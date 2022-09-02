VIDEO: Possible ‘brief tornado’ rips siding off homes in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Strong winds swept through two mobile home communities south of Bradenton on Friday afternoon, according to a release from Manatee County Public Safety.

The agency said it responded to the Swan Lake Village and Chateau Village neighborhoods along with Southern Manatee Fire Department and Cedar Hammock Fire Department. They reported the damage to the National Weather Service, who reported a downburst in the area, hinting at a possible brief tornado.





(via Manatee County Public Safety)

Manatee County Public Safety said no one was hurt during the storm and the damage is still being assessed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.