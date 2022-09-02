Read full article on original website
This Beautiful Park in Indiana is Seriously UnderratedTravel MavenCarmel, IN
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Fox 59
IndyHumane, Indiana Breweries to team up for ‘Ales for Adoptable Tails’ Event Saturday, September 17th
On Saturday, September 17, 2022, join IndyHumane and a wide array of Indiana craft brewers for Ales for Adoptable Tails! This is the signature fundraising event for IndyHumane’s young professionals affinity group, IndyPAAW (Indianapolis Professionals Advocating for Animal Welfare). Bringing together a few of everyone’s favorite things – food,...
Indiana hotel’s ‘Stranger Things’ suite offers stay in the Upside Down
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — If the “Upside Down” sounds like your kind of vacation, then one Indiana hotel has just the package for you. With Halloween approaching and a fifth and final season of Netflix’s wildly popular, ‘80s-centric series “Stranger Things” slated to begin filming in 2023, the folks at Graduate Bloomington hotels have brought the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, to life.
Fox 59
Meet the owner of Indy Hot Tub Rentals
INDIANAPOLIS — Julius Taylor got the idea for Indy Hot Tub Rentals from a podcast about a guy on the East Coast who was doing something similar. He thought the concept would work in Central Indiana, so he took the plunge, buying several hot tubs and launching the business in the spring of 2021.
Award-winning Indianapolis author uses books to raise awareness and inspire
INDIANAPOLIS — Leah Johnson is feeling pretty good after winning the Indiana Authors Award for Young Adult fiction this year. Her breakout novel, “You Should See Me in a Crown,” tells the story of a young Black girl in a small town in Indiana, fighting for a chance at an education, while falling for a fellow contestant for prom queen.
Market District sets sights on Westfield location
WESTFIELD, Ind. – Westfield may get its own Market District. The 49,600-square-foot store would be located at the northeast corner of Grand Park Boulevard and Tournament Trail in the Wheeler Landing development district, according to plans filed with Westfield’s Advisory Plan Commission by Giant Eagle Inc. The Pittsburgh-based grocery chain has more than 470 retail […]
Story of Indy ex-con to be told in Mel Gibson movie
INDIANAPOLIS — On Sept. 20, Gilbert Galvan will board a plane at Indianapolis International Airport to fly to Los Angeles for the Hollywood premiere of a movie based on his career as a prolific robber of Canadian banks and jewelry stores in the 1980s. Because he often flew from one end of The Great White […]
Ray's Trash Service sold to Waste Management
Ray's Trash Service, an Indianapolis-area, family-owned trash disposal operation with a history of more than five decades, has been purchased by the nation's largest disposal company.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis home set to be renovated on ‘Good Bones: Risky Business’
An Indianapolis home will soon be featured on the show “Good Bones: Risky Business.”. Mina Starsiak Hawk just bought the old Sanders House for 1.2 million dollars in Indy’s Fountain Square neighborhood. It’s got good bones, and she’s going to transform the massive Victorian-style property into a bed...
'My story will help': Noblesville dad on mission to help others
Geovani Galvez’s story is one of hope. It has been a year since his second chapter began. Last July, he attempted suicide. At the time, his young son faced a cancer relapse.
cbs4indy.com
Labor Day weekend events in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Whether you plan on firing up the grill, soaking up the last of the summer sun or heading downtown… there are plenty of ways you can celebrate this Labor Day weekend. While it may well be the last of the summer holidays, after seeing what’s going...
New renderings released as The Pyramids redevelopment continues
Renovations are about to begin on an Indianapolis staple. This week, the company released renderings of what the improvements will look like.
rejournals.com
Marcus & Millichap sells six build-to-rent communities in Indianapolis market
Marcus & Millichap has been retained to sell a portfolio of six build-to-rent communities across the Indianapolis metropolitan area made up of 322 pre-built homes. All six communities are being built by Indianapolis-based Davis Homes, a third-generation custom homebuilder, which has completed most horizontal infrastructure. Each community can be acquired individually, with investors selecting their desired floor plans prior to vertical construction.
Case of missing Indianapolis woman to be featured on show streaming on discovery+
INDIANAPOLIS — The story of a woman who disappeared without a trace in Indianapolis in 2021 will be told in the season 10 premiere episode of "Disappeared," a series on discovery+ that shines a light on missing persons cases. The episode, titled, “Vanished in the Night,” chronicles the disappearance...
indyschild.com
New Greenwood Fall Concert Series
Nearly every Saturday evening between June and August, hundreds of Greenwood residents, visitors and their families gather with lawn chairs, blankets and snack-filled coolers to enjoy live performances spanning a variety of musical genres. Now families can look forward to more music as the fun carries into the fall! The...
Bloomington water tasting weird as organic compound skyrockets
The City of Bloomington is working on solutions as organic compounds impact the taste of water.
chainstoreage.com
Indy’s first mall shuts down; will become ‘Window to the World’
Erected by Edward DeBartolo in 1968, the Lafayette Square Mall just two miles north of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway enjoyed its own fast-paced traffic for decades. By 2019, however, three anchors had shut their doors (Burlington, Sears, and L.S. Ayres) and traffic slowed to a crawl. But last year the million-sq.-ft. property was acquired by Sojos Capital, which announced a $200 million plan to transform Lafayette Square and its surrounding areas into a mixed-use development called Window to the World.
Fox 59
Rain showers hang around parts of Indiana on Labor Day
INDIANAPOLIS – Rain showers were less numerous on this Sunday, but still featured across the area at times. The storm system that has brought the rain remains in the area and continues to move slowly. This means another day with a chance for showers & storms lies ahead. Your...
Fox 59
Few showers, lower humidity moves in, staying warm
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning warm and muggy with temperatures in the 60s. As we continue the rest of this week, humidity levels drop and temperatures remain in the 80s. Spotty showers Tuesday. For the rest of the day on Tuesday, temperatures will climb into the lower...
WISH-TV
Timing out Sunday rain
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Flood watch will be in place for southern Indiana from 8 am to 11 pm today. TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies for the morning along with some fog. Scattered on/off showers and storms with rain chances increasing in the afternoon. High temperatures in the upper 70s. TONIGHT:...
Fox 59
No new temperature, rainfall records expected today
INDIANAPOLIS – With a few passing showers and temperatures in the 80s today, no new records are expected to come during the day. Record high temperature: 99° (1954) Record low temperature: 44° (1988) Record rainfall: 1.19″ (1925) No severe weather is expected today but that has...
