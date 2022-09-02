ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Fox 59

IndyHumane, Indiana Breweries to team up for ‘Ales for Adoptable Tails’ Event Saturday, September 17th

On Saturday, September 17, 2022, join IndyHumane and a wide array of Indiana craft brewers for Ales for Adoptable Tails! This is the signature fundraising event for IndyHumane’s young professionals affinity group, IndyPAAW (Indianapolis Professionals Advocating for Animal Welfare). Bringing together a few of everyone’s favorite things – food,...
INDIANA STATE
WGAU

Indiana hotel’s ‘Stranger Things’ suite offers stay in the Upside Down

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — If the “Upside Down” sounds like your kind of vacation, then one Indiana hotel has just the package for you. With Halloween approaching and a fifth and final season of Netflix’s wildly popular, ‘80s-centric series “Stranger Things” slated to begin filming in 2023, the folks at Graduate Bloomington hotels have brought the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, to life.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Fox 59

Meet the owner of Indy Hot Tub Rentals

INDIANAPOLIS — Julius Taylor got the idea for Indy Hot Tub Rentals from a podcast about a guy on the East Coast who was doing something similar. He thought the concept would work in Central Indiana, so he took the plunge, buying several hot tubs and launching the business in the spring of 2021.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
FOX59

Market District sets sights on Westfield location

WESTFIELD, Ind. – Westfield may get its own Market District. The 49,600-square-foot store would be located at the northeast corner of Grand Park Boulevard and Tournament Trail in the Wheeler Landing development district, according to plans filed with Westfield’s Advisory Plan Commission by Giant Eagle Inc. The Pittsburgh-based grocery chain has more than 470 retail […]
WESTFIELD, IN
FOX59

Story of Indy ex-con to be told in Mel Gibson movie

INDIANAPOLIS — On Sept. 20, Gilbert Galvan will board a plane at Indianapolis International Airport to fly to Los Angeles for the Hollywood premiere of a movie based on his career as a prolific robber of Canadian banks and jewelry stores in the 1980s. Because he often flew from one end of The Great White […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Labor Day weekend events in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Whether you plan on firing up the grill, soaking up the last of the summer sun or heading downtown… there are plenty of ways you can celebrate this Labor Day weekend. While it may well be the last of the summer holidays, after seeing what’s going...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
rejournals.com

Marcus & Millichap sells six build-to-rent communities in Indianapolis market

Marcus & Millichap has been retained to sell a portfolio of six build-to-rent communities across the Indianapolis metropolitan area made up of 322 pre-built homes. All six communities are being built by Indianapolis-based Davis Homes, a third-generation custom homebuilder, which has completed most horizontal infrastructure. Each community can be acquired individually, with investors selecting their desired floor plans prior to vertical construction.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

New Greenwood Fall Concert Series

Nearly every Saturday evening between June and August, hundreds of Greenwood residents, visitors and their families gather with lawn chairs, blankets and snack-filled coolers to enjoy live performances spanning a variety of musical genres. Now families can look forward to more music as the fun carries into the fall! The...
GREENWOOD, IN
chainstoreage.com

Indy’s first mall shuts down; will become ‘Window to the World’

Erected by Edward DeBartolo in 1968, the Lafayette Square Mall just two miles north of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway enjoyed its own fast-paced traffic for decades. By 2019, however, three anchors had shut their doors (Burlington, Sears, and L.S. Ayres) and traffic slowed to a crawl. But last year the million-sq.-ft. property was acquired by Sojos Capital, which announced a $200 million plan to transform Lafayette Square and its surrounding areas into a mixed-use development called Window to the World.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Rain showers hang around parts of Indiana on Labor Day

INDIANAPOLIS – Rain showers were less numerous on this Sunday, but still featured across the area at times. The storm system that has brought the rain remains in the area and continues to move slowly. This means another day with a chance for showers & storms lies ahead. Your...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Few showers, lower humidity moves in, staying warm

INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning warm and muggy with temperatures in the 60s. As we continue the rest of this week, humidity levels drop and temperatures remain in the 80s. Spotty showers Tuesday. For the rest of the day on Tuesday, temperatures will climb into the lower...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Timing out Sunday rain

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Flood watch will be in place for southern Indiana from 8 am to 11 pm today. TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies for the morning along with some fog. Scattered on/off showers and storms with rain chances increasing in the afternoon. High temperatures in the upper 70s. TONIGHT:...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

No new temperature, rainfall records expected today

INDIANAPOLIS – With a few passing showers and temperatures in the 80s today, no new records are expected to come during the day. Record high temperature: 99° (1954) Record low temperature: 44° (1988) Record rainfall: 1.19″ (1925) No severe weather is expected today but that has...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

