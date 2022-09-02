All lanes open on I-81 South in Wythe County
UPDATE: According to VDOT, all lanes of I-81 have reopened in Wythe County
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers headed south on Interstate 81 are asked to expect delays and use alternate routes in Wythe County due to a hazardous materials clean-up operation.
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the clean-up operation is taking place just north of the Rural Retreat exit. Only one southbound lane of I-81 is open at the moment and there are currently backups for six miles before the site of the incident.‘Severe structural damage’ on Texas Beach pedestrian bridge could result in collapse, Richmond Parks and Rec says
For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.
Comments / 0