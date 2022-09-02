ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wythe County, VA

All lanes open on I-81 South in Wythe County

By Will Gonzalez
WRIC - ABC 8News
 6 days ago

UPDATE: According to VDOT, all lanes of I-81 have reopened in Wythe County

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers headed south on Interstate 81 are asked to expect delays and use alternate routes in Wythe County due to a hazardous materials clean-up operation.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the clean-up operation is taking place just north of the Rural Retreat exit. Only one southbound lane of I-81 is open at the moment and there are currently backups for six miles before the site of the incident.

'Severe structural damage' on Texas Beach pedestrian bridge could result in collapse, Richmond Parks and Rec says

For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org .

