ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escanaba, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UPMATTERS

Northern lights displayed across the Upper Peninsula

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Saturday and Sunday night, the northern lights danced across the Upper Peninsula of Michigan putting on a breathtaking show . From New Hampshire to Michigan to Washington, auroras were created by a stream of solar wind hitting Earth. In many areas north of Gaylord,...
MICHIGAN STATE
radioresultsnetwork.com

Improvement Project Starts Tuesday In Cedar River State Harbor

An improvement project at the Cedar River State Harbor and Boating Access Site in Menominee County gets underway Tuesday, Sept. 6. Though the harbor and site will stay open during the work – which includes repairing and replacing the sidewalk along the seawall, replacing the fuel dock and fuel pumps, and raising the three finger piers – the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said visitors should expect some disruptions, including fuel sales.
MENOMINEE COUNTY, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Marquette ‘Trash-To-Treasure’ Weekend Planned Sept. 9-11

City of Marquette residents are invited and encouraged to participate in the community-wide “Trash to Treasure Weekend” beginning Friday, September 9 at 5:00 p.m. through Sunday, September 11 at 5:00 p.m. The purpose of the program is to provide a venue for the recycling of reusable household items...
MARQUETTE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Escanaba, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
wearegreenbay.com

Culvert replacement closes Marinette Co. road on Sept. 6

LAKE, Wis. (WFRV) – County Trunk Highway W (CTH W) in Marinette County will be closed starting September 6th due to a culvert replacement. According to the Marinette County Highway Department, starting Tuesday, a culvert replacement will take place on CTH W from CTH P to Beech Road in the Town of Lake.
radioresultsnetwork.com

Lane Closure This Week On M-35 Bridge In Delta County

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will begin bridge maintenance work south of Escanaba on Tuesday, Sept. 6, requiring a lane closure on the M-35 bridge over Portage Creek. One alternating lane of traffic will be open on the bridge using temporary traffic signals. A lane width restriction of 12...
DELTA COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Chocolay Township fire, police search for reported distressed paddleboarder

CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A busy 24 hours for search and rescue teams in Marquette County included a call in Chocolay Township. Around 7:00 p.m. Friday, Chocolay Township Fire Rescue and the Chocolay Township Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Lakewood Lane in Chocolay Township for a reported person on a paddle board in distress.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automobile#Gas Engine#Vehicles#International Harvester#Ihc#The Antique Village
WLUC

Public hearing Tuesday on permit for proposed Marquette hotel

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A proposed hotel near Marquette’s lakeshore goes before the city’s planning commission Tuesday evening. A highly-anticipated public hearing is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. at Marquette City Hall. The request is for a special land use permit for a hotel at 955 Lakeshore Blvd. It...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Escanaba Township Planning Commission to consider amendments to solar energy rules

ESCANABA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba Township will continue to debate solar energy Tuesday night. It’s an issue the township has been grappling with for years. The Escanaba Township Planning Commission is considering proposed amendments to the township’s zoning ordinance. The proposed amendments would regulate the application process...
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

Boogie Fest Too is on in Rock

ROCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Put on your dancing boots, because Boogie Fest Too is on in Rock. Boogie Fest started in the U.P. in 1978 and continued until 1988. In 2021, the festival returned as Boogie Fest Too. Visitors say the festival is comparable to the original. “We listen to...
ROCK, MI
WBAY Green Bay

Wausaukee man escapes Brown County Jail

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is trying to track down a Wausaukee man who escaped from the Brown County Jail. Authorities spent hours driving through fields and searching areas around the jail but their search came up empty. Justin James Dietrich, 35, from Wausaukee,...
BROWN COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy