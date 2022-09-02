Spoiled pointy headed rich kids, first don’t vote for kids, second demand a dress code for public representatives.
It's a T-SHIRT! Is the Park City Council there to be the "Fashion Police" or to get on with IMPORTANT issues facing their Community? Stop being petty & "offended" by every little split hair. Appropriate Dress Code for Public Representatives i believe, considers: no foul language, no violent or graphic imagery, apparel that is modest, etc. Their T-Shirts don't infringe on any of those obviously "offensive" guidelines.At least credit them with their creativity! It could just depend on if you are a positive or a negative person - you can look at the cup as half-full or half-empty - I personally think the royal blue color was an excellent choice! Lighten up.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
Stimulus proposal would give Utah families thousands of dollarsJ.R. HeimbignerUtah State
The SOHO Food Park Is Open In The Summer With Food TrucksS. F. MoriHolladay, UT
A Street Festival Was Held on Kensington Avenue in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
South Jordan City Has A Farmers Market on SaturdaysS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
Comments / 11