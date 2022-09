The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs start now. After a long and interesting regular season, 16 drivers will compete to see who will be the champion in 2022. The first race of the playoffs, the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina, will take place on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET on the USA Network and the NBC Sports app.

