONTANA, Calif. - A man was arrested early Sunday morning after leading police on a chase through the Fontana area after he allegedly drove the wrong way on the freeway, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Cesar Rojo, 29, of Riverside, was arrested after a short police chase...
