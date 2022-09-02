Read full article on original website
A Pocatello man is charged with murder for killing a 23-year-old Idaho Falls man Saturday night.
The Idaho Falls Police Department has one man in custody following an apparent homicide that occurred late on Saturday night. This incident appears to be an isolated incident and it does not appear that there is any threat to the general public at this time. At approximately 10:30 p.m., September...
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department has one man in custody following an apparent homicide that occurred late on Saturday night, September 3, 2022. This incident appears to be an isolated incident and it does not appear that there is any threat to the general public at this time. At approximately 10:30 p.m. September 3, the Idaho Falls Bonneville County Emergency Communications Center (Dispatch) received a report of...
KPVI Newschannel 6
We have new information about a homicide in Idaho Falls that took place over the weekend. Police have identified the victim as 23-year-old Nikolas Bird. Around 10:30 p-m, Saturday, police received a report of gunshots in the 1500 block of Claire View Lane. When police arrived, they found an injured male who had multiple gun-shot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.
IDAHO FALLS — Police have released the name of a man shot and killed Saturday night. Nikolas Bird, 23, died after being shot multiple times on the 1500 block of Claire View Lane around 10:30 p.m. Officers arrested Mark Bent, 41, and he is in the Bonneville County Jail...
'THING OF NIGHTMARES': Police captain, victim and local funeral home owner reflect on Downard
POCATELLO — The grief of losing a loved one can almost feel insurmountable, but for the families affected by the alleged crimes of Downard Funeral Home owner Lance Peck, death was only the beginning of a gruesome series of events that many will never forget. The recent filing of 63 misdemeanor charges against Peck and his arrest on Aug. 30 has left many local residents hopeful that justice for his alleged disregard of trust and compassion will finally be served. But for others, the damage...
Framing Moments of Meaning | Pocatello Idaho Temple | Pocatello, USA
The Pocatello Idaho Temple, perched atop a hill in Idaho’s Pocatello Valley, is a stunning sight that can be seen for miles. The landscape architecture that surrounds the temple honors the significance of this place in the lives of church members. Two-hundred-feet tall from its base to the tip...
An old, unpaid hospital bill went from $2,700 to $3,500. What should I do?
Dave Says is brought to you by Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, the leading neonatal and pediatric provider in the region. EIRMC offers the most comprehensive and advanced pediatric care, as well as access to pediatric subspecialties for children from birth to 18 years old. It is the only hospital in Idaho Falls with inpatient pediatric care.
Downard Funeral Home owner and director Lance Peck made his first court appearance Wednesday.
The City of Pocatello offices and Pocatello Regional Transit will be closed Monday, September 5, for the Labor Day holiday.
UPDATE 9/1/22: The Bannock County Coroner's Office, in cooperation with the Chubbuck Police Department, Pocatello Police Department, and Bannock County Sheriff's Office, has confirmed the identity of the deceased following the fatal shooting incident that occurred at 291 W. Burnside in Chubbuck on Tuesday.
Eastern Idaho State Fair packs in big crowds
BLACKFOOT -- Long lines, packed stands and parking areas near the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds filled with vehicles were a common sight during the opening weekend of the 2022 Eastern Idaho State Fair. Attendees braved hot weather to go to the fair during the long Labor Day weekend. Andy Grammer...
20 Things To Do In Idaho Falls
Sitting along the Snake River in eastern Idaho is Idaho Falls, a charming city with approximately 65,000 residents. Previously named one of the best places to raise kids and one of the top 100 most livable places in the U.S, there are plenty of reasons that Idaho Falls has such a good reputation.
A brush fire discovered Sunday afternoon east of the Ft. Hall Indian Reservation has burned over 700 acres.
Bannock County partnering with FCC to test, assess wireless emergency alerts
The Bannock County Sheriff's Office and the Bannock County Office of Emergency Management are partnering with the FCC to assess the geographic accuracy of Wireless Emergency Alerts.
Part of Capital Ave. in Idaho Falls to close for railroad track removal
The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls. A section of S Capital Avenue, near Idaho Falls Power and the Idaho Falls Public Library, will be closed on Tuesday, Sept. 6 starting at 7 a.m. Barring unforeseen conditions, the roadway will reopen by the evening of Wednesday, Sept. 7.
Chubbuck Police officers responded to the Pocatello Extended Stay in Chubbuck at 291 W. Burnside Tuesday around 11:26 p.m. for the report of an adult male who had been shot.
Hundreds of acres scorched, Interstate 15 temporarily shut down as wildfires take toll on Southeast Idaho
The Interstate 15 corridor through Southeast Idaho saw several wildfires on Thursday and Friday that scorched hundreds of acres. A blaze that ignited along Interstate 15 on Malad Summit around 5 p.m. Friday resulted in a nearly 20-mile stretch of the freeway from Malad to the Downey area being shut down for about 30 minutes. On Thursday the wildfires near McCammon burned so close to homes that firefighting aircraft were called in to successfully stop the flames. ...
Crews battling fire in Bingham County
BINGHAM COUNTY — Around 1,100 acres have burned in a fire that started Sunday afternoon near Wolverine Canyon. The Sagehen Fire broke out around 4 p.m. at Morgan’s Bridge south of Shelley along the Blackfoot River. The U.S. Forest Service, BLM, Fort Hall Fire Department and Shelley-Firth Fire...
