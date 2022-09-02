Erected by Edward DeBartolo in 1968, the Lafayette Square Mall just two miles north of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway enjoyed its own fast-paced traffic for decades. By 2019, however, three anchors had shut their doors (Burlington, Sears, and L.S. Ayres) and traffic slowed to a crawl. But last year the million-sq.-ft. property was acquired by Sojos Capital, which announced a $200 million plan to transform Lafayette Square and its surrounding areas into a mixed-use development called Window to the World.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 6 DAYS AGO