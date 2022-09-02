Read full article on original website
Picayune Item
No. 17 Pearl River women’s soccer routs Gordon State
MERIDIAN, Miss. — The No. 17 Pearl River women’s soccer team traveled to Meridian Friday for a neutral site match against Gordon State. The Wildcats were off and running from the start, scoring four first-half goals en route to a 6-1 victory. “I think we came out really...
Picayune Item
No. 9 Gulf Coast loses late in turf debut
PERKINSTON — No. 9 Mississippi Gulf Coast played its first game on sparkling new artificial turf at Bary Thrash Field on Sunday night, and it was a thriller. Unfortunately, the final thrill went to Patrick & Henry, which scored in the final 15 seconds to snatch a 4-3 win.
Picayune Item
Pearl River volleyball defeats Louisiana Christian in thriller
POPLARVILLE, Miss. — The Pearl River volleyball team ended its losing streak Friday, defeating Louisiana Christian 3-1 (15-25, 25-16, 27-25, and 25-14) in an entertaining contest. Despite dropping the first set of the evening, the Wildcats were not fazed and rallied to claim three straight sets. “LC is typically...
Picayune Item
Odum named Bulldog of the Week
PERKINSTON — Keymari Odum has been named Bulldog of the Week for Aug. 29-Sept. 4. Odum, a sophomore wide receiver from Haines City, Fla., had seven catches for an even 100 yards in Gulf Coast’s season-opening 28-24 loss at No. 4 Northwest Mississippi. He also had a 9-yard touchdown reception.
WDSU
Pearl River residents concerned ahead of expected crest
SLIDELL, La. — A high-water sign was posted as the Pearl River began creeping up, but the hundreds of people who call this area home say this is nothing new. One resident who wished to remain anonymous said he's lived in River Gardens for three years, and while the street is always the first to go under, so is his front and backyard.
Picayune Item
Former Item publisher passes
Tom Andrews, former publisher of the Picayune Item, has passed away this week, according to an announcement issued by the Mississippi Press Association. Andrews had a 30 year career in the newspaper industry, all of which was with the Item. He started that career as a salesman in July of 1978 and was later promoted to sales manager. In the late 1990s he was named publisher of the Picayune Item, a position he held until Aug. of 2010.
NOLA.com
Photos: Southern Decadence parades through the French Quarter
Southern Decadence celebrated its 50th anniversary with a colorful walking parade through the French Quarter Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in New Orleans. This year's theme was 'Jazz. Burlesque. Decadent. New Orleans.'
Flash flood warning until 6pm
Heavy water laden thunderstorms are working their way through the region. This has caused the National Weather Service to issue a Flash Flood Warning for Orleans, Jefferson parishes.
Picayune Item
Outstanding Mississippi native plants for fall planting projects
Assistant extension professor of landscape architecture with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. Keep your fingers crossed for cooler temperatures to make an appearance before too long, hopefully giving us some cooler weather for spending time outside to tackle a few fall landscape projects to give the yard a facelift and to prepare for that fast-approaching holiday season. Fill some containers with colorful low-maintenance perennials at your front porch or entrance area, or include some new shrubs or trees with flowers, fruit, or colorful leaves that will provide some seasonal interest next year.
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: A new type of Louisiana oyster is rekindling a bayou family's long heritage
Oysters famously taste of the waters that produced them. This is merroir, an idea that is linked to terroir, a wine term for the taste of place and all the factors that carry through from cultivation to the glass. Merroir is its waterborne equivalent and oysters are its fullest expression.
"Viking Mississippi" to set sail from St. Paul Saturday: What does its $12,999 ticket get you?
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Viking's 'Mississippi' is ready for its maiden voyage of the mighty river.The ship and its 386 passengers depart St. Paul Saturday, beginning a 15-day trek of the river, passing through more than one dozen cities before ending in New Orleans.On Friday evening, the ship sat docked in Red Wing while crew members made last-minute preparations."I think it enhances what Red Wing is all about. It brings a lot of people [here]," said Dick Back of Red Wing."It fascinates me that they're able to do this – something this big," said Kirby Berg of Hastings, who admired...
JPSO: Vehicle crashes into Jefferson home Saturday morning
Deputies did not say whether an investigation was opened to determine the cause of the crash.
vicksburgnews.com
Deputies were supposed to take him to the hospital. They killed him instead.
If Corey Maurice McCarty Hughes stopped taking his medication, his family knew what to do. When he started to become paranoid or barricaded himself in a room, a family member would go down to the Forrest County chancery clerk’s office and file an affidavit stating that Hughes needed to be hospitalized. Then, sheriff’s deputies would pick him up and take him to get treatment.
Loyola Maroon
OPINION: Why F35s in Belle Chasse are good for national security
Some may find it odd to support the addition of arguably the world’s most effective jet stealth fighter to the arsenal in their community. The U.S. military is in the process of deciding which of four bases in the nation will be give one or more squadrons of F-35 airplanes. In the running are three sites in California and the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans, the last named in Belle Chasse and locally called Calendar Field.
Picayune Item
Auditorium still under construction
Construction projects within the Pearl River County School District are nearing completion. Pearl River Central School District Chief Operations Officer T.J said the remaining project include the auditorium on the Carriere campus, concession stands, new facility and new locker room constructions. The Board approved this project for their 2023 FY budget.
The Story Behind the Incredible Angel Trees of Bay St. Louis
If you've never seen or heard of The Angel Trees in Bay St. Louis, Ms, you might want to add this to your trip list. The Angel Trees, located on the first block of Demontluzin Avenue in Bay St. Louis, Ms are an incredible tribute to an amazing story of survival as Hurricane Katrina ripped through the Gulf Coast Mississippi area.
Two women shot in Saturday evneing shooting
Two Mississippi law enforcement agencies are investigating a Saturday evening shooting that injured two women,. WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that Hattiesburg Police and the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department are investigating after HPD responded to shots being fired at an apartment complex on Country Club Road. The shooting happened shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday.
Teens arrested after shooting injures two in Hattiesburg
UPDATE: 09/04/2022 HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Six teenagers are facing felony charges after authorities recovered 16 weapons in connection to the shooting. Hattiesburg police said a 15-year-old boy, two 14-year-old boys, two 13-year-old boys and one 12-year old boy, all of Lamar County, have been arrested. Charges include two counts of aggravated assault for the […]
Mississippi college community mourns death of graduate killed in ‘belt unloader’ accident at New Orleans airport
The Tougaloo College community is mourning the loss of one of its graduates who was killed in a workplace accident at the New Orleans International airport. NBC News reports that ground worker Jermani Thompson was helping offload an aircraft at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport when her hair became entangled with the machinery of a belt unloader. The accident reportedly happened at approximately 10 p.m. Tuesday.
15-year old Mississippi girl reported missing
A 15-year-old Mississippi girl has been reported missing. Officials with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office report that Carrie Anderson, 15, was last seen on Thursday at her grandmother’s house on McCardle Road in the Brooklyn community. Anderson is described as a white female who stands at 5-feet-2 inches...
