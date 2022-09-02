An improvement project at the Cedar River State Harbor and Boating Access Site in Menominee County gets underway Tuesday, Sept. 6. Though the harbor and site will stay open during the work – which includes repairing and replacing the sidewalk along the seawall, replacing the fuel dock and fuel pumps, and raising the three finger piers – the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said visitors should expect some disruptions, including fuel sales.

MENOMINEE COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO