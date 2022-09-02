All lanes open on I-81 South in Wythe County

UPDATE: According to VDOT, all lanes of I-81 have reopened in Wythe County

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers headed south on Interstate 81 are asked to expect delays and use alternate routes in Wythe County due to a hazardous materials clean-up operation.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the clean-up operation is taking place just north of the Rural Retreat exit. Only one southbound lane of I-81 is open at the moment and there are currently backups for six miles before the site of the incident.

For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org .

