WLUC
‘Very, very busy’ first summer for Iron Mountain ice cream shop
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. ice cream shop says it had a great first summer. The Ice Cream Barn in Iron Mountain opened this June. Its cows were only there over the Labor Day weekend. Guests can still expect to see a fire pit, music, and even a...
UPMATTERS
Northern lights displayed across the Upper Peninsula
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Saturday and Sunday night, the northern lights danced across the Upper Peninsula of Michigan putting on a breathtaking show . From New Hampshire to Michigan to Washington, auroras were created by a stream of solar wind hitting Earth. In many areas north of Gaylord,...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Improvement Project Starts Tuesday In Cedar River State Harbor
An improvement project at the Cedar River State Harbor and Boating Access Site in Menominee County gets underway Tuesday, Sept. 6. Though the harbor and site will stay open during the work – which includes repairing and replacing the sidewalk along the seawall, replacing the fuel dock and fuel pumps, and raising the three finger piers – the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said visitors should expect some disruptions, including fuel sales.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Marquette ‘Trash-To-Treasure’ Weekend Planned Sept. 9-11
City of Marquette residents are invited and encouraged to participate in the community-wide “Trash to Treasure Weekend” beginning Friday, September 9 at 5:00 p.m. through Sunday, September 11 at 5:00 p.m. The purpose of the program is to provide a venue for the recycling of reusable household items...
wearegreenbay.com
Culvert replacement closes Marinette Co. road on Sept. 6
LAKE, Wis. (WFRV) – County Trunk Highway W (CTH W) in Marinette County will be closed starting September 6th due to a culvert replacement. According to the Marinette County Highway Department, starting Tuesday, a culvert replacement will take place on CTH W from CTH P to Beech Road in the Town of Lake.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Lane Closure This Week On M-35 Bridge In Delta County
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will begin bridge maintenance work south of Escanaba on Tuesday, Sept. 6, requiring a lane closure on the M-35 bridge over Portage Creek. One alternating lane of traffic will be open on the bridge using temporary traffic signals. A lane width restriction of 12...
Wanna Try Michigan’s Best Breakfast Spot? You’ll Find It In The U.P.
I'm not an earlier riser, but I do love a big tasty breakfast. From Biscuits and Gravy to omelets and stacks of pancakes it's the best meal of the day. That's why I was so interested to see who served up Michigan's best breakfast. How Did They Determine Michigan's Best...
WLUC
Chocolay Township fire, police search for reported distressed paddleboarder
CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A busy 24 hours for search and rescue teams in Marquette County included a call in Chocolay Township. Around 7:00 p.m. Friday, Chocolay Township Fire Rescue and the Chocolay Township Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Lakewood Lane in Chocolay Township for a reported person on a paddle board in distress.
WLUC
Public hearing Tuesday on permit for proposed Marquette hotel
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A proposed hotel near Marquette’s lakeshore goes before the city’s planning commission Tuesday evening. A highly-anticipated public hearing is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. at Marquette City Hall. The request is for a special land use permit for a hotel at 955 Lakeshore Blvd. It...
WLUC
Escanaba Township Planning Commission to consider amendments to solar energy rules
ESCANABA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba Township will continue to debate solar energy Tuesday night. It’s an issue the township has been grappling with for years. The Escanaba Township Planning Commission is considering proposed amendments to the township’s zoning ordinance. The proposed amendments would regulate the application process...
WLUC
Boogie Fest Too is on in Rock
ROCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Put on your dancing boots, because Boogie Fest Too is on in Rock. Boogie Fest started in the U.P. in 1978 and continued until 1988. In 2021, the festival returned as Boogie Fest Too. Visitors say the festival is comparable to the original. “We listen to...
WBAY Green Bay
Wausaukee man escapes Brown County Jail
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is trying to track down a Wausaukee man who escaped from the Brown County Jail. Authorities spent hours driving through fields and searching areas around the jail but their search came up empty. Justin James Dietrich, 35, from Wausaukee,...
