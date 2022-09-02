ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Comments / 11

J Walker
3d ago

Spoiled pointy headed rich kids, first don’t vote for kids, second demand a dress code for public representatives.

Reply(1)
6
Traci Holyoak-Love
2d ago

It's a T-SHIRT! Is the Park City Council there to be the "Fashion Police" or to get on with IMPORTANT issues facing their Community? Stop being petty & "offended" by every little split hair. Appropriate Dress Code for Public Representatives i believe, considers: no foul language, no violent or graphic imagery, apparel that is modest, etc. Their T-Shirts don't infringe on any of those obviously "offensive" guidelines.At least credit them with their creativity! It could just depend on if you are a positive or a negative person - you can look at the cup as half-full or half-empty - I personally think the royal blue color was an excellent choice! Lighten up.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
murrayjournal.com

Murray City appoints new public works director

Having started his career painting the lines on Murray City roads 35 years ago, Russ Kakala has risen in the ranks to be appointed the city’s new public works director. Kakala replaces Danny Astill, who retired in June. The Murray City Council unanimously approved Mayor Brett Hales’ appointment at the July 19 council meeting.
MURRAY CITY, OH
KPCW

Summit County Council to revisit open space spending rules

The council could pass a resolution that would set rules for the Open Space Advisory Committee, or OSAC. That committee is tasked with evaluating properties that the county could potentially purchase with the $50 million open space bond voters approved last year. The resolution was first introduced last week. It...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
Local
Utah Government
Park City, UT
Government
KPCW

2022 Miners’ Day Parade winners

The parade began with Summit County Sheriff’s deputies on their motorcycles and a vintage Park City Fire District truck. Shortly after that was Park City Rotary Professional Citizen of the Year Dar Hendrickson and Volunteer Citizen of the Year Beano Solomon. Parade judges awarded Bobby Lawrence Karate for the...
PARK CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local#Park City Council
KPCW

New Heber City park opens to public

A new park in Heber City is open to the public ahead of its grand opening in a couple weeks. Jordan Park is located in northeastern Heber off Center Street. On Friday, September 16, the city will hold a ribbon-cutting. In the meantime, people can enjoy the park, but some amenities like bathrooms and the playground may not always be open.
HEBER CITY, UT
murrayjournal.com

Dead City’s haunting days deceased

Local Halloween venue Dead City announced they were shutting down after failing to meet city building code requirements. The burgeoning spook house attraction felt timing and costs associated with bringing their facility up to meet code were impossible to continue. “We have tried almost 100 different solutions and fixes to...
MURRAY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ksl.com

Salt Lake City to study permanently banning cars from downtown Main Street

SALT LAKE CITY — Downtown Salt Lake City is thriving compared to dozens of other North American cities since the pandemic began, according to recent analysis from California researchers. Visits to the center of the city grew by 155% between March 2020 and May 2022, the highest of any...
draperjournal.com

Mayor ‘flips his strip’ and more

“You can’t find a park strip that isn’t also watering concrete when it’s being watered. We should have been doing this in Utah for the last 100 years. We never should have seen ourselves as England and planted the kind of foliage that takes 30 inches of rain a year. We should have planted for an arid climate,” Draper Mayor Troy Walker said.
DRAPER, UT
KPCW

Park City Planning Commission seeks members with land use experience

Mayor Nann Worel proposed the change in July, after one of her planning commissioner appointments was denied a term by the city council. Bryan Markannen, an architect with Elliott Workgroup, was rejected in a 3-2 vote after seeking a spot on the commission; the council decided that in closed session and didn’t publicly say why they turned him down.
PARK CITY, UT
herrimanjournal.com

Changes Coming to Blackridge Reservoir?

Blackridge Reservoir is a favorite recreation destination for many in and outside of Herriman, but it’s also long been a source of headaches for Herriman staff and the neighborhood that surrounds it. With the reservoir reaching its pre-COVID popularity once again, the Herriman City Council has resumed discussions of possible solutions.
HERRIMAN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Hiker falls 60 feet at Lake Catherine State Park

SALT LAKE CITY — The Unified Police Department confirmed a male hiker fell 60 feet at Lake Catherine State Park and a search and rescue is underway. Arlan Bennett with Unified PD says the full extent of the hiker’s injuries is unknown at this time. However, Bennett says...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

KPCW

Park City, UT
3K+
Followers
16K+
Post
618K+
Views
ABOUT

KPCW is THE source for local news and great music in Summit and Wasatch counties. Find out what's happening in Park City, Heber City, and nearby neighborhoods and Listen Like A Local! You can stream us, too, at kpcw.org or download the KPCW app on your smartphone or tell your smart speaker to "Play KPCW!"

 https://www.kpcw.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy